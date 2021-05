Britain's most pointless cycling 'infrastructure'?; Wrecked £250k Ferrari smashes into cycle lane after crash with another driver; Tom Dumoulin is back; Giro fall claims another victim; Police appeal; Bidon bins tackle race waste + more on the live blog

Back in the peloton ➡️ @tom_dumoulin His first race will be the Tour de Suisse🇨🇭 — Team Jumbo-Visma cycling (@JumboVismaRoad) May 13, 2021

Tom Dumoulin will make his return to the peloton at the Tour de Suisse, six months after taking a break from the sport. Speaking to his team, the 30-year-old said he had rediscovered his love of cycling and was ready to make a comeback. Beyond the Tour de Suisse in June, Dumoulin will target the Dutch time trial and road national championships before heading to the Olympics in Tokyo.

Jumbo-Visma recently announced Dumoulin's place on the Tour de France team would be taken by Jonas Vingegaard who impressed during the spring, winning a stage in UAE before finishing second on GC behind Primož Roglič in the Basque Country. Back in January, Dumoulin stepped away from the sport, saying he needed to "get things clear in my head about what i want and how I want it."

"It feels really good to take this step and I feel very supported by my friends and family and the team to take this step. Taking the decision immediately felt like a big weight of my shoulders. I’m going to do a lot of thinking and talking to a lot of people and I’m very confident that I will find the answers the coming period," he said at the time.