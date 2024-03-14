“When Wiggle launches an 80% off sale, we can’t compete”: British cycling brand highlights knock-on effect of retailer’s demise; Bonkers crash on Paris-Roubaix cobbles; Cavendish’s Tour de France shot in disarray due to illness + more on the live blog

Remember last year’s Giro d’Italia? Rampaging rains, loose dogs, loose chains, a bout of Covid in the peloton, and obviously, those enthralling last two stages, with a penultimate-day maglia rosa-deciding time trial and a spectacular Cav sprint win through the streets of Rome on the final stage.
Mark Cavendish wins stage 21 of the 2023 Giro d’Italia (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
All this seems ages ago, but a viewing of Amazon Prime Video’s documentary throwing a spotlight on the insides of arguably the strongest team cycling has ever seen, Jumbo Visma (now Visma Lease-a-Bike; guess we can just use Visma), brings back the memories just like it was yesterday.
The second season of All-In (not very original, considering Prime has football show called All or Nothing), obviously focuses on the Grand Tour sweeping season of the Dutch team and is aptly titled The Trilogy. And to go toe-to-toe against its competitor Netflix’s own cycling show, Tour de France Unchained, the show needed some drama, whether organic or manufactured. And drama it did get at last year’s Giro.
At stage 5, with the torrential rain lashing down upon Italy, Primož Roglič, Visma’s leader for the Grand Tour, went down. And at that moment, or at least according to the show’s narrative, Remco Evenepoel and the Quick-Step team take position at the front of the peloton and start pacing everyone else, leading to some not-very kind words from Marc Reef, Visma’s sports director: “Goddamn, what a*******, ” he says (based on a very liberal translation). “Well, this is sporting. It’s not necessary at all.”
> Chaos! Rain-soaked Giro d'Italia stage five marred by crashes as Evenepoel, Cavendish, Roglič, Leknessund, Groves, all go down
And then later, when Evenepoel went down himself for a second time (the first time was, bizarrely, after a stray dog ran across the peloton), Reef comments: “This is just, really, really karma!”
Oooh, spicy stuff! I would’ve liked to hear Reef’s thoughts when Evenepoel eventually left the race, after being diagnosed with Covid.
And to add to your dismay, no, we also do not get the team conversation regarding their Vuelta a España leader, between Sepp Kuss, Jonas Vingegaard and Primož Roglič. Almost like these shows are tailored and strictly filmed and edited with the team’s consent!
Now, off to waiting for Netflix’s second season of its Tour de France documentary, so I can come back you you all and complain about why this modern trend of sort-of Americanised sports documentaries, while sometimes entertaining, are a complete farcical show and not worth anyone’s time! *throws grenade and rushes back*
So can we agree that Joey Barton and many other anti cycling groups and individuals are now considered extremists 😊
Let's be careful what we wish for. I'm intolerant of certain aspects of current transport policy, and the solutions I promote will definitely be perceived as a negation of freedom by some motorists.
OTOH, I wasn't getting much money or attention from the Government anyway.
The first group on that list is the tories.
I'm fairly sure that CUK will be on the list, because this doesn't have much to do with extremism, it's just about making it difficult for anyone the tories don't like to operate.
New definition of extremism will exclude racists who give the Tories £10M, confirms Michael Gove
I think Gove addressed this. It wouldn't be extremist as it is supposedly a one off remark. However, if the Guardian could find a pattern of him making racist, sexist and violent statements (which he probably has) then he would be an extremist. Fingers crossed.
Kind of with you but I can't help hearing "It was racist, but only once e.g. in a specific and limited way..."
His apology was particularly poor. Firstly I believe that it was issued by his company. It did not show any appreciation that he understood why it was racist and sexist. He did not suggest that he would learn from the experience and educate himself and/or give reparations to help fight bigotry, particularly as he can afford to give £10m to the Tories. Most importantly he did not address the incitement to violence, especially as two MPs have been murdered in recent years.
New ultegra cranks under the recall.
Cycled home only to get a puncture 2km from home but as I'd removed everything from my bike, it was walk home !
2 km is a nice walk. Better than my 5+ mile walk home with the bike once at 1 AM.
Only trouble was it is an NSL road with a lot of bends and narrow. I did keep my radar on though !
My biggest mistake/ walk of shame was 9 miles in the dark when I still carried a p'ture repair kit (I now carry a spare tube and some Park patches); went to use the glue and found it solid. Kinda fortunately I was wearing mtb shoes.
Cycled home only to get a puncture 2km from home but as I'd removed everything from my bike, it was walk home !
Happened to me once. A lovely driver with a cycle rack pulled over to check on me. I decided to accept the offer of a lift. Turns out he was buying a bike for his daughter from a house 5 doors down. Result.
I think I'm right in saying (though willing to stand corrected, IANAL) that unlike, for example, a personal injury claim, or a libel case in the USA, the litigant doesn't actually claim for a specific amount, they present their case to the court and explains why they believe they have been defamed and the reputational damage it has done to them and the court decides, if the case is proven, on the appropriate compensation.
If Jeremy Vine would like to start a crowd-funder for his legal case against Joey Barton, count me in for a few quid. It's time these awful, hideous, nasty publicity seekers were made to pay for their deliberately insulting bile.
Now a bus has gone up a cycle lane and hit a cyclist, "driver error" apparently...
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-beds-bucks-herts-68544047
What ?
Did he drove off the rails or start in the cycle lane ? Or on his phone ?
I'm confused as to how the bus was able to leave the guided busway here.
Three separate references to the collision occurring on the 'busway' including...'the busway has now been cleared'. So was it on the busway or an adjacent cycle/pedestrian path?
(EDIT - don't know this area myself) - It says:
... and the images appear to show the bus plus bike not in the expected position (e.g. bus should be straddling the grassy section as in my pic - but BBC images show it next to that).
OTOH I'd expect a fence at least (if not something more sturdy) between cyclists / walkers and buses, and that's not apparent in the BBC pics?
Aside - no blood so police didn't bother turning up. Of course we don't need any kind of systematic investigation of these incidents! They're all freak one-offs due to individual human error (which can't be avoided) and that no-one could possibly predict, and if death or injury does occur the only appropriate forum is the legal system...
No fence between busway and cycle lane by the looks of it. That's been an issue with the busway in Cambridge, which has resulted in death and injury. I think they're retro fitting fencing there.
The warning signs were there, not just the 'beware frequent buses' but also the 'not in service'. Whenever I see a bus out of service I get nervous!
It's either jumped out of the busway due to excessive speed, or the driver has turned up the cycle track by mistake.
Looks like a head-on collision given the orientation of the bike. A nasty crack on the windscreen possibly created by contact with the cyclist's head.
They need to move that armco barrier so it serves to protect the cycle track and also put in a barrier to stop buses accessing the cycle track entry.
On second reading I feel we're missing a crucial detail. The BBC were careful with the language ("both were involved in a collision") but the council better be careful as they seem to be defaming someone! Of course, a driver was there - but it was the bus that jumped off the busway and hit a cyclist!
Of course it's not impossible that some kids (or scrap metal scavengers) had sabotaged the busway...?
Handily there's a streetview image at almost the exact point of the collision (I think): https://maps.app.goo.gl/nc8PW9qtVGUxUX8W9
It looks like the vast majority of the busway has a small wooden fence separating the buses from the path (not going to stop a bus though!).
But at this point, as it's a bridge over a road, that fence disappears. There also appears to be nothing stopping buses entering the cycle track rather than the guided bus tracks.
:-0 Was the driver error taking a kip in one of the passenger seats :-0
Pity Thomas Straker could have been sent to jail where some 'friends' could have shown him an alternative use for butter.
"I wish that he would get raped" is a pretty unhinged take as punishment for a traffic crime.
A driving ban is exactly the right punishment for this.
Now now, don't be so woke. Male rape is fine to joke about, it's just #bants
/s
@Dogless - I think they surgically remove the traditional and sarcastic British sense of humour at birth nowadays.
See also: "Schrödinger's asshole" - The comment is both a joke and a serious point until the poster sees whether or not people agree with them.
The other thing with wokes is that they are always 'right' and have no room for people with other views.
If you have to have it explained to you whether people getting raped is funny I don't think it comes down to woke vs not woke or right vs wrong. Its just shit human being vs common decency.
You have to get pretty fucking far into insane right wing lunatic territory before you hit "rape is hilarious". Even tory party donors don't usually get away with that one and they are allowed to be openly racist and sexist now.
