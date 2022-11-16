Support road.cc

Garmin unveils Tacx NEO Bike Plus indoor smart bike – but it doesn’t come cheap

If the British weather is getting you down, this new indoor smart bike is said to be "one of the most adaptable and engaging smart bikes available"... and it'll cost you £3,499.99
by Mat Brett
UPDATED Wed, Nov 16, 2022 12:10

First Published Nov 16, 2022

Garmin has released a new Tacx NEO Bike Plus indoor smart bike with updated shifters, more crank lengths than previously, and an easily adjustable seat position and handlebar stem with measurements in millimetres. There’s a big price hike compared with the existing Tacx NEO Bike Smart Trainer, though, from £2,299.99 to £3,499.99.

Garmin, which acquired Tacx in 2019, says, “The Tacx NEO Bike Plus offers a quiet ride and accurate power, speed and cadence metrics – even in sprints.

2022 Tacx NEO Bike Plus - 3.jpeg

“Fully adjustable, [it] can quickly be customised to match the fit of an outdoor bike and is designed to be used by multiple athletes in the household. Plus, when paired with the Tacx Training app [you’ll need a Tacx Premium or Premium HD subscription for that] on a compatible smart device, athletes can follow structured workouts, participate in pro rides and ride the immersive Tacx films from some of the most beautiful courses around the world.”

2022 Tacx NEO Bike Plus - 4.jpeg

You can also use the Tacx NEO Bike Plus with third-party cycling apps like Zwift and TrainerRoad.

The existing NEO Bike Smart Trainer got a glowing 9/10 review here on road.cc a couple of years ago. 

Reviewer Dave Atkinson praised its incredibly smooth and quiet performance and gearing, and also the accuracy of its power measurement. It’s one of the best smart bikes out there. 

The new Tacx NEO Bike Plus offers many of the same features, including the ability to simulate different surfaces, like cobblestones and gravel, when paired with the Tacx Training app or compatible third-party apps, and to measure the position of your left and right legs to analyse your pedalling technique.

2022 Tacx NEO Bike Plus - 2.jpeg

You can also “mimic the feel of jumping into a different gear with the tap of a finger thanks to redesigned programmable shifters for Shimano, SRAM or Campagnolo.”

2022 Tacx NEO Bike Plus - 6.jpeg

Like the NEO Bike Smart Trainer, the NEO Bike Plus has a claimed power measurement accuracy of within 1%, plus reliable, consistent measurements for speed and cadence. It can handle sprints up to 2,200 watts and can realistically simulate inclines up to a 25% gradient.

2022 Tacx NEO Bike Plus - 5.jpeg

You can choose from five crank lengths while the seatpost and stem can be adjusted to the millimetre. The built-in fans are controlled automatically by your power or heart rate. Work harder and they blow more air.

The NEO Bike Plus features a 4.5in integrated display and two USB chargers so you can use training platforms on your smartphone, tablet or laptop without worrying about them running out of juice.

The Tacx NEO Bike Plus has a suggested retail price of £3,499.99 and will be available soon, although we don’t have an exact date for you.

Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now over 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

