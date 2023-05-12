Accidental death verdict for cyclist who fell from bike at Center Parcs

A man fell from a rental bicycle while going downhill on a wet evening at Center Parcs’ Longleat Forest site, in Warminster and suffered fatal head injuries, with the coroner’s inquest finding his death “accidental” and the site director saying that it was “strongly recommended” for visitors to wear helmets when cycling.

Kieran Killeen-McGuirk was at the holiday village with his family, celebrating his wife’s 50th birthday. The 53-year-old headed out on a rental bike on Wednesday evening, but took a tumble as he was riding down a steep, wet hill after a meal and two drinks.

His step-daughter, Ms Price said: “It was wet as it had been raining. He was travelling at a moderate speed. Just over halfway down the hill all of a sudden his bike came out from underneath him.”

Ms Price recounted her dad’s face hit the floor first and he then rolled over twice. When she went over, he was already unconscious and lying in a pool of blood, reported the Salisbury Journal.

Sarah Deverill, the site's Village Director, told the coroner’s court that while they “strongly recommend” helmets are worn by guests, it is “not compulsory” because it is not a legal requirement in the Highway Code.

She said upon booking, guests are recommended to add helmets, as well as advisory information being sent before arrival and “prominent” signage displayed in bike sheds and across the park, with “buckets” of helmets in bike sheds.

Ms Deverill told the hearing the incident took place on a “no cycling hill” — which is labelled as such because of the hill's “steep gradient”.

However, Mrs Killeen-McGuirk told the hearing they had been to Center Parcs on “numerous occasions” and “never, ever” been offered a helmet. She said: “We slowly cycled back, it was starting to get dark. And then I saw people running towards an incident.

“I could see him lying on the floor, a stream of blood forming, running down the hill. I knew within minutes my husband was dying in front of me.

“He'd ridden a bike since he was a tot and was as fit as a fiddle — I find it very difficult to believe he could have fallen.”

Longleat Forest, one of the five short break holiday villages by Center Parcs in the UK, is known to have a steep topography. However, the bicycles-for-hire is a big attraction for Center Parcs' sites, with it saying on its website: “With a car-light environment, cycling through our villages is a wonderful way to explore our glorious woodland and get to your next activity.

“At the Cycle Centre our knowledgeable staff will make sure you get exactly the right equipment for your height, age and ability. From adult and junior mountain bikes, to tandems, tag-a-longs and trailers, we have every option you can think of.

“We also stock a range of accessories to keep you safe and comfortable as you pedal, including helmets and protective gear, water bottles, lights and gloves. These are available to buy or hire.”

At the inquest, it was heard that the hill had signage in place at the time and it was also illustrated on a site map that it was not to be cycled down.

The court was shown footage of Mr Killeen-McGuirk after the meal just minutes before the incident, which showed him “topple from his bike”.

A post mortem examination showed Mr Killeen-McGuirk had died from a severe head injury caused by falling from his bike. The court heard an inspection of the pedal bike he had been riding during the crash found “no mechanical defect”.

Concluding the inquest, the area coroner, recorded a verdict of accidental death. He said: “Mr Killeen-McGuirk was seen riding down a steep hill on a bike he had hired without a helmet. The route had a number of signs indicating it was not to be used by cyclists. He sustained a serious head injury but it remains unclear as to what caused him to fall.”