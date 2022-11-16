Jacob Rees-Mogg brands 20mph speed limits "an anti-motorist, cash raising ploy"; Have you ever crashed on the turbo? Home trainer sprint snaps sweat-corroded bar; Six Day pro suffers serious injuries in major crash; Pothole party + more on the live blog

Happy Wednesday folks... you'll be delighted to hear Jacob Rees Mogg has self-exhumed from the depths of the Tory Party back onto our screens to enlighten the world with his wisdom...

Merely an anti-motorist, cash raising ploy.https://t.co/iGQEQDhsDZ — Jacob Rees-Mogg (@Jacob_Rees_Mogg) November 16, 2022

Appears ol' Moggy missed this bit where The Telegraph's article says the scheme has little impact on collisions... "largely because they are often ignored"... and in other cities 20mph limits have caused "significant reductions in road traffic speed, collisions and casualties".

Science editor Sarah Knapton's piece notes the former observation by Queen's University Belfast experts who compared traffic and accident data in the city from 2013 and 2014 with 2017 and 2019 after 20mph limits were implemented. The data was also compared to city centre streets where restrictions didn't apply, as well as streets in the city and similar routes elsewhere in Northern Ireland that had retained their speed limits between 30 and 40mph.

And while the analysis pointed to "little change in short or long-term outcomes for road traffic collisions, casualties, or driver speed", Ruth Hunter, a professor of public health and planetary health, pointed to a lack of enforcement and drivers "unaware" of the new limit for an explanation in the largely unchanged collision numbers.

Knapton also points out that in other cities where 20mph speed limits have been implemented, notably Edinburgh, there have been "significant reductions in road traffic speed, collisions and casualties".

"Road deaths fell by nearly a quarter and serious injuries by a third when Edinburgh cut its speed limit to 20mph," she writes.

"mErElY aN aNtI-mOtOrIsT, cAsH rAiSiNg PlOy"