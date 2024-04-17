Support road.cc

news
Crime & Legal
Millicent Road, Clane, Co Kildare (Google Maps)

“Speeding” lorry driver who killed cyclist blamed low sun – but cyclist’s terminally ill wife says she doesn’t want to see motorist jailed

The HGV driver, who was found to be speeding and in breach of rest period rules before the collision, pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving
by Ryan Mallon
Wed, Apr 17, 2024 13:10
The terminally ill wife of a cyclist who was killed by a lorry driver – who claimed that he was blinded by the sun at the time of the fatal collision – says that she does not want to see the 27-year-old sent to prison, and called on motorists to pay more attention and take greater care around vulnerable road users.

HGV driver Douglas Ryder told police and witnesses that the sun was in his eyes when he hit leisure cyclist Michael Fleming in August 2022, though a subsequent investigation also found that Ryder was speeding prior to the collision and was in breach of regulations governing rest periods for lorry drivers.

He pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving at Naas Circuit Court, the Sunday World reports.

Michael Fleming (Garda Síochána)

Mr Fleming (above), a 63-year-old leisure cyclist, was enjoying a Saturday morning ride near Clane, Co Kildare on 20 August 2022, when he was struck by HGV driver Ryder, who was travelling in the same direction, at around 8.15am.

The force of the collision knocked Mr Fleming into a ditch, where other motorists attempted to assist him, as Mr Ryder and another road user called for an ambulance. Despite the efforts of police officers, paramedics, and doctors, Mr Fleming was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem revealed that he died due to multiple traumatic injuries.

One witness at the scene told gardaí that Mr Ryder – a self-employed haulier since 2016 – had claimed that the sun was in his eyes when he hit the cyclist, a claim he repeated to officers when he was arrested the following month.

Detective Garda Christine Brady told the court that an analysis of Mr Ryder’s lorry found that it had been travelling at 91kph for at least a minute on an 80kph road before the collision. The truck’s tachograph also showed that Ryder had breached the regulatory rest periods lorry drivers are obliged to take.

> Delivery driver who hit cyclist and blamed low sun found not guilty of causing death by careless driving

In a letter of apology to the cyclist’s family, the 27-year-old said he accepts that he “bears the responsibility” for the collision and that if he could turn back time, he would. The apology also added that, while it fades in comparison to the family’s grief, Mr Ryder has also suffered since the incident and has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress.

Mr Fleming’s wife Ann told the court last week that her and her family’s life had been “changed irrevocably” since her husband’s death, just 22 days shy of their 30th wedding anniversary.

She described Mr Fleming as a “kind, considerate, and good listener” who supported her as she underwent treatment for an incurable blood cancer and through two bone marrow transfers. Ann added of her sadness that her children’s father won’t be there for them when “they lose me to this illness”.

Mrs Fleming also acknowledged Mr Ryder’s letter of apology and said that her family would “not condone a custodial sentence” for the 27-year-old.

However, she said the lorry driver had made a series of poor choices and would have to live with those, before adding that she hoped the court case would act as an opportunity to warn motorists of the need to take greater care on the roads.

Noting that 56 families have already received the news this year that a loved one has died on Irish roads, Mrs Fleming argued that her husband’s death – like so many other vulnerable road users killed in collisions – was preventable, and that if motorists paid more attention this needless loss of life could be reduced.

Co Kildare
An Garda Síochána
low sun
Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc in December 2021 and since then has kept the site’s readers and listeners informed and enthralled (well at least occasionally) on news, the live blog, and the road.cc Podcast. After boarding a wrong bus at the world championships and ruining a good pair of jeans at the cyclocross, he now serves as road.cc’s senior news writer. Before his foray into cycling journalism, he wallowed in the equally pitiless world of academia, where he wrote a book about Victorian politics and droned on about cycling and bikes to classes of bored students (while taking every chance he could get to talk about cycling in print or on the radio). He can be found riding his bike very slowly around the narrow, scenic country lanes of Co. Down.

Add new comment

8 comments

Avatar
Flâneur | 3 hours ago
5 likes

The Millicent Rd is oriented pretty much in a north-east to south-west direction. No matter which way the HGV was travelling, the sun would not have been 'in his eyes' at 8:15am on an August morning. Sunrise in Clane on 20th August is 6:16am.

Why do garda/police find it so hard to nail the lies of these F___ers? 

Avatar
lesterama | 3 hours ago
9 likes

Speeding isn't careless. Breaking rules on rest isn't careless. Killing someone on a bike isn't careless.

Avatar
mctrials23 | 4 hours ago
10 likes

The problem with lenient sentences and "forgiveness" is that it just sends completely the wrong message to drivers who already don't really give 2 shits about us. The only thing that will change motorists behaviour is being forced to suffer cycling on our roads or being scared enough of jail or at least not being able to driver for a long period. Basically. Scare them. 

Downplaying the consequences of really stupid decisions when behind the wheel just makes things worse. Its not just about the victims of a particular crime, its about all the future victims of a society that dehumanises cyclists and downplays the danger and deaths. 

Avatar
john_smith replied to mctrials23 | 3 hours ago
0 likes

"Dehumanises"? A relatively small number of very bad drivers isn't society.

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to john_smith | 3 hours ago
8 likes

...but presumably Matthew Paris, Rod Lidl etc. aren't in court for driving offences, but they're broadcasting a viewpoint which ... is not held to be "extreme" by a large number ("Calling for decapitation?  Just bantz, innit?  Lighten up, cycling saddos!")

Perhaps that's where you might start to look for a tendency to dehumanise the "other"?

On the role of really bad drivers - where they are recognised I suspect they actually help the majority reinforce their opinion of themselves as careful and considerate drivers.  Driving at say 10mph over the limit, or not being pedantic with observation, getting a bit close to a vulnerable road user or overtaking across a double white line?  That clearly pales into insignificance next to idiots who's killed someone doing 80mph in a 30 while wasted on drugs and alcohol and not having a licence.

I think many road rules really are seen as arbitrary restrictions (after all - my car can go faster than 70mph!) and essentially something you're unlucky if you are held to account for.

Avatar
Rendel Harris replied to john_smith | 2 hours ago
7 likes

john_smith wrote:

"Dehumanises"? A relatively small number of very bad drivers isn't society.

It isn't. But the huge and apparently ever expanding cohort of people, especially in the media, who openly say that they despise cyclists and want them off the roads, along with a judiciary system that appears to regard injuring or killing cyclists as a minor offence, is.

Avatar
Oldfatgit | 4 hours ago
12 likes

Speeding.
Breech of rest rules
'Sun in his eyes'

If he *truly* "bears responsibility" then he should hand in his driving licence and not drive again.

Avatar
notMyRealName | 6 hours ago
7 likes

How very very sad, and how very gracious of Ann Fleming.

