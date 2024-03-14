Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

“When Wiggle launches an 80% off sale, we can’t compete”: British cycling brand highlights knock-on effect of retailer’s demise; Bonkers crash on Paris-Roubaix cobbles; Cavendish’s Tour de France shot in disarray due to illness + more on the live blog

It’s Thursday and Adwitiya is back, pedalling through a monster gear towards the weekend, with all the latest cycling news, views, and reaction on the road.cc live blog
Thu, Mar 14, 2024 09:51
33

SUMMARY

“When Wiggle launches an 80% off sale, we can’t compete”: British cycling brand highlights knock-on effect of retailer’s demise; Bonkers crash on Paris-Roubaix cobbles; Cavendish’s Tour de France shot in disarray due to illness + more on the live blogWiggle Epic Winter Sale
16:34
“When Wiggle launches an 80% off sale, we can’t compete”: British cycling brand highlights knock-on effect of retail giant’s demise for smaller businesses

Ah Wiggle, even in death, your presence lingers over us.

The news of Wiggle Chain Reaction’s demise and the imminent buyout by Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group, first reported by road.cc, is a well-known story now. But as the beleagured retailer enters the liquidation process and prepares for one last, final clear out sale to get rid of remaining warehouse stock, Lusso, the Manchester-based cycling clothing and accessories manufacturer has spoken out about their modus operandi, and juxtaposed it with other sellers.

In a blog piece titled “Our thoughts on the WiggleCRC takeover”, Lusso CEO Jake Wright writes: “Everyone in the cycling trade seems to be talking about a certain Sports Direct owner taking over Wiggle and Chain Reaction Cycles, and it’s not hard to see why.”

2023 Lusso Perform Carbon Bib Shorts made in the UK.jpg

John Harrison, who co-founded of Lusso back in 1982, also offers his insight on how Covid changed things, and why the British brand has opted to stay away from third-party retailers and middle-men, but only selling directly to customers and local bike shops.

“Listening to our customers has been the key to our success,” he says. “Lusso doesn’t just buy and sell finished goods, we batch produce from raw rolls of fabric so we can be more flexible and inclusive of what we choose to make.”

Wright then goes into detail of how their operation differs from other manufacturers and retailers. He says: “We don’t over produce and discount our stock massively to get rid of it at the end of the season. We certainly don’t artificially inflate our prices so our kit always appears to be on sale either. We batch produce our gear.

“Unlike other brands who are forced to commit to extensive stock purchases from their manufacturers, we are our own manufacturer and only make what we need. That’s why we can offer premium garments at reasonable prices. We are also looking to move some of our products onto a pre-order model, minimising waste.

“But when Wiggle launches an 80 per cent off sale we can’t compete, and buying British goes out the window. We have seen a slight drop in sales this quarter compared to last year, but speaking to other brands this seems to be normal. The Wiggle closing down sale might have something to do with it, but it would be unfair to hold it fully accountable.”

> “The assumption was Wiggle Chain Reaction wasn’t going anywhere”: Ex-employee talks “shock” at retail giant’s demise

WiggleCRC, which has so far been one of the biggest mainstays of many British cyclists, going down in flames has surely been not the most gracious thing to watch. But will its demise give us an opportunity to reshape our retailing model, grease the cogs which have been left to rust for so long, and tighten the screws that hold the industry together? Will we see Wiggle rise from the ashes, or is the future way murkier than it already looks?

Feel free to discuss in the comments…

15:40
Bonkers crash at GP de Denain as Stefan Küng brings down brings down the entire chasing group on Paris-Roubaix cobbles

I know it’s the not the most intently watched race of the year with just a couple of big names racing ahead of the first monument of the year, Milan-San Remo, this weekend, but there was still a bonkers crash in the final few kilometres on the last cobbled section — yes, the same “Hell of the North” Paris-Roubaix cobbles.

As Groupama FDJ’s Stefan Küng, leading the chasing pack, slipped a wheel on the muddy cobbles and brought everyone behind him down, it allowed the early breakaway riders Jannik Steimle of Q36.5 and Cerial Desal of Bingoal WB to keep riding unchallenged and contest an exciting run up to the finish line, with the former coming out on top against his breakaway partner.

The chasing group was a pack of nine, including Arnaud De Lie, Van Gestel, Sebastian Molano and Filippo Baroncini, and were just a minute down on the breakaway before the crash. Molano, in particular, looked to be in quite a bit of pain after the crash, however, some continued to ride, with Van Gestel and De Lie finishing third and fourth, 11 seconds behind.

15:17
Patrick Lefevere sanctioned by UCI for "disparaging" comments "towards women"
Patrick Lefevere (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

The controversial Soudal Quick-Step team boss will be required to make a public statement apologising or pay a fine of 20,000 Swiss francs (£17,800)

> Patrick Lefevere sanctioned by UCI for "disparaging" comments "towards women"

13:11
“It's hard enough to keep women and girls cycling confidently without nonsense like this”: Center Parcs faces backlash for “sexist” cycling advert with children asking mum to “keep up”

Center Parcs, the popular holiday site chain has faced backlash on the internet after a “sexist” advert that seemed to imply that mums can’t keep with the rest of the family when cycling.

The holiday village is famous for its rental bikes on offer, with many holidaymakers heading there with the intention of getting their rides in. However, in a now-deleted post on Facebook, Center Parcs UK shared the image with the words “That ‘keep up mum’ moment”, captioned: “Whether you’re whizzing up ahead or taking the scenic route, explore the springtime forest together this Easter.”

Ironically, both dad and mum seem to be cycling behind the kids in the said photo, but the kids only appear inclined to ask the mum to “keep up”.

Amanda Powell, a writer from Wales posted a screenshot of the post and wrote on Twitter: “@CenterParcsUK Really? I thought this kind of stereotyping had disappeared years ago. It's hard enough to keep women and girls cycling confidently without nonsense like this.”

Center Parcs replied saying: “Hello Amanda, We apologise for any offence that our recent social media advertisement may have caused, this was certainly not our intention. As a result, we have removed this ad.”

The Sun reports the advert infuriated other people too, with one person saying: “Sexism and misogyny from Center Parcs”, while another said: “Why not go on holiday to Center Parcs and maintain outdated patriarchal views of a family dynamic.”

Another person added: “The attitude this advert shows is exactly the kind of remarks girls and women are used to.” A fourth person even said that they won’t be ever going to Center Parcs again.

The advert harkens back to another ad by Italian bike brand Pinarello from 2017, in which they suggested that women should buy their new Nytro electric bike so that they’re able to keep up with their boyfriends, sparking an outrage from the cycling community which led to Pinarello apologising later.

> Pinarello apologises for sexist e-bike advert

This ad from Center Parcs was posted on 5th March, in the week the UK celebrated Mother’s Day and also marked International Women’s Day.

14:19
Cavendish after stage 8 Tour de France 2023 (Eurosport/GCN+)
Clouds of doubt cast on #35 at Tour de France? Astana-Qazaqstan unable to confirm Mark Cavendish’s race schedule as the Manxman’s illness-cursed early season continues

We all know it, we all are waiting for it. Number 35. He’s back for a third time, will this time be the charm?

Unfortunately, Mark Cavendish’s hopes for the record-breaking win at Tour de France are not going as he would have hoped. Despite rip-roaring to an early win in the year at the Tour Colombia, spring hasn’t quite brought the joy for Cav yet, with fever and illness pestering the Manx missile and rendering him out of form.

Since then, he’s recorded a DNS at the UAE Tour in February, and then an OTL at Tirreno-Adriatico and a DNF at Milan-Torino this month.

Now, Team Astana Qazaqstan are playing a “wait and see” game before deciding what’s next. A team representative told Velo after Milan-Torino: “At the moment we are not ready to confirm his exact programme. He had a small gastrointestinal discomfort today, but it should not be a problem for his next races.”

> “Just one more year”: Mark Cavendish to continue racing in 2024 and target Tour de France record

The 38-year-old is next slated to race Scheldeprijs — a classic he won three times at the turn of last decade — on April 4, before he tries to build his Tour de France form at the Tour of Hungary in May.

Altitude camps are likely to fall either side of the Hungarian stage-race as Cavendish and his recently reinstated trainer Vasilis Anastopoulos will aim to implement their winning framework from their four-win Tour with Deceuninck Quick-Step in 2021, the duo reunited with former leadout king Michael Mørkøv at Astana.

13:48
Staff bikes is back!

Staff bikes is back! Keep your eye on the road.cc YouTube this weekend for a closer look at Stu’s Fairlight!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by road.cc (@road.cc)

09:26
Thomas Gloag, Sepp Kuss, and Primož Roglič, 2023 Giro d’Italia (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
“Goddamn, what a**holes”: Prime Video documentary lays bare the inside story of Visma’s dominant cycling season, with a few jabs aimed at Remco Evenepoel and Soudal Quick-Step

Remember last year’s Giro d’Italia? Rampaging rains, loose dogs, loose chains, a bout of Covid in the peloton, and obviously, those enthralling last two stages, with a penultimate-day maglia rosa-deciding time trial and a spectacular Cav sprint win through the streets of Rome on the final stage.

Mark Cavendish wins stage 21 of the 2023 Giro d’Italia (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Mark Cavendish wins stage 21 of the 2023 Giro d’Italia (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

All this seems ages ago, but a viewing of Amazon Prime Video’s documentary throwing a spotlight on the insides of arguably the strongest team cycling has ever seen, Jumbo Visma (now Visma Lease-a-Bike; guess we can just use Visma), brings back the memories just like it was yesterday.

The second season of All-In (not very original, considering Prime has football show called All or Nothing), obviously focuses on the Grand Tour sweeping season of the Dutch team and is aptly titled The Trilogy. And to go toe-to-toe against its competitor Netflix’s own cycling show, Tour de France Unchained, the show needed some drama, whether organic or manufactured. And drama it did get at last year’s Giro.

At stage 5, with the torrential rain lashing down upon Italy, Primož Roglič, Visma’s leader for the Grand Tour, went down. And at that moment, or at least according to the show’s narrative, Remco Evenepoel and the Quick-Step team take position at the front of the peloton and start pacing everyone else, leading to some not-very kind words from Marc Reef, Visma’s sports director: “Goddamn, what a*******, ” he says (based on a very liberal translation). “Well, this is sporting. It’s not necessary at all.”

> Chaos! Rain-soaked Giro d'Italia stage five marred by crashes as Evenepoel, Cavendish, Roglič, Leknessund, Groves, all go down

And then later, when Evenepoel went down himself for a second time (the first time was, bizarrely, after a stray dog ran across the peloton), Reef comments: “This is just, really, really karma!”

Oooh, spicy stuff! I would’ve liked to hear Reef’s thoughts when Evenepoel eventually left the race, after being diagnosed with Covid.

And to add to your dismay, no, we also do not get the team conversation regarding their Vuelta a España leader, between Sepp Kuss, Jonas Vingegaard and Primož Roglič. Almost like these shows are tailored and strictly filmed and edited with the team’s consent!

Now, off to waiting for Netflix’s second season of its Tour de France documentary, so I can come back you you all and complain about why this modern trend of sort-of Americanised sports documentaries, while sometimes entertaining, are a complete farcical show and not worth anyone’s time! *throws grenade and rushes back*

13:19
Jeremy Vine sues ex-footballer Joey Barton over "bike nonce" tweet
Jeremy Vine

Vine, who uploads videos from his cycle journeys around London and regularly addresses cycling-related topics and debates on his Channel 5 show, filed the defamation claim last week, although it is not yet known how much Joey Barton, the former Manchester City footballer, who was sacked as manager of League One side Bristol Rovers in October, is being sued for.

Read more: > Jeremy Vine sues ex-footballer Joey Barton over "bike nonce" tweet

12:06
Giulio Ciccone back on the saddle after surgery, but set to skip Giro d’Italia unfortunately

More than a month after an unexpected surgery to remove a perineal cyst halted his plans for a season debut, Giulio Ciccone has resumed training once again after being given the green light by the doctors.

However, his team Lidl-Trek announced today that the Italian rider, who won the mountains classification last year at Tour de France, will have to miss the Giro d’Italia in May.

The team said: “Unfortunately, reaching the ideal form in the time required to pursue the goal of the GC or, at the very least, to race the Giro as a main protagonist, does not align with the delicacy of his recovery. Considering the long period of inactivity and the need for a gradual approach to training to avoid further problems, it was decided, by mutual agreement, to shift his focus to goals further ahead in the season.”

As of now, this is the only decision that’s been taken regarding his schedule. Lidl-Trek added that if everything goes well in training, there’s a good chance that we’ll see Cicco back in action in May, with his new racing calendar expected to be revealed by April.

11:30
Thomas-Straker-1
“Butter specialist” TikTok chef banned from driving for six months after cyclist catches him using phone

Well, I’ve seen and gushed at his lush and indulgent butter videos before, never in a million years did I imagine him to be a part of the road.cc live blog though.

That’s TikTok chef Thomas Straker, famous for his videos elevating butter to rich, zesty heights in the series ‘All things butter’ with a very distinct Michelin-esque scooping style (highlights include berry butter, wild garlic butter, black olive butter, and erm, chicken tikka masala butter), has been fined £615 and and banned from driving for six months after he was caught out by a cyclist making a phone call while driving.

The 33-year-old, who runs the eponymous restaurant Straker’s in Golborne Road in Notting Hill, was reported to police by Dr Noel Pollock after an incident near Marble Arch last April, reports The Standard.

Dr Pollock was cycling through central London when he came across Straker in his Porsche 911 in Cumberland Place, and recorded the driver’s actions through his helmet-mounted camera.

Testifying at Lavender Hill magistrates court last week, Dr Pollock said: “I witnessed this driver holding and using their illuminated mobile phone in their left hand while driving. They were talking on a call while holding the phone.

“Presumably because they were distracted, or perhaps because they chose to, the video also shows them driving into and stopping in the advanced cycle box while the light was red.”

I mean, he should know that using phone while driving will spread you too thin, unable to give enough attention to the road users, but I’m sure he won’t be butterly amused about it all.

11:29
Giant predicts continued short-term "challenge" for bike industry as profits almost halved and sales down 16% last year
2024 Giant TCR Advanced Pro 1 105 Di2 - downtube.jpg

Taiwan-based bike brand saw pre-tax profits fall 45% in 2023, but remains "optimistic" with long-term prospects and believes e-bikes are key opportunity to "broaden global cycling population"...

> Giant predicts continued short-term "challenge" for bike industry as profits almost halved and sales down 16% last year

11:18
Is this a dream collab? Mason Cycles x Strandberg Guitars

Cycles and guitars? Well that sounds like two of my favourite things colliding! I only wish that Strandberg had gone for a full-body guitar instead of the silent, no-body frame...

This collab comes courtesy of former Swedish MTB pro Andreas Danielsson, who's also an avid guitar player, and Ola Strandberg, founder of Strandberg Guitars. "Their shared passion for exploration and music sparked the idea to create the ultimate travel guitar, seamlessly integrating cutting-edge cycling technology and materials with guitar technology," the Instagram post reads, with Mason Cycles later joining the journey, and bringing expertise in bike design, materials and craftsmanship to the table.

08:53
“Arrogant” driver who reversed into cyclist on protected bike lane, before accusing him of trying to “break” his car, offered educational course
Motorist reverses into cyclist on bike lane (The Travelling Dr Neal)

“I think they got off lightly, and I’m not even sure which rule of the Highway Code applies here. I have a feeling that the educational course will have little effect”, the cyclist said.

> “Arrogant” driver who reversed into cyclist on protected bike lane, before accusing him of trying to “break” his car, offered educational course

Adwitiya Pal

Adwitiya joined road.cc in 2023 as a news writer after graduating with a masters in journalism from Cardiff University. His dissertation focused on active travel, which soon threw him into the deep end of covering everything related to the two-wheeled tool, and now cycling is as big a part of his life as guitars and football. He has previously covered local and national politics for Voice Wales, and also likes to writes about science, tech and the environment, if he can find the time. Living right next to the Taff trail in the Welsh capital, you can find him trying to tackle the brutal climbs in the valleys.

Add new comment

33 comments

Avatar
IanMK | 3 hours ago
11 likes

So can we agree that Joey Barton and many other anti cycling groups and individuals are now considered extremists 😊

Avatar
Creakingcrank replied to IanMK | 3 hours ago
4 likes

Let's be careful what we wish for. I'm intolerant of certain aspects of current transport policy, and the solutions I promote will definitely be perceived as a negation of freedom by some motorists.

OTOH, I wasn't getting much money or attention from the Government anyway.

Avatar
eburtthebike replied to IanMK | 2 hours ago
1 like

The first group on that list is the tories.

I'm fairly sure that CUK will be on the list, because this doesn't have much to do with extremism, it's just about making it difficult for anyone the tories don't like to operate.

Avatar
hawkinspeter replied to IanMK | 1 hour ago
4 likes

IanMK wrote:

So can we agree that Joey Barton and many other anti cycling groups and individuals are now considered extremists 😊

New definition of extremism will exclude racists who give the Tories £10M, confirms Michael Gove

Avatar
IanMK replied to hawkinspeter | 1 hour ago
3 likes
hawkinspeter wrote:

IanMK wrote:

So can we agree that Joey Barton and many other anti cycling groups and individuals are now considered extremists 😊

New definition of extremism will exclude racists who give the Tories £10M, confirms Michael Gove

I think Gove addressed this. It wouldn't be extremist as it is supposedly a one off remark. However, if the Guardian could find a pattern of him making racist, sexist and violent statements (which he probably has) then he would be an extremist. Fingers crossed.

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to IanMK | 1 hour ago
3 likes

Kind of with you but I can't help hearing "It was racist, but only once e.g. in a specific and limited way..."

Avatar
IanMK replied to chrisonabike | 3 sec ago
1 like
chrisonabike wrote:

Kind of with you but I can't help hearing "It was racist, but only once e.g. in a specific and limited way..."

His apology was particularly poor. Firstly I believe that it was issued by his company. It did not show any appreciation that he understood why it was racist and sexist. He did not suggest that he would learn from the experience and educate himself and/or give reparations to help fight bigotry, particularly as he can afford to give £10m to the Tories. Most importantly he did not address the incitement to violence, especially as two MPs have been murdered in recent years.

Avatar
Hirsute | 4 hours ago
1 like

New ultegra cranks under the recall.

Cycled home only to get a puncture 2km from home but as I'd removed everything from my bike, it was walk home !

Avatar
andystow replied to Hirsute | 4 hours ago
2 likes

Hirsute wrote:

New ultegra cranks under the recall.

Cycled home only to get a puncture 2km from home but as I'd removed everything from my bike, it was walk home !

2 km is a nice walk. Better than my 5+ mile walk home with the bike once at 1 AM.

Avatar
Hirsute replied to andystow | 3 hours ago
1 like

Only trouble was it is an NSL road with a lot of bends and narrow. I did keep my radar on though !

Avatar
HLaB replied to Hirsute | 3 hours ago
2 likes

My biggest mistake/ walk of shame was 9 miles in the dark when I still carried a p'ture repair kit (I now carry a spare tube and some Park patches); went to use the glue and found it solid. Kinda fortunately I was wearing mtb shoes. 

Avatar
IanMK replied to Hirsute | 1 hour ago
2 likes

Cycled home only to get a puncture 2km from home but as I'd removed everything from my bike, it was walk home !

[/quote]

Happened to me once. A lovely driver with a cycle rack pulled over to check on me. I decided to accept the offer of a lift. Turns out he was buying a bike for his daughter from a house 5 doors down. Result.

Avatar
Rendel Harris | 4 hours ago
2 likes

Quote:

Vine, who uploads videos from his cycle journeys around London and regularly addresses cycling-related topics and debates on his Channel 5 show, filed the defamation claim last week, although it is not yet known how much Joey Barton, the former Manchester City footballer, who was sacked as manager of League One side Bristol Rovers in October, is being sued for.

I think I'm right in saying (though willing to stand corrected, IANAL) that unlike, for example, a personal injury claim, or a libel case in the USA, the litigant doesn't actually claim for a specific amount, they present their case to the court and explains why they believe they have been defamed and the reputational damage it has done to them and the court decides, if the case is proven, on the appropriate compensation.

Avatar
eburtthebike | 6 hours ago
9 likes

If Jeremy Vine would like to start a crowd-funder for his legal case against Joey Barton, count me in for a few quid.  It's time these awful, hideous, nasty publicity seekers were made to pay for their deliberately insulting bile.

Avatar
HoarseMann | 7 hours ago
4 likes

Now a bus has gone up a cycle lane and hit a cyclist, "driver error" apparently...

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-beds-bucks-herts-68544047

Avatar
Hirsute replied to HoarseMann | 7 hours ago
4 likes

What ?

Did he drove off the rails or start in the cycle lane ? Or on his phone ?

//ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/976/cpsprodpb/1502B/production/_132895068_guidedbus4.jpg.webp)

Avatar
mark1a replied to Hirsute | 6 hours ago
2 likes

I'm confused as to how the bus was able to leave the guided busway here.

Avatar
pockstone replied to HoarseMann | 6 hours ago
1 like

Three separate references to the collision occurring on the 'busway' including...'the busway has now been cleared'. So was it on the busway or an adjacent cycle/pedestrian path?

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to pockstone | 6 hours ago
6 likes

(EDIT - don't know this area myself) - It says:

bbc wrote:

Luton Borough Council, who operate the busway, said: "The incident was caused by a driver error."

... and the images appear to show the bus plus bike not in the expected position (e.g. bus should be straddling the grassy section as in my pic - but BBC images show it next to that).

OTOH I'd expect a fence at least (if not something more sturdy) between cyclists / walkers and buses, and that's not apparent in the BBC pics?

Aside - no blood so police didn't bother turning up.  Of course we don't need any kind of systematic investigation of these incidents!  They're all freak one-offs due to individual human error (which can't be avoided) and that no-one could possibly predict, and if death or injury does occur the only appropriate forum is the legal system...

Avatar
HoarseMann replied to chrisonabike | 5 hours ago
3 likes

No fence between busway and cycle lane by the looks of it. That's been an issue with the busway in Cambridge, which has resulted in death and injury. I think they're retro fitting fencing there.

The warning signs were there, not just the 'beware frequent buses' but also the 'not in service'. Whenever I see a bus out of service I get nervous!

It's either jumped out of the busway due to excessive speed, or the driver has turned up the cycle track by mistake.

Looks like a head-on collision given the orientation of the bike. A nasty crack on the windscreen possibly created by contact with the cyclist's head.

They need to move that armco barrier so it serves to protect the cycle track and also put in a barrier to stop buses accessing the cycle track entry.

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to HoarseMann | 5 hours ago
1 like

On second reading I feel we're missing a crucial detail.  The BBC were careful with the language ("both were involved in a collision") but the council better be careful as they seem to be defaming someone!  Of course, a driver was there - but it was the bus that jumped off the busway and hit a cyclist!

Of course it's not impossible that some kids (or scrap metal scavengers) had sabotaged the busway...?

Avatar
HoarseMann replied to chrisonabike | 3 hours ago
2 likes

Handily there's a streetview image at almost the exact point of the collision (I think): https://maps.app.goo.gl/nc8PW9qtVGUxUX8W9

It looks like the vast majority of the busway has a small wooden fence separating the buses from the path (not going to stop a bus though!).

But at this point, as it's a bridge over a road, that fence disappears. There also appears to be nothing stopping buses entering the cycle track rather than the guided bus tracks.

Avatar
HLaB replied to chrisonabike | 5 hours ago
3 likes

:-0 Was the driver error taking a kip in one of the passenger seats :-0

Avatar
Capt Sisko | 7 hours ago
0 likes

Pity Thomas Straker could have been sent to jail where some 'friends' could have shown him an alternative use for butter.

Avatar
Patrick9-32 replied to Capt Sisko | 7 hours ago
18 likes

Capt Sisko wrote:

Pity Thomas Straker could have been sent to jail where some 'friends' could have shown him an alternative use for butter.

"I wish that he would get raped" is a pretty unhinged take as punishment for a traffic crime. 

A driving ban is exactly the right punishment for this.

Avatar
Dogless replied to Patrick9-32 | 6 hours ago
8 likes

Now now, don't be so woke. Male rape is fine to joke about, it's just #bants

 

/s

Avatar
Capt Sisko replied to Dogless | 4 hours ago
0 likes

@Dogless - I think they surgically remove the traditional and sarcastic British sense of humour at birth nowadays.

Avatar
Patrick9-32 replied to Capt Sisko | 3 hours ago
3 likes

Capt Sisko wrote:

@Dogless - I think they surgically remove the traditional and sarcastic British sense of humour at birth nowadays.

See also: "Schrödinger's asshole" - The comment is both a joke and a serious point until the poster sees whether or not people agree with them. 

Avatar
Capt Sisko replied to Patrick9-32 | 3 hours ago
0 likes

The other thing with wokes is that they are always 'right' and have no room for people with other views.

Avatar
Patrick9-32 replied to Capt Sisko | 3 hours ago
5 likes

If you have to have it explained to you whether people getting raped is funny I don't think it comes down to woke vs not woke or right vs wrong. Its just shit human being vs common decency. 

You have to get pretty fucking far into insane right wing lunatic territory before you hit "rape is hilarious". Even tory party donors don't usually get away with that one and they are allowed to be openly racist and sexist now. 

Pages

Latest Comments

 