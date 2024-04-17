Support road.cc

Live blog

"How the hell can you complain about that?": Cyclists pick apart former health minister's "out of touch" outburst at "anti-driver" plan to promote safe cycling and walking; TeaTap or Tea-i2? How to make a brew...using a rear mech + more on the live blog

Welcome to the Wednesday live blog, Dan Alexander will have all your updates, news, reaction and more from across the cycling world
Wed, Apr 17, 2024 09:03
"How the hell can you complain about that?": Cyclists pick apart former health minister's "out of touch" outburst at "anti-driver" plan to promote safe cycling and walking; TeaTap or Tea-i2? How to make a brew...using a rear mech + more on the live blogThérèse Coffey calls active travel project "anti-driver" (Active Travel Woodbridge/Parliament portrait)
09:28
Michelle Froome deletes social media account after Muslims "here to take over" rant, as pro-Palestine activists call for protests against Israel-Premier Tech – despite team distancing itself from "comments made by third parties"
Chris and Michelle Froome (SWpix.com/Simon Wilkinson)

07:37
"How the hell can you complain about that?": Cyclists pick apart former health minister's "out of touch" outburst at "anti-driver" plan to promote safe cycling and walking

Let's remind ourselves of what Thérèse Coffey said yesterday about a proposed £5 million active travel scheme in her constituency "to make Woodbridge's streets better-connected and more people-friendly" (how dare they!)...

Woodbridge active travel project (Beta Streets/Suffolk County Council)

The former deputy prime minister and health secretary, who served the roles during Liz Truss' flying visit to No.10, was unimpressed by the idea for a 20mph zone, shared-use paths, modal filters and footpath improvements, calling it "anti-driver" and saying it "fails to deliver and antagonises".

Instead, the former minister for health suggested, the money would be better spent providing cycling proficiency courses at local schools, improving crossing points for pedestrians and cyclists, and repairing road and pavement surfaces.

Woodbridge active travel project (Beta Streets/Suffolk County Council)

Cue the comments...

Orpington Cyclist took issue with the part where Ms Coffey suggested cycling proficiency courses at local schools would be a better destination for the money, calling the suggestion, very eloquently... "bollocks".

"There is no point in additional cycling proficiency if it isn't matched by safer routes for children to cycle on," they pointed out.

stonojnr: "I'd love to know what she thinks is anti-driver about these plans.

"Two modal filters, daren't even call them LTNs anymore, on minor roads, a kind of cycle route which may be a very local local desire line route, it does nothing for cyclists trying to pass through Woodbridge, an improved pedestrian/cycling crossing of the very type she's espousing, and some 20mph limits, again on minor residential roads and around schools, exactly where you need them. It's not exactly groundbreaking cycling infra, just a few more signs, bit of paint and a couple of extra bollards, how in the hell can you complain about that?"

Woodbridge active travel project (Beta Streets/Suffolk County Council)
Woodbridge active travel project (Beta Streets/Suffolk County Council)

chrisonabike added that Ms Coffey's suggestions of how to spend the money are "pretty much the 'encouraging cycling' of the last decades in the UK".

"It involves 'soft' measures*, seeks to divide things between walking and cycling ('let them fight over scraps') and additionally seeks to divert some of the little funding provided away from active travel to motoring (fixing the potholes). In fact merely getting more people choosing to walk or cycle is actually a boon for ... other drivers!  Those who are 'pro-car' should be welcoming this (see e.g. frequently supportive and sensible communications from the president of the AA).

> Drivers should welcome cycle lanes, says AA president

"*e.g. that do helpful things like training children — but then not providing any place for them *to* cycle, or addressing the fact that cycling is still seen as a children's recreational activity by many adults [...] 'Fails to deliver' would be a good description of the kind of 'active travel support' she's proposing. We know this, because we've been doing it (or not doing nearly enough) for decades."

Oh, we did get a couple of replies (on Twitter obviously) agreeing with Ms Coffey, one from Ian in Ingleton in *checks notes* the Yorkshire Dales. Good to get the local view. Time for a post-Coffey coffee...

09:13
TeaTap or Tea-i2? How to make a brew...using a rear mech

Sometimes you've just got to take a minute and reflect on how far humanity has come...

What next? Using a disc rotor to chop up your fruit and veg? Oh, wait...

08:54
The Dutch (cycle) school run stops for no amount of sogginess
Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

