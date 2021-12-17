Bike lane cyclo-cross training or proof active travel is stuck in the mud?; Jeremy Vine & MGIF taxi driver; Going for a run? Remember you helmet; 10/10 new cycle lane; Vuelta route; Bollard brilliance; Pro rider retirement + more on the live blog
‘Cycling past a traffic jam is the best feeling in the world’ you say! Last month I was stuck in a car in a ghastly jam, thoroughly jealous of the cyclists whizzing by. Yesterday I was at the same spot on my bike. And lo, a jam! See how it was… and sound on for Donna Summer!! 👌🏻 https://t.co/hWjz6WPLd5pic.twitter.com/j1Sxg4y3U3
Coroner rules injuries sustained in a bicycle crash 30 years ago contributed to Pennsylvania man's death
A coroner in Pennsylvania has ruled injuries sustained in a cycling crash in 1986 contributed to the death of a man decades later.
WFMZ reports Leath Hixon Jr, 71, died on Thursday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospice from complications to a traumatic brain injury suffered more than 30 years ago.
Hixon was riding a bike when he was hit by a driver, his death was ruled an accident.
Jeremy Vine and a MGIF taxi driver
The cab driver who thinks it's his road. And more than that, blasts his horn at me several times and then executes a dangerous, intimidating close pass to drive the point home. Needs points on his licence and a fine for this. pic.twitter.com/yWFbiFZtvB
What do the people of Bolton have to do to get one of these on Chorley New Road?
News editor Simon tells me the video starts at the bit of C9 opened a year ago and finishes outside the Lyric Theatre, where the route opened from today. It means excluding Kensington High Street there is a protected cycleway from Turnham Green in the west to Tower Hill in the east, 8 miles away according to Strava.
After a year hindered by a hip injury, Scott Davies has not been offered a contract extension by Bahrain Victorious. Instead, the 26-year-old has decided to retire from professional cycling.
"After a challenging 18 months with injury, surgery, and rehab, I've had to come to the difficult decision to retire early from professional cycling," Davies said in a statement shared on social media. "A decision I'd hoped wouldn't come so soon, but one that comes at the end of a journey I'll be forever grateful for."
Davies came through the British domestic scene with Madison Genesis and Team Wiggins before earning a WorldTour contract at Dimension Data in 2018. At the start of 2020 he moved to Bahrain Victorious, riding the Vuelta at the end of his first season, however the Welsh rider was only able to compete twice this year due to his injury problems.
Bollard brilliance + but cyclists rolled into one...
Clearly what happened here is that nasty bike jumped a red light, forcing the car to hit a bollard instead...
2022 Vuelta a España route: summit finish at 2,500m + lots of TT kilometres
An interesting, intriguing Vuelta a España route has been announced for 2022. As we already knew, the race will begin in Utrecht in the Netherlands, and the team time trial is back on the menu. The teams will face a pan flat 23km test against the clock to get things underway before two easy looking sprint stages.
An early rest day after stage three will allow the race back into Spain ahead of a series of hilly stages, culminating with the first summit finish of the race on stage six. Back-to-back summit finishes follow on stages eight and nine.
After the rest day we have the second TT of the race, a long and very flat 31km individual effort. The second week alternates between summit finishes and some flatter days for either a breakaway or any of the fast men brave enough to rack up the demanding late season miles.
Stage 16 is the most eye-catching day on paper — a summit finish at Sierra Nevada, 2,500m above sea level. For context, that's only 100m below the Galibier, or 200m off the Stelvio.
The final week features a series of hilly and medium mountain days, likely designed to set up a late ambush for position by anyone willing to risk it all. The race returns to Madrid for the stage 21 finale, where we should see a sprint between whoever's left by this point in the season.
Going for a run? Remember your helmet
Went for a run this afternoon, and realised about 50m up the road that as I'd left the house via the bike-store door, out of sheer habit I'd put my bike helmet on. I can't be the first person ever to do this, but it sure as hell felt like it.
Back in March the orcas creating a somewhat segregated cycle lane on the Chorley New Road near Bolton were removed. Then, in September, it was confirmed they would not be reinstated, with councillors claiming people disliked the look of them (it's a conservation area don't you know) "but also because of the congestion they caused."
One of the reported benefits, according to Mr Happy Cyclist (his name, not mine) above, was apparently the council claiming it would mean the cycle lane could be better cleaned. Or maybe they're being considerate and giving the commuters of Bolton a chance to practice their cyclo-cross skills en route to the office...
In July, the council decided not to reinstate the wand orcas, which were removed ahead of an IRONMAN event, until the end of its Active Travel Consultation. The council said, "This is to avoid any unnecessary expenditure should the council decide not to make them a permanent fixture."
This all followed information from Transport for Greater Manchester's on-street sensor technology showing that cycle journeys on Chorley New Road increased by 167 per cent during lockdown. You could say some councils are stuck in the mud when it comes to active travel...
