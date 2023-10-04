Met Police victim-blaming storm over advice for cyclists and pedestrians to "be seen"... that uses discredited, edited picture; Pro rider wins race, doesn't realise, keeps riding; Amusing cycling press release #253 + more on the live blog

It's that time of year, with the nights drawing right in, for police force social media teams to earn a kicking by uploading something like this...

The same child is in both photos. The only difference is how they're dressed As we approach shorter daylight hours, whether you walk, cycle, use public transport or drive, make sure you can be seen This applies to all ages, its not just children that can't be seen#BeSafeBeSeen pic.twitter.com/XWtSOTaeQl — MPSSpecials (@MPSSpecials) October 3, 2023

That photo in particular has been discredited by many, Fiets.UK doing an at-length run through of all the problems with it, primarily that it appears to have been edited with filter applied to reduce colour, high contrast levels to crush black colours, and is overall "not a realistic view; not what the eye would see in the real world", Fiets.UK concluded.

Then there is the victim-blaming accusations we all signed up for...

Whilst I generally appreciate your efforts, this I can't approve of. It's victim blaming, and this is a fake and edited picture anyway. Please focus on the source of the danger, drivers. Note this safety message: pic.twitter.com/k6aPdSksI4 — CyclingMikey the Unspeakable (@MikeyCycling) October 4, 2023

I think we can say we've all experienced first-hand and heard of enough riders hit by motorists, despite wearing hi-vis and having lights on their bike, to know it's not quite as simple as "be seen" and you'll be fine. Ahem...

Another respondent asked the force to "please don't use this fake image, and please don't blame children for existing when it's the car that poses the deadly threat."