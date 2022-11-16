Jacob Rees-Mogg brands 20mph speed limits "an anti-motorist, cash raising ploy"; Have you ever crashed on the turbo? Home trainer sprint snaps sweat-corroded bar; Six Day pro suffers serious injuries in major crash; Pothole party + more on the live blog

We're talking turbo training on today's live blog, and to answer my own question, yes I have crashed while training indoors. I'm blaming teenage me for getting a cheap as chips turbo that attached at the rear quick release. I say 'attached'... it did when you set it up properly...
One of those turbos you feel the rocking when the (bang average) watts start going down...
Anyway, enough of my rambling...
SlowOldSteve: "Not a crash but a strange occurrence on the turbo yesterday, a puncture as I got on, put in a new inner tube and got a second puncture! Clearly something inside the tyre but a cursory run around with a finger revealed nothing on the first puncture. To say there was a lot of bad language would be an understatement! I gave up and had tea and cake."
That's the answer to everything, in my book.
ShutTheFrontDawes is also an "advocate for removing bar tape. I just don't like it and once I tried cycling without it, I realised I liked it. I think everyone should at least try it." Bonus points for the get well soon message, possibly the nicest thing anyone's ever commented on one of my live blogs...
OldRidgeback: "I saw the post on Twitter. I didn't realise sweat could be so corrosive to an alloy. I know there's salt in sweat, but even so...."
Awavey: "It's the acidity along with the salt combination that causes the problem, I think it's common to hear about rusty fingerprints on metal handtools, especially when kept in high humidity environments. Apparently blood is worse so don't bleed on your bike either." Noted.
Elsewhere in the world of indoor training today...
