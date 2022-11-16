Garmin unveils Tacx NEO Bike Plus indoor smart bike – but it doesn’t come cheap

Garmin has released a new Tacx NEO Bike Plus indoor smart bike with updated shifters, more crank lengths than previously, and an easily adjustable seat position and handlebar stem with measurements in millimetres. There’s a big price hike compared with the existing Tacx NEO Bike Smart Trainer, though, from £2,299.99 to £3,499.99.

Garmin, which acquired Tacx in 2019, says, “The Tacx NEO Bike Plus offers a quiet ride and accurate power, speed and cadence metrics – even in sprints.

“Fully adjustable, [it] can quickly be customised to match the fit of an outdoor bike and is designed to be used by multiple athletes in the household. Plus, when paired with the Tacx Training app [you’ll need a Tacx Premium or Premium HD subscription for that] on a compatible smart device, athletes can follow structured workouts, participate in pro rides and ride the immersive Tacx films from some of the most beautiful courses around the world.”

You can also use the Tacx NEO Bike Plus with third-party cycling apps like Zwift and TrainerRoad.

The existing NEO Bike Smart Trainer got a glowing 9/10 review here on road.cc a couple of years ago.

Reviewer Dave Atkinson praised its incredibly smooth and quiet performance and gearing, and also the accuracy of its power measurement. It’s one of the best smart bikes out there.

The new Tacx NEO Bike Plus offers many of the same features, including the ability to simulate different surfaces, like cobblestones and gravel, when paired with the Tacx Training app or compatible third-party apps, and to measure the position of your left and right legs to analyse your pedalling technique.

You can also “mimic the feel of jumping into a different gear with the tap of a finger thanks to redesigned programmable shifters for Shimano, SRAM or Campagnolo.”

Like the NEO Bike Smart Trainer, the NEO Bike Plus has a claimed power measurement accuracy of within 1%, plus reliable, consistent measurements for speed and cadence. It can handle sprints up to 2,200 watts and can realistically simulate inclines up to a 25% gradient.

You can choose from five crank lengths while the seatpost and stem can be adjusted to the millimetre. The built-in fans are controlled automatically by your power or heart rate. Work harder and they blow more air.

The NEO Bike Plus features a 4.5in integrated display and two USB chargers so you can use training platforms on your smartphone, tablet or laptop without worrying about them running out of juice.

The Tacx NEO Bike Plus has a suggested retail price of £3,499.99 and will be available soon, although we don’t have an exact date for you.

