Met Police victim-blaming storm over advice for cyclists and pedestrians to "be seen"... that uses discredited, edited picture; Pro rider wins race, doesn't realise, keeps riding; Amusing cycling press release #253 + more on the live blog
That photo in particular has been discredited by many, Fiets.UK doing an at-length run through of all the problems with it, primarily that it appears to have been edited with filter applied to reduce colour, high contrast levels to crush black colours, and is overall "not a realistic view; not what the eye would see in the real world", Fiets.UK concluded.
Then there is the victim-blaming accusations we all signed up for...
Whilst I generally appreciate your efforts, this I can't approve of. It's victim blaming, and this is a fake and edited picture anyway. Please focus on the source of the danger, drivers. Note this safety message: pic.twitter.com/k6aPdSksI4
I think we can say we've all experienced first-hand and heard of enough riders hit by motorists, despite wearing hi-vis and having lights on their bike, to know it's not quite as simple as "be seen" and you'll be fine. Ahem...
"It's down to us adults to enable more of this for more children"
Absolutely superb! The freedom, independence & confidence of cycling to school.
I don’t think I’ve ever visited a school where all the kids don’t put their hands up when I ask, “who would like to cycle to school?”
It’s down to us adults to enable more of this for more children 🚲 https://t.co/8jBJeKktbz
Amusing cycling press releases #253: Ride the Maratona dles Dolomites where everything is... "Anatta, as taught by the Buddhist"
One of cycling's most iconic, bucket list events is back in 2024 — the Maratona dles Dolomites. Here's why, in the words of president of the organising committee Michil Costa, he thinks you should make it your goal for next year...
In the nocturnal silence of the Dolomites. Everything is Anatta, as taught by the Buddhist. The lack of a permanent self, of its independence. Nothing is self-sufficient, everything that exists lacks its own autonomy.
The body parts, even the legs that serve to push the pedals, the hands that grip the handlebars, the eyes that gaze at the Dolomites, are a non-self, and we humans can only exist when we are in relation. In relation to others and in relation to the non-human.
This is precisely the principle of 'mutatio', because everything changes continuously. Will the Maratona change? Certainly, it will change. Just as you change now, as you are reading this. Panta rei, everything flows...
Well, that's me sold...
Online pre-registration is open between October 10 and November 6 before the ballot in the second half of November. The 8,000 starting places will be split 50/50 between Italian and foreign cyclists.
'But what about the event's logo?' I hear you ask...
We began with artistic research, drawing on literature and art. Literature immediately makes us dream in the texts of Kafka and Ovid; visual art, on the other hand, is a journey into the world of Henry Matisse, Heronymus Bosch, up to the most modern artists of optical art, above all Victor Vasarely.
From this research, we first of all extrapolated the colour violet, the colour of metamorphosis, transformation and the union of opposites. Thanks to this colour, we developed the first concept we wanted to express, that of creating a lettering that is impalpable, ethereal, incomplete... mutable.
The result is an open form that has no boundaries, almost at the limit of legibility, because it is still alive and mutating.
08:25
Jumbo-Visma pro wins race, doesn't realise, keeps riding
Per Strand Hagens of Jumbo-Visma's development team took another pro win yesterday, even if he didn't seem to know he had at the time...
We'll bring you more as we get it, Cav's team dropping this hardly cryptic video as a way of announcing their star man will be hanging around for another season. Let's be honest, he was never going to go out like that, was he?
A mid-stage crash at the Tour de France was never the Hollywood ending the career of a 35-time stage winner deserved, and it seems we're going to get one final chapter in 2024.
Oh, and did I mention Astana have reportedly already secured the services of leadout extraordinaire Michael Mørkøv and Cav's 2021 coach Vasilis Anastopoulos for next season too? The pair who played major parts in the Manx Missile's quadruple stage haul two years ago. Yep, it's not over yet...
Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.