Near Miss of the Day 657: Overtaking driver pulls into path of oncoming cyclist

For once, the cyclist who filmed the incident featured in our Near Miss of the Day series today isn’t the one on the receiving end – rather, it was one coming in the other direction who was put in danger by a driver who almost hit the rider head-on.

“I’m still not quite sure how the cyclist managed to avoid being hit,” said Mark, the road.cc reader who filmed the incident in September on the Elham Valley Road, which is just off the main Canterbury to Dover road.

“The footage begins with an exemplary overtake by the first driver – patient and then fully into the opposite lane,” he said. “The second overtake is fine too. But the third (GJ67 FCG) plays follow-the-leader. Notice how far in advance of reaching me the driver commits to an overtake by pulling out from our lane.

“Apart from that incautious approach, all seems fine initially from the perspective of my rear-facing camera. But the road ahead was not clear.

“Within 1 second of the rear of GJ67 FCG exiting the view, you will see an oncoming cyclist come into view to the rear of me.

“In other words, the driver of GJ67 FCG had driven directly at the oncoming cyclist during the overtaking manoeuvre. I’m still not quite sure how the cyclist managed to avoid being hit.

“I am new to having a camera on my bike, and I don’t often see reports to Kent Police mentioned on the NMOTD pages, so I was uncertain what the outcome would be. I was obviously aware that the evidence was restricted to that of a rear-facing camera, but the dangerousness of the driver’s overtake seemed self-evident to me.

“Unfortunately, the Case Review Officer at Kent Police has decided that the video is ‘of little evidential value and the actual pass to the anonymous cyclist is not captured. The other cyclist has not reported this matter, and I cannot tell if there was any consequence to that rider.’

“The officer concluded, ‘When prosecuting any offence I have to believe I have sufficient evidence to prove the case ‘beyond reasonable doubt’. I do not believe in this case this threshold has been met’.

“I have asked the officer to clarify what her grounds for reasonable doubt are, but she is refusing to reply to any of my follow-up emails.

“It is dispiriting to me that the bar for video evidence is set so astonishingly high,” added Mark, who has subsequently bought a front-facing camera.

“I cannot conceive of a scenario that would be consistent both with what is captured on the video and with the driver having performed a safe overtake. It was also alarming to discover that the Highway Code’s Rule 162 is merely advisory: ‘Before overtaking you should [not “MUST”] make sure the road is sufficiently clear ahead’. It is baffling that such a fundamental component of safe overtaking is not a legal requirement.”

