Top-tier anti-cyclist bingo letter in local paper; Wout van Aert confirmed for Tour of Britain debut + more on the live blog

Is today the day anti-cyclist bingo is finally completed? A full house? Get ready to shout 'anti-cyclist bingo' at the top of your lungs and collect your prize...
If I've learnt one thing doing these live blogs it is that letters in local papers about cycling are normally to be avoided, except for bingoing purposes. This one seems to have been sent in to the Argus off the back of last week's vote for the Old Shoreham Road cycle lane to be removed...you think joyful Jeff would be pleased.
Titled: "'I never saw more than two cyclists on Old Shoreham Road." Jeff's letter begins with, "as someone who has on two occasions only narrowly avoided being struck by a cyclist riding right through a red light," woah, that's a belter, Jeff. A seriously strong start. No messing about, straight into the red light jumping. Tick it off.
After another not-so-subtle dig at those who ignore red lights, Jeff lands another big one...cyclists riding on the pavement..."again without any action by the police." Straight into, "many cyclists have no knowledge of the Highway Code." Slow down, Jeff, this will be over before we've started. I assume Jeff has read about the proposed Highway Code changes, possibly from his favourite cycling news website's story...
Back to the bingo. Next up, "using mobile phones" to listen to music or chat to friends. And, to top it off, "I know many motorists consider cyclists as at best a nuisance or more likely a blot on the landscape." Tell us how you really feel, Jeff.
A strong effort from the Hove resident. Almost a full house, but perhaps not enough attention to helmets, hi-vis and, of course, 'road tax' and insurance for that honour. He could have asked for number plates too, anyway a deserved 8/10. Give me a minute to recover and I'll dive into the comments section...
