Strava adds location details in users’ activity feeds

Strava has made updates to how locations are added to posts in users feeds, as well as improvements to the searching functionality on mobile phones.

The route planning and activity recording app is adding location information to activity posts in users' feeds. The town or city where the activity took place is now being pulled and displayed next to the time and date of the activity in the feed.

“GPS activities for athletes will now automatically pull location into the activity details making it easier for athletes to recognise where activities are in the world without having to click into the activity map and zoom out,” Strava says.

This update is said to make it easier for athletes to see where their friends, family and those they follow are exercising.

Non-GPS activities such as indoor workouts will not have a location pulled.

Strava also recently improved its mobile activity search systems. Users can now find particular races or activities without scrolling through their feed.

Uploads can be searched by keywords or filtered by sport type, distance, time, elevation and date range.

With these new filters applied, users can also view how many activities they have completed in these areas.

This new searching function can be accessed by clicking through Training > Training Log > magnifying glass, or via Profile > Activities > magnifying glass.

What do you think of these recent updates? What other improvements would you like to see to the app?

www.strava.com