Hunt for car tyre slasher turns into cyclist registration 'debate'; Is this Britain's worst cycle lane?; Superstrata crowdfunds over £1 million on Indiegogo + more on the live blog

From what I heard following @KingstonCycling the budget was there to start the project but it would need to be completed at a later date. I can see that these things take time, moving large pieces of street furniture overnight is not an easy undertaking. — JT (@JT2UK) July 15, 2020

Jeeees.. stop it. The reality is there are several contractors on this job. The one moving the lamp post hasn't completed the job yet. One could argue they should have done that first, but still. — Norman T (@NormInATeacup) July 15, 2020

We've had a fair few comments on the site and social media about the unfortunate blockage on a Kingston cycle lane, not all of them glowing towards yours truly... and the good news is, the likelihood is that it probably won't stay like that for too long.

In short, different contractors are responsible for installing the cycle lane and removing road furniture, and as mentioned by Kingston Cycling on 4th July, the former was a few stages ahead of the latter...

As usual, unfortunately the contractors that move things are running a few weeks (or even months) behind the rest of the team... pic.twitter.com/0b7gGZkseH — Kingston Cycling Campaign (@KingstonCycling) July 4, 2020

The bad news is that it's still there, so we've contacted Kingston Council to find out when the lamppost is scheduled to be removed. You can find full details of the Kingston to Tolworth scheme - of which this cycle lane was part of - here.