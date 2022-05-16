Near Miss of the Day 770: "Unbelievable" driving instructor overtakes learner towards oncoming cyclist

Saturday morning was glorious for bike riding: blue skies, barely a cloud in the sky, hot (but not too hot), a gentle breeze...that is of course, unless you were riding along happily when a driving instructor (no, really) overtook a learner driver at a zebra crossing, narrowly returning to the right side of the road in time.
That is exactly what happened to road.cc reader Rendel on Dulwich Road in Brixton, south London, leaving him to ask, "Ever wondered why there are so many bad drivers?"
"Here the instructor overtakes a learner driver at high speed over a zebra crossing into the face of oncoming cyclists. Unbelievable."
