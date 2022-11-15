Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Crime & Legal
Police investigate report cyclist threatened and pushed mobility scooter riderSouthampton Common assault appeal (Hampshire Constabulary)

Police investigate report cyclist threatened and pushed mobility scooter rider

Hampshire Police says the cyclist allegedly threatened to knock the man off his scooter
by Dan Alexander
Tue, Nov 15, 2022 15:37
1

Police in Southampton have appealed for information about an alleged assault on a footpath on the city's common last month which saw a mobility scooter rider threatened and pushed by a cyclist.

Hampshire Police says the incident happened on Wednesday 12 October at around 5.45pm when a man in his 20s riding a mobility scooter stopped to let a cyclist past when he was threatened.

The victim began filming the incident and the cyclist tried to take the phone and pushed him in the process, at which point a member of the public intervened and the suspect fled.

Full size

The police force today released the picture above to assist the investigation and asked the man, bystander or anyone else with information to call 101 or report online via the Hampshire Police website, quoting 44220415766.

Southampton Common, the 365-acre greenspace with woodland and various footpaths and byways, made headlines on road.cc back in July when a community-spirited resident took to maintaining a cycle path, fearing the loose gravel surface was an "accident waiting to happen".

> "Accident waiting to happen" gravel cycle path maintained by good-willed resident with a shovel

 Mike Marx, a 59-year-old handyman, said he had lived near The Avenue for 14 years and begun sweeping away loose stones and levelling holes in the gravel path that runs alongside the A33 by Southampton Common.

Southampton City Council said at the time that it intends to tarmac the path in the future, but Mr Marx insisted he will "not give up" until the authority delivers on its promise.

"It's right by the road and on a normal bike the path is too hard. They have tarmacked other bike lanes. They did around the [Southampton University] Highfield Campus, but they have just left this mess," he explained.

"It is only a matter of time until someone riding a bike slips right next to the road. I came out and put the shovel into it to level it and fill the holes, but it needs a proper path."

southampton
Southampton Common
Hampshire Police
Assault
Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

Latest Comments

 