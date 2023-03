Bike path cyclist tries to keep up with pro women's peloton... faceplants miserably; How many cyclists does it take to lift a cargo bike over cycle route barrier?; Downtube shifter-controlled dropper post; Timmy Mallett is back + more on the live blog

Six cyclists and a passer by seems to be the answer to that particular conundrum...

There are many barriers to cycling in London, some are physical especially when riding a cargo bike. Luckily I had my trusted group of riders with me to help me out on this occasion in Roding Valley @willnorman @ternbicycles @RedbridgeLive @London_Cycling pic.twitter.com/rcxTqQmcRu — Mariam Sayed (@MariamCycles) March 22, 2023

The Redbridge Cycling Campaign was quick to apologise to Mariam for her experience cycling on their patch (not that it's their fault, of course)... "We've been working hard to try and convince Redbridge Council to do a trial of opening these up," they explained. "Easily done. For some reason they don't meet us half way."

We'll get in touch with the council to see if there are any answers...

We won't get our hopes up considering what others reported from the area...

And how much did this cost from the cycling budget? pic.twitter.com/FReTQk9H6x — Clive Durdle (@Clivedurdle) March 22, 2023

While some pointed out the gates are probably in place to stop kids on dirt bikes causing carnage, others pointed out that in blocking out those who shouldn't be there the councils with these up and down the country are also blocking out as many who have every right to be. "Imagine having a disability and not being able to get out of the bike," cycling campaigner Ruth Mayorcas said.

Tern Bicycles, the cargo bike's manufacturer, even saw the clip and got involved praising the good set of cycling buddies. Ultra distance legend Steve Abraham knows all too well about this issue...

> "Oh! Bollards!" Delivery cyclist says council's new cycle route barriers are too narrow for cargo bike trailers… also supplied by the council

🤔😃 — Tern Bicycles (@ternbicycles) March 22, 2023

We'll take that as they're thinking about it...