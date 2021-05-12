Broken collarbone and ribs for Mikel Landa as crash puts him out of Giro d’Italia (+ video)

Mikel Landa’s Bahrain Victorious team have confirmed that the Basque rider sustained a broken collarbone and ribs in a crash 4 kilometres from the end of today’s Stage 5 of the Giro d’Italia in Cattolica.

In a statement, his team said: “Landa has been taken to Riccione Hospital, where he is receiving treatment for a broken collarbone and multiple ribs on his left side. Landa will spend the night in the hospital under observation and undergo further investigation.

“Landa remained conscious throughout and is in good spirits to get back on the bike as soon as possible.”

The 31 year old had been among the riders expected to challenge for the overall title at the three-week race, and gained time on some of his rivals on yesterday’s rainswept stage to Sestola as he became the first of the GC hopefuls to launch an attack in the closing kilometres.

That stage was won by the UAE Team Emirates rider Joe Dombrowski, leader of the mountains classification, who came down in the same crash as Landa today.

The American, who turns 30 today, completed the stage, but appeared to be suffering from an injury to his left arm as TV pictures showed him approaching the line, only his right hand gripping the handlebars.

Overhead camera footage showed that as the peloton split to go either side of a traffic island 50 metres or so ahead of a roundabout, Dombrowski followed a team-mate who took the left hand line, crashing into a marshal positioned there with a pennant to warn the riders of the hazard, with Landa among other riders brought down.

RAI showed a longer replay of Dombrowski/Landa crash. One of the Dombrowski's teammates decides last minute to switch lanes ahead of the furniture, Dombrowski follows him not knowing what's coming. F for Landa's dreams. #Giro pic.twitter.com/qzakgylgyS — La Flamme Rouge (@laflammerouge16) May 12, 2021

Ex-pro Bernie Eisel had said earlier on Eurosport that it seemed a particularly hazardous finish, and given the speed the peloton was travelling at ahead of the crash, no blame can be apportioned to the American, who would have had minimal time to react.

Although there was padding at the traffic island, the incident is likely to once again raise concerns over the safety of riders as well as race personnel, with helicopter footage showing the marshal also on the ground after the crash.

An earlier crash saw Ineos Grenadiers rider Pavel Sivakov hit the deck, and while he was able to ride to the finish line, he is out of overall contention.

Today’s stage was won by the Lotto-Soudal sprinter Caleb Ewen, with Israel Start-Up Nation’s Alessandro De Marchi retaining the race leader’s maglia rosa.