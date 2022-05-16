Some councils “not interested” in cycling and walking schemes, Welsh minister claims; Juan Pedro López loses his bottle… but holds on to pink at the Giro + more on the live blog

😢 Rest day: we know what it feels like 😢 Giorno di riposo: conosciamo la sensazione #Giro pic.twitter.com/gEsS2i8CSf — Giro d'Italia (@giroditalia) May 16, 2022

Another Monday, another rest day at the Giro d’Italia, when cycling fans everywhere are left with nothing but their own thoughts for roughly 43 hours… Scary, I know.

But at least after stage six’s soporific “action” on the way to Scalea, we were treated to a long weekend of proper racing – and not to mention a terrifically Italian (and by that I mean brilliantly chaotic) edition of the Eurovision Song Contest…

After an equally chaotic and thrilling start to Friday’s stage seven, Koen Bouwman took the biggest win of his career in Potenza, with a little help from his Jumbo-Visma super-domestique – and former Giro winner – Tom Dumoulin.

Saturday’s mini-world championships in and around Naples, meanwhile, saw Mathieu van der Poel being, well, Mathieu van der Poel, tearing every cycling rule book to shreds with his non-stop attacking on the series of twisting, technical circuits.

Don’t forget about Thomas De Gendt’s real victory today! #Giro pic.twitter.com/j6IgvVcmja — Cycling Memes (@Cycling_Memes1) May 14, 2022

But despite MVDP and his new sidekick Biniam Girmay’s best efforts, it was that old fox Thomas De Gendt who took the stage from the breakaway and – most importantly – built up an impressive lead in the Tour De Gendt over namesake Aimé.

While some (including De Gendt himself) heralded the Belgian’s victory as a return to winning ways after a barren spell spent hunting down breakaways on the front of the peloton, such an assessment is relatively unfair on a rider who won a stage of Catalunya just last year.

I gained a lot of doubters this year. People that doubted my ability to still win races but today i silenced my biggest doubter. Myself. I didn’t believe that i still had this in my legs but today i proved myself wrong. — Thomas De Gendt (@DeGendtThomas) May 14, 2022

Yesterday’s stage to the summit of Blockhaus (named after a nineteenth-century Austrian commander, just so you know, the scene of Eddy Merckx’s emergence as a grand tour phenomenon, just so you know) finally saw the GC battle spring to life.

Unfortunately for British cycling fans, the 13-kilometre brute of a climb also saw the end of Simon Yates’ maglia rosa hopes for 2022, as the BikeExchange-Jayco rider – knee heavily bandaged after a fall earlier this week – dropped off the pace almost immediately as the road veered skywards.

Game over for Simon Yates...Probably the knee didn't heal. Anwyay, sad scenes...💔 #Giro pic.twitter.com/QnToa1YQRl — Mihai Simion (@faustocoppi60) May 15, 2022

Yates wasn’t the only big name who suffered due to the attritional pace set by Ineos and UAE, as Hugh Carthy, Wilco Kelderman and home favourite Giulio Ciccone saw their GC hopes go up in smoke in the Apennines.

The stage was thus set for a race-winning move by 2019 Giro winner Richard Carapaz, but the Ineos rider could only bring the ominously strong-looking pair of Romain Bardet and Mikel Landa with him, both men riding like it was 2015 all over again on the slopes of Blockhaus.

Jai Hindley, 39-year-old Domenico Pozzovivo (who was without a team only three months ago before Intermarché snapped him up), and the battling João Almeida managed to claw their way back to the dithering trio, with 2020 Giro runner-up Hindley taking the win ahead of Bardet and Carapaz after a pulsating sprint to the line.

Even more dramatically, Juan Pedro López held on to the maglia rosa by just 12 seconds, losing only 1:46 after arguably the most impressive ride of the 24-year-old’s life.

A clearly emotional López – who has the chance to keep the pink jersey for much of the Giro’s second week – also admitted to the television interviewer after the stage that he threw a bottle at Jumbo-Visma’s Sam Oomen following a spot of argy-bargy early on the climb.

Found it at 16,9 km to go. It happens at the black vehicle on the right. Too bad it is an airshot so zooming in makes the quality go really bad 👇 pic.twitter.com/uWHNzKnw1U — Debby 🖤💛 (@Debby_Drckx) May 15, 2022

What’s the Giro without some drama, eh? Thankfully, the organisers decided not to dock López any time for his apologetic admission, keeping his 2004 Thomas Voeckler-esque stint in pink alive for a while longer yet.

And the drama looks set to continue next week, and possibly beyond. As there was no definitive knockout blow on Blockhaus, the GC battle looks remarkably wide open, with eight riders all within a minute of pink, and another four (including another old-timer Alejandro Valverde, who, along with the soon-to-be-retired Vincenzo Nibali, looked impressive on Sunday) within 90 seconds.

Now hurry up rest day, so we can get back to the racing…