“I’m a 60-foot lorry… it’s easier for you to go back as a pushbike”: Countryside stand-off between cyclist and driver turns heated; Carrera Jeans or Quick-Step 2.0? Alpecin-Deceuninck brings double-denim kit to the peloton + more on the live blog

You've heard of Mexican stand-offs, now get ready for a countryside stand-off, between a cyclist and a lorry driver over who should reverse to allow space for the other to pass... Sorry, that sounded way more exciting in my head.

As bizarre as that sounds (almost like a knockoff Michael Mann or Quentin Tarantino thriller), on the narrow, country roads of Hampshire an impassé so deadlocked that neither party could give an inch took place, with this video of a lorry driver asking a cyclist to reverse to allow her to pass doing the rounds on social media. Her claim? That it would be "easier for you to go back as a pushbike, than it would be for me as a 60-foot lorry".

First off, I am instantly suspicious about someone who uses the word pushbike unironically. Secondly, I am even sceptical about someone who phrases things like 'you're a pushbike' and 'I'm a lorry'.

But my dubious thoughts aside, the cyclist seems to have turned down the driver's request/command (it's a little difficult for me to judge by the tone), and asks her instead: "Where am I supposed to go?"

The driver replies, "To a wide bit! I can see a bit just three...", when the cyclist interjects: "I can see a wide bit over there!", pointing to behind the truck.

"You think it's easier for me to reverse? I'm 60-foot long and the same width as this road as you can see by the fact that you can see I'm in the hedge on both sides," the driver says, hastily turning the camera the other way round to show a glimpse of the lorry barely managing to fit on the unpaved lane, with the side-view mirrors grazing the hedges.

The cyclist asks, "Why should I turn around and go back?", to which the driver replies: "Well surely it's easier for you to go back as a pushback than for me as a 60-foot lorry."

The cyclist then tells the driver that she "shouldn't be down here anyway", to which the driver replies saying that she's going to her field, before the clip cuts off abruptly, leaving us wanting a resolution to the thrilling stand-off (with that ending, it seems more of a Chris Nolan movie).

Incidentally, the video has drawn varied reaction on this lovely little thing called social media. While some believe that the cyclist had the right of way and that the lorry driver should pick a road better suited to accommodate the vehicle, others have argued that it would indeed be easier for the cyclist to give way, and that reversing the lorry with the mirrors being blocked by the hedges would be dangerous.

One person, who claimed to be a cyclist said that they'd be "quite happy to ride back and find a wider section for the truck to pass", with this alternative being "far easier and quicker". Another person agreed, saying they would avoid the confrontation in a first place and leave everyone a little less annoyed.

Some were quite critical of the lorry driver, while others defended the lorry driver wholeheartedly. A Twitter user said: "What a lovely sounding lorry driver! What on earth is she doing on a single track lane in a 44 ton HGV", while another reply said: "News to a few on here wondering why a lorry goes down tracks. It’s called agriculture. Farmers and horse owners need access to take feed/equipment/livestock down them."

There were obviously a few replies spewing blatant anti-cycling vitriol, but I think we can do without mentioning them on the live blog this beautiful Thursday, can't we?

