10 ways to make the Tour de France even better — no weight limits, eliminations stages, tandems + more

The Tour de France is the biggest event in cycling, but does that actually make it the best? We're not going to even going to attempt to answer that but here are 10 things that we think would make it even better!

We'll add a caveat that some of our suggestions should be taken with a fine pinch of salt and aren't entirely serious or realistic - but if anyone from the ASO is reading this and happens to think tandem racing would be a great addition for 2024, we won't be complaining. Of course, let us know which of our bright ideas you agree or disagree with and add your own in the comments...

1. Ditch that UCI weight limit

First and foremost in our fantasy Tour de France, we’re going ahead and ditching the UCI minimum bike weight rule. We completely get that when descending at 100kph plus it might be a bad idea to have a million holes drilled in your frame, but materials and technology have come on a long way since the year 2000 when the 6.8kg weight limit was first introduced.

Thee days, Tour de France bikes show less innovation in terms of weight saving, focussing more on aerodynamics. After all, some of the top-end disc brake aero bikes can happily meet the weight limit even with semi-deep wheels fitted.

We reckon that you could easily drop a kilogram off the weight of the average bike in the WorldTour peloton without making the bikes less safe than they were two decades ago, while giving us, the fans, some weight weenie bikes and tech to dribble over.

2. An elimination stage on the Roubaix Velodrome

The Roubaix stage raised plenty of eyebrows when it returned for stage 5 of last year's Tour. Because of the high risk of crashes, the GC riders in particular always seem displeased with its inclusion... but don’t worry! We’re not planning on using much of the famous cobbled route, just the last 400 meters or so…

Why not combine one of the most exciting races to watch for spectators with the very best road cyclists in the world? Yep, we propose an elimination race.

It might have to be in waves of riders rather than all 190 at once, but the idea is that riders battle it out lap after lap until there’s just one competitor still pedalling. Stick some hefty time bonuses on the line and that should be more than enough incentive for the pros to get their elbows out and give us a real spectacle!

3. Uniform bikes and equipment

Next up, we’re going to stick all the riders on the same equipment - maybe the Shimano neutral service bikes just for a laugh. To be honest we don’t expect it to make the racing any better, and the same riders would probably still come out on top, but it would be an interesting experiment.

It might just mess with the heads of the riders as well. What will they spend hours deliberating over if it isn’t the marginal gains of their equipment?

4. Time-handicapped starts

In the current set-up of a Grand Tour, the first hour or so of each stage is often a procession until a satisfactory break is allowed up the road. So, how about we set the leader of the general classification off first, then it’s everyone else's job to chase them down?

We've seen something in a similar vein to this before, when stage 17 of the 2018 Tour de France, a 65km mountain epic in the in Pyrenees won by Nairo Quintana, featured a 'grid-style' start. In reality this didn't make much of a difference, with Geraint Thomas starting marginally ahead (because he was in the yellow jersey) and other top GC riders starting just behind, and their teammates starting a little bit further back. They all merged fairly quickly before the fireworks started.

But... how about starting the riders at the actual real time deficits according to where they are in the general classification? It would probably mean Grand Tours would no longer feature pure sprinters like Mark Cavendish, but could completely change things in the GC and could bring a whole new element of team tactics.

Do you wait for your team, then team time trial the remaining 100km or so? Or, do you go lone wolf to hold off the ever-increasing masses? Either way, we reckon it would stop the super-strong domestiques from sitting up, deliberately losing time and saving themselves for the mountains (we're looking at you Sepp Kuss) because this way everyone's GC position would be more important. If you start the day half an hour back from your leader, it would be very difficult to get back on to provide support.

5. Tandem time trials

Just imagine the average speeds! Time trial stages get a lot of abuse for their tedious nature, so we’ve come up with a plan to rectify that. How about tandem TTs?

Not only will riders be navigating the terrain with twice as many watts, but they’ll also be putting their cornering performance into the hands of the rider on the front.

Actually, why not have them swap over positions halfway around the stage? That way both riders will get to put their lives in someone else's hands, and we can laugh at blundered changes from the comfort of the sofa...

6. A Zwift stage

I got told I had to put this one in just because it’ll wind people up! In all seriousness though, like it or not, Zwift racing and other esports competitions are now a big part of modern cycling and show no signs of going anywhere.

So, would a Zwift stage of the Tour de France help to blur the lines between the metaverse and real life-iverse even more? After all, nearly all the pros seem to switch to indoor training for at least some of their riding during the winter anyway.

7. Allow drone camera shots

We’re not for a moment saying that the camerawork by the helicopters and motorbikes isn’t good at the Tour de France - we just think it could be better.

If you haven’t yet seen the drone shots coming from recent mountain bike races or the content on Red Bull, then we think you’re missing out. Drones are more than capable of keeping up on the climbs, and probably most descents as well. They could get excellent tracking shots to bring us closer to the action, without dragging riders along like the motorbikes sometimes get accused of doing.

The safety concerns are a bit difficult to understand. Pro drone pilots are nothing short of phenomenal, and while there’s as always the potential for issues, is it really any more risky than having a few hundred kilos of metal hurtling beside the peloton?

8. Get rid of the transfer day stages

Most of the staff at road.cc have been watching the Tour de France for years and years, and the same thing does seem to happen year in, year out. Certain riders are allowed to break away for around a hundred miles, are held at arm's length, and then are reeled in by the still-fresh peloton.

We vote to scrap these predictable transfer stages and replace them with shorter ones, such as criteriums or stages that would take no longer than 90 minutes. This is an area that the Tour de France could seriously learn something from the women’s Tour de France Femmes. The racing in the Femmes in its current guise is arguably, more consistently electrifying and unpredictable.

9. An actual race on the Champs Elysees

We get it, the Tour de France is steeped in history and tradition, and sometimes it’s hard to change that. However, there’s only 400m of the final stage worth watching, and that’s right at the end. How about we scrap the champagne sipping, team photos and yellow bikes until after the race has actually ended?

Sometimes the Tour can come down to just a few seconds' difference. Imagine the excitement if one year, the second-place rider got a break with his team and they did an all-out team time trial to the finish? Now that’s something we’d like to watch!

10. Town sign sprints

Our final idea is to introduce a firm favourite of the cafe ride, the town sign sprint. We know what you’re going to say - there are already intermediate sprints in the Tour de France. Well, yes, but the riders know where they are!

In a 'proper' town sign sprint, you shouldn’t really know it’s upon you until it’s well…upon you. Therefore, we suggest going around with random town signs that the riders can earn points at for finishing first. This will make riders much keener to be at the front rather than hiding away for the entire race, and could lead to some much more realistic sprints in wrong gears, with a gilet over one shoulder or riders being caught out while sipping their drink.

What would you do to make the Tour de France better? Let us know in the comments below (crazy and more realistic ideas are welcome)...