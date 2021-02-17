Support road.cc

2021 Strava update — FR Location in Feed

Strava adds location details in users’ activity feeds

The new feature means users don’t have to click on an activity and zoom out the map to work out the location
by Anna Marie Hughes
UPDATED Wed, Feb 17, 2021 08:40

First Published Feb 17, 2021

6

Strava has made updates to how locations are added to posts in users feeds, as well as improvements to the searching functionality on mobile phones.

The route planning and activity recording app is adding location information to activity posts in users' feeds. The town or city where the activity took place is now being pulled and displayed next to the time and date of the activity in the feed.

2021 Strava update — BR Location in Feed

“GPS activities for athletes will now automatically pull location into the activity details making it easier for athletes to recognise where activities are in the world without having to click into the activity map and zoom out,” Strava says.

This update is said to make it easier for athletes to see where their friends, family and those they follow are exercising.

Non-GPS activities such as indoor workouts will not have a location pulled.

Strava also recently improved its mobile activity search systems. Users can now find particular races or activities without scrolling through their feed.

2021 Strava update — FR Mobile Activity Search

Uploads can be searched by keywords or filtered by sport type, distance, time, elevation and date range.

With these new filters applied, users can also view how many activities they have completed in these areas.

This new searching function can be accessed by clicking through Training > Training Log > magnifying glass, or via Profile > Activities > magnifying glass.

What do you think of these recent updates? What other improvements would you like to see to the app?

Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

