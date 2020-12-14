Near Miss of the Day 511: Driver makes very aggressive close pass

A Mercedes driver who made a very aggressive pass on a pair of cyclists, leaning on the horn and pulling in abruptly afterwards, features in today’s video in our Near Miss of the Day series – but police did no more than give the motorist a few words of advice.

It was filmed on Broadmoor Road, White Waltham, Berkshire, by road.cc reader Satinder, who told us: “He even brake checked me so wasn’t just accidental but deliberate.”

The Thames Valley Police process/enquiry officer who handled the incident wrote to Satinder, saying: “In relation to the allegation of bad driving that you submitted to us on 30/08/2019 regarding the vehicle overtaking and cutting close in front of you. I have spoken to the driver at the time of the incident, he has accepted the words of advice given around safely overtaking cyclists. We will not be taking any further action from this point.”

We suspect that it might strike many cyclists as a curious response.

“Words of advice given around safely overtaking cyclists” might resonate with the kind of driver who genuinely didn’t realise how close they had come to a cyclist (and, if it is pointed out to them afterwards, tend to be hugely apologetic and polite).

Less so, we suspect with a driver who deliberately set out to intimidate the cyclists in the first place.

> Near Miss of the Day turns 100 - Why do we do the feature and what have we learnt from it?

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.

If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).

Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.

> What to do if you capture a near miss or close pass (or worse) on camera while cycling