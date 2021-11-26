Reaction to TfL's "outrageously poor" road safety video; Wales or Monaco? + more on the live blog

If you haven't already seen it Transport for London's 'See their side' road safety ad is well worth a watch...but be warned, you almost certainly won't like what you see...

It's been a day since the video dropped and the criticism, disbelief and outrage continues to roll in. Not least from Robert Wright, the Financial Times' social policy correspondent who slammed it "quite extraordinarily, outrageously poor".

This is quite extraordinarily, outrageously poor, @TfL. It's absolutely at the heart of the problem that drivers think their being scared by nearly killing someone is on the same moral plain as being scared by nearly being killed. https://t.co/frsJUPJ6YO — Robert Wright (@RKWinvisibleman) November 25, 2021

He continued his dismantling of the clip..."Let's be perfectly clear. There's no moral obligation on me to calm myself and be nice if someone's come close to killing me. I have no responsibility to ask if a driver who's close-passed me and come that close is OK.

> Transport for London slammed for “victim-blaming” road safety ad (+ video)

"This nonsense has real-world consequences. Drivers nod and go, 'Yes, cyclists should be nicer'. They drive just as badly then also get cross we're upset about it. This advert will make London's roads more dangerous. It should never be shown again. TfL should never commission another advert from VCCP if they think this appropriate. Adverts should address squarely the people who cause the danger —invulnerable people in high-powered boxes.

"The 'Are you alright?' question reminds me of when a negligent driver knocked me off my bike in February 2009. I told him I was calling the police. He said, 'But I'll lose my job'. I said, 'You have to understand you've just knocked me off my bicycle into the street. My sympathy is limited'.

"TfL and VCCP presumably think I should have seen it from his point of view. He needn't have worried. He faced zero real consequences that I know of." That noise at the end was a mic hitting the floor...

Others shared screenshots of their complaints to the Advertising Standards Agency. Another reply added: "I won't be watching this with the sound on as I suspect my blood would boil and escape as steam through my ears."

We'll round-up some of your plentiful reaction too in a bit...