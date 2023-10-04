Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

Met Police victim-blaming storm over advice for cyclists and pedestrians to "be seen"... that uses discredited, edited picture; Pro rider wins race, doesn't realise, keeps riding; Amusing cycling press release #253 + more on the live blog

Whisper it quietly... the site might be working normally again! Dan Alexander is on duty for a celebratory live blog this Wednesday
Wed, Oct 04, 2023 08:39
32
Met Police victim-blaming storm over advice for cyclists and pedestrians to "be seen"... that uses discredited, edited picture; Pro rider wins race, doesn't realise, keeps riding; Amusing cycling press release #253 + more on the live blogMet Police "be seen" (Twitter)
08:37
Met Police victim-blaming storm over advice for cyclists and pedestrians to "be seen"... using discredited, edited picture

It's that time of year, with the nights drawing right in, for police force social media teams to earn a kicking by uploading something like this...

That photo in particular has been discredited by many, Fiets.UK doing an at-length run through of all the problems with it, primarily that it appears to have been edited with filter applied to reduce colour, high contrast levels to crush black colours, and is overall "not a realistic view; not what the eye would see in the real world", Fiets.UK concluded.

Then there is the victim-blaming accusations we all signed up for...

I think we can say we've all experienced first-hand and heard of enough riders hit by motorists, despite wearing hi-vis and having lights on their bike, to know it's not quite as simple as "be seen" and you'll be fine. Ahem...

> Near Miss of the Day 838: "Tell me again about hi-vis and lights!" — Cyclist narrowly avoids collision at mini roundabout

> Near Miss of the Day 850: "Lights, reflectors and hi-vis — if they ain't looking they won't see you"

Another respondent asked the force to "please don't use this fake image, and please don't blame children for existing when it's the car that poses the deadly threat." 

10:06
"Just one more year": Mark Cavendish to continue racing in 2024 and target Tour de France record

The full story...

2023 Tour de France Stage 6 Mark Cavendish © SWpix.com (t:a Photography Hub Ltd)- 1

> "Just one more year": Mark Cavendish to continue racing in 2024 and target Tour de France record

09:46
"It's down to us adults to enable more of this for more children"

Remember, kids, it doesn't get easier, you just go faster... 

09:25
08:55
Amusing cycling press releases #253: Ride the Maratona dles Dolomites where everything is... "Anatta, as taught by the Buddhist"
Maratona dles Dolomites - scenic

One of cycling's most iconic, bucket list events is back in 2024 — the Maratona dles Dolomites. Here's why, in the words of president of the organising committee Michil Costa, he thinks you should make it your goal for next year...

In the nocturnal silence of the Dolomites. Everything is Anatta, as taught by the Buddhist. The lack of a permanent self, of its independence. Nothing is self-sufficient, everything that exists lacks its own autonomy.

The body parts, even the legs that serve to push the pedals, the hands that grip the handlebars, the eyes that gaze at the Dolomites, are a non-self, and we humans can only exist when we are in relation. In relation to others and in relation to the non-human.

This is precisely the principle of 'mutatio', because everything changes continuously. Will the Maratona change? Certainly, it will change. Just as you change now, as you are reading this. Panta rei, everything flows...

Well, that's me sold...

Online pre-registration is open between October 10 and November 6 before the ballot in the second half of November. The 8,000 starting places will be split 50/50 between Italian and foreign cyclists.

Maratona-dles-Dolomites-2013-PassoSellaSunburst

'But what about the event's logo?' I hear you ask...

We began with artistic research, drawing on literature and art. Literature immediately makes us dream in the texts of Kafka and Ovid; visual art, on the other hand, is a journey into the world of Henry Matisse, Heronymus Bosch, up to the most modern artists of optical art, above all Victor Vasarely.

From this research, we first of all extrapolated the colour violet, the colour of metamorphosis, transformation and the union of opposites. Thanks to this colour, we developed the first concept we wanted to express, that of creating a lettering that is impalpable, ethereal, incomplete... mutable.

The result is an open form that has no boundaries, almost at the limit of legibility, because it is still alive and mutating.

08:25
Jumbo-Visma pro wins race, doesn't realise, keeps riding

Per Strand Hagens of Jumbo-Visma's development team took another pro win yesterday, even if he didn't seem to know he had at the time...

The 20-year-old, born in... *checks notes*... 2003 (disgusting, I know), did eventually stop to take the rather amused acclaim of his team's staff...

07:39
"It's not over yet": Astana Qazaqstan confirms Mark Cavendish will continue racing in 2024

Good morning...

We'll bring you more as we get it, Cav's team dropping this hardly cryptic video as a way of announcing their star man will be hanging around for another season. Let's be honest, he was never going to go out like that, was he?

A mid-stage crash at the Tour de France was never the Hollywood ending the career of a 35-time stage winner deserved, and it seems we're going to get one final chapter in 2024.

> Mark Cavendish's Tour de France bikes through the years — from Scott to Specialized, every bike the Manx Missile won his 34 Tour stages on

Oh, and did I mention Astana have reportedly already secured the services of leadout extraordinaire Michael Mørkøv and Cav's 2021 coach Vasilis Anastopoulos for next season too? The pair who played major parts in the Manx Missile's quadruple stage haul two years ago. Yep, it's not over yet...

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

Add new comment

32 comments

Avatar
Trevor Anderson | 1 hour ago
2 likes

Rishi Speech:  Well, I never realized £36billion can buy all of that!!

Avatar
eburtthebike replied to Trevor Anderson | 35 min ago
1 like

Trevor Anderson wrote:

Rishi Speech:  Well, I never realized £36billion can buy all of that!!

I'm listening now: it's funnier than The Office and Fawlty Towers rolled together.

EDIT: now he's gone full Trump, talking about long term decisions and fighting vested interests.

Avatar
stonojnr replied to eburtthebike | 34 min ago
1 like

Be interesting to see a word cloud on the speech and how prominent motorist themes or slogans aimed at motorists crop up

Avatar
chrisonatrike replied to eburtthebike | 1 min ago
0 likes

eburtthebike wrote:

EDIT: now he's gone full Trump, talking about long term decisions and fighting vested interests.

Deffo that same "bad estate agent" vibe.  Boldly say the exact opposite of the truth, and double down if in doubt.

You've been in government for over a decade?  You're only at the top yourself because someone tried to change everything at once and broke things and you were seen as a safe pair of hands?  "It is time for a change. And we are it".

Frantically throwing stuff at the wall of a looming election hoping some will stick for voters? "We will give the country what it so sorely needs and yet too often has been denied – a government prepared to make long-term decisions so that we can build a brighter future for everyone."

Still, at least they're not wasting all that cash on HS2 extension, but (in the future, probably when he's not in office...) they might spend every penny on other stuff like roads and maybe filling in potholes.  Long term brighter future, all right...

Avatar
Benthic | 1 hour ago
4 likes

Rather arrogant of the child in the photo to expect to be safe on the pavement from motorists.

Avatar
brooksby replied to Benthic | 1 hour ago
2 likes

Are you sure it's a child?  Could be a short adult who's some sort of supernatural serial killer...

Avatar
Patrick9-32 | 2 hours ago
10 likes

That picture pair could easily be framed as "When driving you can't always expect people to be dressed like traffic cones. Drive like there is a child you can't see. Pay attention and be ready to react to things you don't expect" 

It is also dark in the summer at night, do we expect every person in britain to replace every item of clothing that might end up as the outer layer at night with a high vis version in case they are walking near a road at night? Do we ban black T shirts, hoodies, cardigans, shirts, coats etc? No, of course we don't. High vis should be reserved for situations where it is appropriate, not blanket applied to everyone at all times. When everything is highlighted, nothing is highlighted. 

Avatar
HoldingOn replied to Patrick9-32 | 2 hours ago
7 likes

If you buy a dark car, don't forget to cover it in hi-viz decals to make it easier to be seen....

Avatar
giff77 replied to HoldingOn | 1 hour ago
3 likes

But then will all those HiViz adorned vehicles become invisible due to their sheer numbers. I remembered years ago being at Disneyland when a thunderstorm broke. All of a sudden we were surrounded by thousands of yellow poncho wearing tourists. At one stage I lost the group I was with and couldn't spot them until everyone was divested of their outer garments. 

Avatar
stomec replied to giff77 | 1 hour ago
5 likes

giff77 wrote:

But then will all those HiViz adorned vehicles become invisible due to their sheer numbers. I remembered years ago being at Disneyland when a thunderstorm broke. All of a sudden we were surrounded by thousands of yellow poncho wearing tourists. At one stage I lost the group I was with and couldn't spot them until everyone was divested of their outer garments. 

Please be very, very careful when divesting yourself and/or others of outer garments at Disneyland. 

Or anywhere in public.

Avatar
giff77 replied to Patrick9-32 | 1 hour ago
2 likes

What I found interesting was that the image provided by Olivier with the children already on the road was that the one in dark clothing was more visible. 

Avatar
HoldingOn | 2 hours ago
1 like

Excellent to see so many giving that hill a good go!

My only, important, question - did pink helmet make it to the top without stopping?

Avatar
Trevor Anderson | 2 hours ago
1 like

*** CENSORED BY GCN ***

Yesterday, I watched the latest edition of the GCN show.  Si Richardson conveyed the "good news" that cycling casualties in the UK in 2022 were the lowest on record.

I made an entry in the comments section, the essence of this being the data reported in the RRCGB is about as reliable and believable as when Lance Armstrong stated "I've never tested positive for doping!"

My comment was deleted by GCN within minutes of being posted.  Perhaps it's not the message they want to promote?

RRCGB stands for REPORTED Road Casualties for Great Britain.  The big emphasis is on REPORTED.  Cyclists are being injured in road traffic collisions which are not being REPORTED, so they do no count, they are not included in the casualty statistics.

One example can be found on Road.cc :https://road.cc/content/news/police-criticised-after-family-catapulted-c...

Quote "a spokesperson for Essex Police explained to the Daily Gazette that the incident was not attended because there were no serious injuries reported and that the road in question was clear of any obstruction."

 

Avatar
Left_is_for_Losers replied to Trevor Anderson | 2 hours ago
0 likes

Trevor Anderson wrote:

*** CENSORED BY GCN ***

Yesterday, I watched the latest edition of the GCN show.  Si Richardson conveyed the "good news" that cycling casualties in the UK in 2022 were the lowest on record.

I made an entry in the comments section, the essence of this being the data reported in the RRCGB is about as reliable and believable as when Lance Armstrong stated "I've never tested positive for doping!"

My comment was deleted by GCN within minutes of being posted.  Perhaps it's not the message they want to promote?

RRCGB stands for REPORTED Road Casualties for Great Britain.  The big emphasis is on REPORTED.  Cyclists are being injured in road traffic collisions which are not being REPORTED, so they do no count, they are not included in the casualty statistics.

One example can be found on Road.cc :https://road.cc/content/news/police-criticised-after-family-catapulted-c...

Quote "a spokesperson for Essex Police explained to the Daily Gazette that the incident was not attended because there were no serious injuries reported and that the road in question was clear of any obstruction."

 

Maybe because GCN is generally a positive place trying to get people into cycling and informing educated and well meaning cyclists of factual information and good news, rather than here which is a never-ending rabbit hole of frothing doom and gloom. 

Avatar
ktache replied to Left_is_for_Losers | 2 hours ago
9 likes

And trolling.

Don't forget the trolling.

Sorry, couldn't help myself...

Avatar
giff77 replied to Left_is_for_Losers | 1 hour ago
0 likes

GCN is primarily geared up to leisure road cycling.  Articles on utility and the issues faced are few and far between. I don't think I've seen a vid of any of the presenters wearing duds while on their bikes. 

Avatar
Trevor Anderson replied to Left_is_for_Losers | 1 hour ago
2 likes

Wearing "rose tinted glasses" won't make road cycling safer!

Avatar
Cugel replied to Left_is_for_Losers | 58 min ago
1 like

Left_is_for_Losers wrote:

Trevor Anderson wrote:

*** CENSORED BY GCN ***

Yesterday, I watched the latest edition of the GCN show.  Si Richardson conveyed the "good news" that cycling casualties in the UK in 2022 were the lowest on record.

I made an entry in the comments section, the essence of this being the data reported in the RRCGB is about as reliable and believable as when Lance Armstrong stated "I've never tested positive for doping!"

My comment was deleted by GCN within minutes of being posted.  Perhaps it's not the message they want to promote?

RRCGB stands for REPORTED Road Casualties for Great Britain.  The big emphasis is on REPORTED.  Cyclists are being injured in road traffic collisions which are not being REPORTED, so they do no count, they are not included in the casualty statistics.

One example can be found on Road.cc :https://road.cc/content/news/police-criticised-after-family-catapulted-c...

Quote "a spokesperson for Essex Police explained to the Daily Gazette that the incident was not attended because there were no serious injuries reported and that the road in question was clear of any obstruction."

 

Maybe because GCN is generally a positive place trying to get people into cycling and informing educated and well meaning cyclists of factual information and good news, rather than here which is a never-ending rabbit hole of frothing doom and gloom. 

More likely that GCN, a collection of infantile folk and vids structured for the infantile avid consumers of post-modernity, don't want their advertisers complaining about anything that reduces the sale of bikes and bits. After all, that's what GCN and similar mass media cycling organs are for.

DId you think they were some sort of charity for promoting safe and green cycling? They'll claim that but in fact they're advert-organs, first & last, targetting cycling fashion victims with money to spend.

Their behaviours on their bikes often makes me cringe at how unaware they seem to everyone else around them, as they gurn and chatter at the camera, adopting the, "Lookit me, I'm racing" mode rather than looking where they're going. The equivalent of the 1950s Wizard or Bunty Comic .... but for cyclist boys and girls who never grew up.

Avatar
Rich_cb replied to Trevor Anderson | 22 min ago
0 likes

If you were correct and the road traffic statistics were being manipulated then the deaths would still be recorded elsewhere.

Any death in a traffic collision has to be reported to the coroner and the cause of death would be recorded at that point.

There should, therefore, be plenty of indisputable documentary evidence to back up your claim.

Can you provide a link to any of it?

Avatar
Trevor Anderson | 3 hours ago
5 likes

Do my eyes deceive me?  Was Tim Vine a cycling activist long before his brother Jeremy?

Avatar
HoldingOn replied to Trevor Anderson | 2 hours ago
0 likes

Things I Learned Today: Tim Vine and Jeremy Vine are brothers.

Avatar
Left_is_for_Losers replied to HoldingOn | 2 hours ago
4 likes

Ah, but have you heard about their older brother, Grape?

Avatar
HoldingOn replied to Left_is_for_Losers | 1 hour ago
0 likes

I think Tim referenced him in one of his sets - so I Heard It Through the TimVine....

Avatar
Steve K replied to HoldingOn | 5 min ago
1 like
HoldingOn wrote:

Things I Learned Today: Tim Vine and Jeremy Vine are brothers.

And they come from where I live (Cheam).

Avatar
Car Delenda Est | 3 hours ago
3 likes
Sunak wrote:

For those in rural areas, it is a lifeline

One wonders how people in rural areas survived until the car was invented.
It must have been absolutely grueling doing the 5+ mile journey to the nearest supermarket...

Avatar
chrisonatrike replied to Car Delenda Est | 3 hours ago
4 likes

"Ah... but before the car they only survived in rural areas because they couldn't get into town!"

If you go back say 100 years plus it turns out that quite a few people still spend a lot of time commuting (e.g. maybe walking an hour to the mine before you even started your shift).  The expansion of mass cycling (around say the 1920s on) may have represented a rare drop in enforced commuting time - until it started to go back up when the roads got busier with cars / it became "normal" to drive an hour or so to access better work opportunities.

(It was never planned, but replacing the "freedom to breathe and not get run over, but at the same time possibly starve / not be able to access amenities / get bored" with the "freedom to travel ... for hours a day and spend a long time in queues, while also paying a chunk of money for the priveledge" has actually turned out to be a genius move in keeping the peasants from revolt while still extracting money from them.  Unfortunately it turns out that there's been an explosion in the peasant population AND all the peasants want a car now which has caused some small additional issues)

Avatar
momove replied to Car Delenda Est | 3 hours ago
11 likes

It's almost as if it would be better that people had what they needed within a 15 min walk...

Avatar
Trevor Anderson replied to Car Delenda Est | 3 hours ago
5 likes

Before widespread car ownership, the "15 minute city "already existed, even in rural locations, when there were local shops, rural buses, local post offices, banks etc.

Today, High streets have suffered due to large out-of-town supermarkets, banks are online, rural bus services are no longer economic, and children can no longer walk or cycle to school on their own, because the roads are too dangerous, full of speeding motorists due to the lack of Policing.

To the majority of voters, the car is now the essential and only form of transport [well, that is how they perceive it!!!!].

Labour are also chasing the same voters, so don't hold your breath for any radical policies from them.

Avatar
chrisonatrike replied to Trevor Anderson | 2 hours ago
2 likes

Trevor Anderson wrote:

Labour are also chasing the same voters, so don't hold your breath for any radical policies from them.

Yep - all the vox pops I've heard / read recently simply have the government doing the usual polical "say things which you can't actually pin us on" (like "baying packs of cyclists dragging drivers from their cars and setting about them has got to stop!" or "Some Local Authorities seem to think that they should have the power to ban motorists from driving for longer than they can hold their breath - we fundamentally disagree")

So irrelevant stuff but they have been flirting with lending support to complete lies.

However Labour is not challenging or disagreeing with these - they're actually tacitly accepting the arguments but just responding "... but the government's response is too little, too late - this government has so far done nothing to protect motorists from these lycra louts".  Or "well a Conservative government has presided over there being speed limits for the last 12 years - and you shouldn't hold your breath if you think they will address the fact that working people pay for their cars, whereas Mr. Sunak gets his limo for free..."

Avatar
Cugel replied to Car Delenda Est | 1 hour ago
2 likes

Car Delenda Est wrote:
Sunak wrote:

For those in rural areas, it is a lifeline

One wonders how people in rural areas survived until the car was invented. It must have been absolutely grueling doing the 5+ mile journey to the nearest supermarket...

In Wales they have the various T or Trans bus services.  They go about through many, many villages and towns, typically between the larger towns.

The Carmarthen to Aberystwyth T1 service goes past our front door every two hours, each way. (It's an hourly service but varies parts of its route to serve even more villages). It takes about ten minutes longer (50 rather than 40 minutes) than it does to drive the same route to Carmarthen from our front door. Free to we pensioners and (as I recall) still a max fare of £2. No parking fee or fuel costs.

At Carmarthen and Aberystwyth, one may get off the bus and walk straight into the railway station.

There are several such T bus services about Wales hinterlands. Just lately, the buses have gone electric.

For those who like local shopping services, several vendors of essentials such as meat, milk, fruit & veg, mixed groceries and fish bring their goods to your door or very near it. If you must, you can also get stuff delivered by the supermarkets (spit) but they charge and are expensive.

********

I also recall a youth (Tyneside) in which council and private-firm buses went all over; and were inexpensive. Several different buses to all sorts of places near and far were just a 2-5 minute walk away for most people and, on average, departed every 7 minutes to here, there and everywhere.

Good public transport can be done. It just takes political will, to provide such services and to curtail the preda-tory money-wasting polluting murder machine that is the car.

Pages

Latest Comments

 