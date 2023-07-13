E-bikes and e-scooters to be banned from part of Thames Path

Riders of e-bikes and e-scooters will soon face a £100 fixed-penalty notice if caught riding along parts of the Thames Path in London, after the local council approved a Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) to ban their use on the route.

While the council is keen to stress the PSPO is not yet active, it is expected to be soon and was approved on 28 June, and will be brought in for three years "to reduce anti-social behaviour related to certain behaviours along the Thames Path". It sees e-bikes banned alongside "other motorised vehicles" such as quad bikes and segways.

Hammersmith & Fulham council opted against implementing a further proposed PSPO for 'reckless cycling', citing public consultation concerns that the borough should not place any additional restrictions on cycling, with the mode of transport needed to be promoted as there may be a "negative impact on the environment and current climate crisis by restricting the use of pedal cycles".

The PSPO for e-bikes and e-scooters also includes exemptions, with the report stressing "nothing in this order shall affect a disabled person or anyone with restricted mobility who uses any electric powered vehicle as a mobility aid".

Furthermore, parents or carers transporting children, for example using an electric cargo bike, will also be exempt.

An H&F spokesperson told road.cc: "We've introduced the prohibitions using our powers under the ASB, Crime and Policing Act to reduce the risk of harm to pedestrians – particularly elderly and very young residents – along the Thames Path.

"Backed by nearly 70 per cent of respondents, the order has been introduced following a public consultation. We've also worked with Transport for London to upgrade Cycleway 34, a nearby cycle and scooter route running from Hammersmith Town Centre to Fulham as an alternative, keeping the often narrow and crowded Thames Path a safe and enjoyable space free from motorised transport."

In the council report it is estimated the cost of implementing signage notifying the public of the order will be £2,000 and "will be enforced by the council's Law Enforcement Officers as part of their regular duties".

At the consultation stage, 68.2 per cent of 1,233 respondents were in favour of the proposed prohibition of the use of e-scooters and e-bikes, with 27.3 per cent voting 'no', 3.8 per cent 'maybe' and 0.7 per cent 'unsure'.

Addressing the proposed PSPO for 'reckless cycling' H&F ultimately decided to listen to concerns about "discouraging the use of pedal cycles as a healthy means of transport to and from work"

"Comments were also received in relation to the difficulties surrounding the enforcement of this prohibition and how 'reckless riding' could be interpreted. Allowing the safe use of pedal cycles also further supports Hammersmith & Fulham's commitment to tackle the climate emergency and our commitment to become net carbon zero by 2030," the council report stated.

"We will continue to monitor reports of dangerous or anti-social cycling along the Thames Path during the period of this order, and will continue to explore alternative options for promoting the responsible and safe cycling of pedal cycles along the Thames Path."

Despite the dates published on H&F's own website, suggesting the PSPO is in effect from 5 July 2023, the council was keen to stress it is not yet active.