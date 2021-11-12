Cyclist who pushed child over sues her father for defamation

A cyclist in Belgium filmed pushing a child over on Christmas Day last year is now suing the child’s father for defamation due to his sharing of video of the incident online.

The footage the father posted to Facebook after the incident at Baraque Michel in the province of Liege went viral and was covered by media around the world, provoking shock and anger among many who viewed it.

A lawyer acting for the 62-year-old cyclist, who has not been named, says that his client was forced to stay indoors for several weeks because he felt threatened whenever he went outside, reports HBVL.

Patrick Mpasa had been filming his family in the snow at the nature reserve when the cyclist appeared round a corner on the path behind them and nudged five-year-old Neïa with his knee.

The cyclist, who lives locally, handed himself into police after an appeal and spent a night in the cells.

The public prosecutor pressed charges of intentional assault and battery to a minor, which could have resulted in a one-year prison sentence.

In March, however, a court in Verviers, while agreeing that he had been riding too fast and there was insufficient space to overtake safely, declined to impose an immediate custodial sentence, instead suspending it for one year.

> Suspended sentence for cyclist filmed knocking over five year old in Belgium

He was also ordered to pay the child’s family a token €1 in compensation.

In its decision, the court said that “the cyclist [had] dealt, by lack of foresight or precaution, an involuntary blow, without intention to attack the person of others, to Neïa.”

The court said that “the defendant should have taken into account the climatic conditions (snow and frost) and the presence of many people including children, on this holiday, to adapt his speed and his conduct.”

Factors taken into consideration in handing down a suspended sentence included the relative seriousness of the case, the defendant’s character and lack of previous convictions, the time he spent in custody, and the reaction on social media.

The two parties are now scheduled to meet next Thursday 18 November, with the trial itself expected to take place in autumn next year.