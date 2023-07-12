"Cycle lanes aren't empty — they're just efficient": Addressing a bike lane misconception; Castelli hides Remco Evenepoel's bike for Instagram post, sparking new Specialized speculation; Tour de France stage 11 updates + more on the live blog

Whether it be from a talk show ranter on Talk Radio, GB News or Jeremy Clarkson, you've probably heard the 'why's that cycle lane empty?' one before...

This video from Belgium attempts to address that often heard line, the poster suggesting: "Cycle lanes aren't empty — they're just efficient".

Cycle lanes aren't empty - they're just efficient 💪 pic.twitter.com/TBGHSBWMxy — Heroes for Zero - Brussels (@HeroesforZero) July 12, 2023

Exam season is over, but we've got a late five-mark tester for you... take those 30 people on bikes and 12 pedestrians and put them in a car on their own, how much longer would the queue be? A fair bit longer for those who need to drive a vehicle to get around, I'd assume.

Not everyone would be passing this test, mind...

I see space for 2 more car lines if they only removed bike and pedestrian space. — Pablo Fernández (@pavlusf) July 12, 2023

Alternatively, if debating fails, just whip out this video, or the many we've shared in recent times, of what proper safe segregated cycling infrastructure can achieve...

Decent turnout of London cyclists this evening 🚲🚲 pic.twitter.com/0AdLCdiOJB — Cycling in London (@Cycling_In_LDN) July 11, 2023

Look at that empty road...