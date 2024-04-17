"How the hell can you complain about that?": Cyclists pick apart former health minister's "out of touch" outburst at "anti-driver" plan to promote safe cycling and walking; TeaTap or Tea-i2? How to make a brew...using a rear mech + more on the live blog

Let's remind ourselves of what Thérèse Coffey said yesterday about a proposed £5 million active travel scheme in her constituency "to make Woodbridge's streets better-connected and more people-friendly" (how dare they!)...

The former deputy prime minister and health secretary, who served the roles during Liz Truss' flying visit to No.10, was unimpressed by the idea for a 20mph zone, shared-use paths, modal filters and footpath improvements, calling it "anti-driver" and saying it "fails to deliver and antagonises".

Instead, the former minister for health suggested, the money would be better spent providing cycling proficiency courses at local schools, improving crossing points for pedestrians and cyclists, and repairing road and pavement surfaces.

Cue the comments...

She is totally out of touch with the majority of residents. The quiet ones who don't turn into keyboard warriors. It is a fantastic scheme! — IronGranny (@nellieh64) April 16, 2024

Orpington Cyclist took issue with the part where Ms Coffey suggested cycling proficiency courses at local schools would be a better destination for the money, calling the suggestion, very eloquently... "bollocks".

"There is no point in additional cycling proficiency if it isn't matched by safer routes for children to cycle on," they pointed out.

stonojnr: "I'd love to know what she thinks is anti-driver about these plans.

"Two modal filters, daren't even call them LTNs anymore, on minor roads, a kind of cycle route which may be a very local local desire line route, it does nothing for cyclists trying to pass through Woodbridge, an improved pedestrian/cycling crossing of the very type she's espousing, and some 20mph limits, again on minor residential roads and around schools, exactly where you need them. It's not exactly groundbreaking cycling infra, just a few more signs, bit of paint and a couple of extra bollards, how in the hell can you complain about that?"

chrisonabike added that Ms Coffey's suggestions of how to spend the money are "pretty much the 'encouraging cycling' of the last decades in the UK".

"It involves 'soft' measures*, seeks to divide things between walking and cycling ('let them fight over scraps') and additionally seeks to divert some of the little funding provided away from active travel to motoring (fixing the potholes). In fact merely getting more people choosing to walk or cycle is actually a boon for ... other drivers! Those who are 'pro-car' should be welcoming this (see e.g. frequently supportive and sensible communications from the president of the AA).

> Drivers should welcome cycle lanes, says AA president

"*e.g. that do helpful things like training children — but then not providing any place for them *to* cycle, or addressing the fact that cycling is still seen as a children's recreational activity by many adults [...] 'Fails to deliver' would be a good description of the kind of 'active travel support' she's proposing. We know this, because we've been doing it (or not doing nearly enough) for decades."

Oh, we did get a couple of replies (on Twitter obviously) agreeing with Ms Coffey, one from Ian in Ingleton in *checks notes* the Yorkshire Dales. Good to get the local view. Time for a post-Coffey coffee...