"Tone deaf": Cyclists slam NSPCC Land Rover giveaway; Timmy Mallett finds "new bike trap" on National Cycle Network route; First summit finish of the Giro won by Davide Bais; Anti-cycling story coming to a national paper near you? + more on the live blog

Our story on George Fox's 18:41 10-mile road bike time trial certainly got some attention...(and not just for my unapologetic cocktail of metric and imperial measurements)...

> How fast?! New road bike 10-mile time trial record set at 51.6km/h average speed for 18:41 clocking

We spoke to Colin Sturgess, pro rider-turned-DS who had a few fast times of his own back in the day, not least the then-10-mile TT record of 18:48, which stood from 1988 until 1992. Oh, did I mention Sturgess set that time... yep, on a bike from the 80s and only seven seconds slower than Fox's 2023 time.

Both George and Colin have said it is a pretty pointless exercise comparing eras, Sturgess telling road.cc he "couldn't be happier for the guy. He's a genuinely lovely lad". And while we initially said Fox had 'broken' the road bike TT record, as that record doesn't officially exist (with Cycling Time Trials, so George would have to beat Marcin Białobłocki's supersonic TT bike time of 16.35), saying 'set' could make more sense as we've only got Sturgess' time to compare to, especially considering bike tech has hardly stood still for the past 25 years...

"He and I have spoken at length about it, and I couldn't be happier for the guy. He's a genuinely lovely lad," Sturgess told road.cc. "When I broke the 10 record it was outright comp record (low profile bikes etc. were allowed). My rear Campag Ghibli disc wheel hadn't arrived from Italy, and I didn't have a low-profile bike at the time, so I used my normal road bike, with a pair of 28-spoked wheels. Used the bike the next morning in a crit."

Speaking to CTT after Sunday's impressive ride, George added: "It was never about comparisons, nor ever will be. I've said it before and I'll continue to say it, Colin Sturgess is another level and 18.48 was way ahead of the game when it was set!"

"It was never a case of comparing to his ride," George explained. "It was more the fact there was a record which using technology and science we think is theoretically possible. That was always the premise that it was breaking a number not comparing to the ride which was done previously."

This is 1987. Afraid I scanned it badly but it gives an idea as to what Boardman and Sturgess were riding in that era pic.twitter.com/9AVVgnBsgd — Ex roadman (@ExRoadman1) May 11, 2023

Hey Conor 👋 I’ll see if I can find one mate — Col Sturgess (@ColinASturgess) May 11, 2023

😂😂😂😂ffs! — Col Sturgess (@ColinASturgess) May 11, 2023

So there, hope you enjoy reading about time trialling...