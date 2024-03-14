“When Wiggle launches an 80% off sale, we can’t compete”: British cycling brand highlights knock-on effect of retailer’s demise; Bonkers crash on Paris-Roubaix cobbles; Cavendish’s Tour de France shot in disarray due to illness + more on the live blog

Ah Wiggle, even in death, your presence lingers over us.

The news of Wiggle Chain Reaction’s demise and the imminent buyout by Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group, first reported by road.cc, is a well-known story now. But as the beleagured retailer enters the liquidation process and prepares for one last, final clear out sale to get rid of remaining warehouse stock, Lusso, the Manchester-based cycling clothing and accessories manufacturer has spoken out about their modus operandi, and juxtaposed it with other sellers.

In a blog piece titled “Our thoughts on the WiggleCRC takeover”, Lusso CEO Jake Wright writes: “Everyone in the cycling trade seems to be talking about a certain Sports Direct owner taking over Wiggle and Chain Reaction Cycles, and it’s not hard to see why.”

John Harrison, who co-founded of Lusso back in 1982, also offers his insight on how Covid changed things, and why the British brand has opted to stay away from third-party retailers and middle-men, but only selling directly to customers and local bike shops.

“Listening to our customers has been the key to our success,” he says. “Lusso doesn’t just buy and sell finished goods, we batch produce from raw rolls of fabric so we can be more flexible and inclusive of what we choose to make.”

Wright then goes into detail of how their operation differs from other manufacturers and retailers. He says: “We don’t over produce and discount our stock massively to get rid of it at the end of the season. We certainly don’t artificially inflate our prices so our kit always appears to be on sale either. We batch produce our gear.

“Unlike other brands who are forced to commit to extensive stock purchases from their manufacturers, we are our own manufacturer and only make what we need. That’s why we can offer premium garments at reasonable prices. We are also looking to move some of our products onto a pre-order model, minimising waste.

“But when Wiggle launches an 80 per cent off sale we can’t compete, and buying British goes out the window. We have seen a slight drop in sales this quarter compared to last year, but speaking to other brands this seems to be normal. The Wiggle closing down sale might have something to do with it, but it would be unfair to hold it fully accountable.”

WiggleCRC, which has so far been one of the biggest mainstays of many British cyclists, going down in flames has surely been not the most gracious thing to watch. But will its demise give us an opportunity to reshape our retailing model, grease the cogs which have been left to rust for so long, and tighten the screws that hold the industry together? Will we see Wiggle rise from the ashes, or is the future way murkier than it already looks?

