Top-tier anti-cyclist bingo letter in local paper; Wout van Aert confirmed for Tour of Britain debut + more on the live blog

We couldn't leave Jeff's letter there. There are 35 comments under it almost certainly bursting at the seams with some more bingo points.

Hugh Mann wrote: "Any cyclists caught running a red light should be fined £10000 and have their bikes crushed in front of them by a council steam roller." Interesting. My 2pence offered the perfect reply, "If only this applied to drivers speeding in 20mph zones then we wouldn't be in this mess, we would have no cars left on the road."

Hugh Mann went again..."Cyclists are an arrogant bunch of twits who believe themselves to be superior to others and that laws do not apply to them as they have a pushbike. I dread to think what some of them are like behind the wheel of a car." Well, they know how to safely pass cyclists, so that's a start.

How nose best commented: "When walking on a shared pavement why do cyclists feel it's ok to ring their bell to get you to move? BUT you drive up behind them in a car a toot your horn they say they are being bullied by motorists." I guess this commenter wasn't one of the pedestrians Sussex Police spoke to at their day of action where they reminded walkers that bells are used as a warning, not a challenge.

And the aptly named agreetodisagree finished us off with this wisdom: "The one thing that frustrates me is cyclists who have use of a nice, wide, most of the time EMPTY cycle lane yet still use the pavement or the road.? I mean, have they got a death wish!?"