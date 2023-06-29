Lotto Dstny sports director Allan Davis won’t travel to Tour de France following accusations of inappropriate behaviour online

Lotto Dstny has distanced itself from sports director Allan Davis, who will no longer be taking his place in the team car at the upcoming Tour de France, following accusations that the retired Australian sprinter has been sending unwanted messages and photos to “at least 30” women online.

The allegedly inappropriate behaviour was first flagged by a female Twitter user on Tuesday, who has since claimed that several other women have contacted her with details of similar behaviour towards them from Davis on social media.

The woman has also claimed that a Lotto Dstny press officer “threatened” her to prevent her from speaking publicly about the messages, telling her to “think twice” before tweeting, a claim road.cc yesterday asked the Belgian team to clarify, but on which they refused to comment.

According to the Twitter user, last month Davis followed her and then messaged her on the social media app, which she believed was related to a possible job opportunity at the team.

“Allan messaged me, and he asked for a selfie pretty quickly,” she tells road.cc. “He played the game of ‘I think I know you’. I gave him the benefit of the doubt.”

One of the screenshots allegedly sent by Davis on Twitter

However, she then claims that the 42-year-old sent multiple photos of himself, one of which was topless.

After she changed the conversation to focus on her attempts to find work within the cycling industry, Davis allegedly said he could grant her access to the team, and asked for her CV in case “a potential job opportunity comes up for you on our end”.

“He knows I’m looking for a job, I’m pushing that into the conversation, he’s asking other stuff that’s not relevant,” she tells road.cc. She then claimed that Davis later sent her a second topless photo, a screenshot of which was posted on Twitter this week by the accuser.

She also alleges that, after alluding to her interactions with Davis on Twitter in an earlier post last week (without revealing his identity), a Lotto Dstny press officer contacted her to ask for more information about the sports director’s actions and to apologise for any unwanted behaviour. In screenshots seen by road.cc, the press officer also notes that they are “more or less” aware of who was behind the messages.

In the wake of the public accusations on Tuesday, the press officer allegedly contacted the accuser again to “offer help”, but also told her to “think twice” before tweeting about the team. Davis has also allegedly threatened her with legal action over the tweets.

Since the accusations were shared online, another prominent cycling-focused Twitter user publicly claimed that she too had been messaged privately by Davis in March, though she did not respond to his greeting.

The original accuser has also alleged that “at least 30” other women have told her of inappropriate behaviour directed at them by Davis, who denies the accusations.

Some of these women, she says, work in the cycling industry, while others were approached by the sports director on the basis that he could “help” them with employment.

Another message from a different woman, seen by road.cc, claims that Davis also sent her unwanted messages “a few months back” and that such behaviour from the retired sprinter is not new.

“Women are still being intimidated to not talk about their experiences. But how will things change if we say nothing?” the accuser says.

Davis racing the Tour Down Under for Quick Step in 2009

In a statement sent to road.cc, Lotto Dstny confirmed that Davis will not be taking up his role as assistant sports director for the Belgian team at July’s Tour de France, “in order to keep the peace”.

The team also distanced themselves from the accusations and Davis’ alleged behaviour.

“Lotto Dstny has taken notice of the allegations of transgressive behaviour, expressed towards a sports director of the team and published by a person on Twitter,” the statement says. “Please note that this is a personal case, emphasises the team, and this has nothing to do with the team. We do not want private matters to be mixed with team matters.

“In order to keep the peace, it has been decided, by mutual agreement, to keep the sports director out of the Tour de France.

“The team will not make additional comments on this case and asks to respect the privacy of those involved.”

Davis, who raced for teams such as Quick Step, Discovery Channel, Astana, and Orica GreenEdge during his 12-year pro career, joined Lotto Dstny as a sports director at the start of 2022, where he works with fellow Australian sprinter Caleb Ewan, following spells in similar roles at Israel Start-Up Nation and British women’s team Wiggle High5.

His last-minute withdrawal means he will not be in the team car for the Tour de France’s start in his adopted home of the Basque Country, with stage two finishing in Saint-Sébastien, where he has resided for the past decade.