2023 cycling tech predictions — Specialized Tarmac SL8, futuristic bike computers, electronic Campagnolo Ekar, another Hour Record? + more of our top cycling prophecies for next year

2022 is coming to an end, which means we're looking towards the cycling tech and tech trends we're expecting or hoping to see in the new year. It has to be said, some of the things on our wish list at road.cc seem far more likely than others, but that won’t stop us from dreaming!

Lighter, stiffer, more aero, more comfortable...what have we missed? Specialized Tarmac SL8

Oh, and it'll probably cost more too...

Lorena Wiebes and Fabio Jakobsen have both been spotted using a fully integrated aero handlebar with semi-internal cable routing, which we suspect are Specialized's new Roval Handlebars.

Given what we know about Specialized's usual frame cycle, a Tarmac SL8 is likely to be coming in time for the Tour de France next year, and we would expect to see this integrated cockpit fitted to it.

With the relaxation of the UCI's frame regulations and the 3:1 rule, Jamie our video guy thinks that the Specialized Tarmac SL8 is likely to take advantage of this and feature a deeper headtube, thinner seatpost (as already seen on the new Cervélo S5) and beefier bottom bracket.

He also predicts a new set of ROVAL wheels with carbon spokes to be launched alongside, in order to bring the Rapide wheelset down to their previous weight of 1410g, retaining their tubeless compatibility.

Likeliness rating: 85%

The same rider to win the Green and Yellow jersey at the Tour de France because Wout...

2023 could be the first year since 1969 that the yellow and green jerseys are won by the same person in the Tour de France. The last cyclist to do this was Eddy Merckx.

The Tour de France 2023 features numerous sprints, medium mountain stages and a shortage of time trial kilometres.

With Wout van Aert taking the yellow and green jersey in stage two of the 2022 Tour and a solid effort up Alp D'huez, could 2023 be his year to take home both?

Likeliness rating: 35%

A bike computer that looks like it's from this decade - please!

A refreshed Wahoo Elemnt Roam and Garmin Edge 1040 were released this year but still have the same form factor as previous generations. Both offer new features but remain similar in appearance to their older models with large bezels.

We think that this is an area where manufacturers can seriously up their game and would like to see bezel-less bike computers with bigger screens in 2023.

Perhaps SRAM/Hammerhead have something up their sleeve for us next year!

Likeliness rating: 45%

UCI reversal on pin-less number pocket ban

The UCI has clamped down on pin-less number pockets in their recently published ‘Clarification Guide of the UCI Technical Regulation’ in article 1.3.029, coming into effect January 1st 2023.

Used in time trials for several years, stick-on pocket sleeves for race numbers – like the ones produced by Nopinz – have become increasingly common in the pro peloton, even during road stages.

However, it's not just the pros who opt to use pin-less number pockets, with many cyclists choosing to use them not just for extra aero gains, but for the convenience of not having to try and pin a number onto your own skinsuit in a car park.

It's also impossible for a pin to fall out leading to your number not being able to be seen properly and is far less likely for your number to be ripped off completely.

British Cycling has confirmed that they will not be following the UCI regulations on pin-less number systems for British Cycling-sanctioned events so we hope that the UCI reverses this ban by the end of the 2023 season!

Likeliness rating: 50%

SRAM Red to go 13-speed | 12-speed is sooo 2022

SRAM Red, Force and Rival are all currently 12-speed systems so will we see an extra sprocket?

We’ve not seen any patents to suggest this will happen, but an extra sprocket would be the most obvious update.

Campagnolo is at 13-speed with its gravel-specific Ekar groupset and SRAM likes to make its road groupsets appealing to the gravel market too. An extra sprocket makes a big difference to a 1x setup so we’d say 13-speed SRAM Red is a distinct possibility in 2023!

Likeliness rating: 75%

The hour record to be broken (again) by Filippo Ganna

Another change in the UCI's regulations is their rules on time trial positions meaning taller riders can now take advantage of greater reach and more height difference between the forearm support and the extension tips.

There are now three different categories based on height so all riders now get 80cm reach from bottom bracket to handlebar with the 180-190cm bracket getting 83cm and riders over 190cm permitted to extend up to 85cm.

Filippo Ganna is 193cm so already benefited from being in the tallest bracket according to the UCI's previous regulations, but his reach has now been extended 5cm (from 80 to 85cm) and he can now have a maximum height of 14cm from the centre of the forearm support to aero extensions tips.

With this extra flexibility in aero positions, we think that existing hour records could be in trouble but if Ganna attempts it again in 2023 it is likely he'll beat his current record.

Likeliness rating: 90%

Campagnolo to offer an electronic version of Ekar and 13-speed road groupset (it's about time)

Next up, Campagnolo is already at 13-speed with its gravel-specific Ekar groupset so we'd be surprised if didn't soon offer an electronic version of Ekar.

Shimano and SRAM both offer electronic groupsets for gravel riding so it seems logical that Campagnolo would want to do the same.

Ever more road bikes are being made these days that are compatible only with electronic shifting and this situation could extend into the gravel market. Assuming Campagnolo doesn’t want to limit its appeal, it needs to offer an electronic version of Ekar at some stage.

Looking at patents released by Campagnolo, we’d say that a battery-powered rear derailleur has a good chance of becoming a reality, so for 2023, we think that an electronic – probably wireless – version of Ekar is in the works.

As well as this, since Campagnolo's 13-speed groupset is for gravel, we could also expect to see Campagnolo release a 13-speed road groupset.

Likeliness rating: 70%

More retrofit e-bike kits for an electric boost

E-bikes have boomed in recent years and 2022 has also seen a rise in the production of e-bike conversion kits.

E-bike conversion kits are an often-overlooked option but they can give you something that measures up against the best electric bikes for lower overall cost.

Retrofitting has its benefits over a new e-bike such as being able to keep a sentimental bike but feeling an electric boost will get you out and about on it more. If you have a relatively unusual bike like a recumbent or a trike 'off-the-peg' electric options to replace it may be limited and kit options could be a good way to go.

We, therefore, expect to see more retrofit e-bike kits in 2023!

Likeliness rating: 85%

An app to tell us when to fit new components (Sales ploy or genuine innovation?)

In December we saw Shimano file a patent for an app that can inform users when their bike's regularly replaced parts, such as tyres and disc brake pads, need to be changed.

Users simply scan their tyres with their smartphone and receive instant "objective digital evidence of each measurement" in the form of "accurate tread depth measurements".

You might be sitting reading this wondering what's the point when you already know when to change your tyres and brake pads, but Shimano's app proposal could offer more riders knowledge of when it is time to fit some fresh rubber, improving safety and reducing the chances of getting stuck thanks to some untimely end-of-tyre punctures.

Shimano's app patent suggests the guesswork could, some time in the not-so-distant future, be removed, or at least be better informed.

Likeliness rating: 60%

Electromagnetic brakes for bikes (why not nick some train tech)

Finally, something not very likely but one we'd like to see is electromagnetic brakes on bikes. Admittedly they are too big for bikes right now but technology will advance meaning they have the potential to become lighter and smaller.

Electromagnetic braking is currently used in trains, trams and robotics. Due to the braking being magnetic, there aren't any brake pads that will wear out or fail, meaning less maintenance.

The fact you will never wear anything out is what appeals to us but unfortunately, we think this could be pretty unlikely, at least for now.

Likeliness rating: 1%

What are you hoping for this year from the world of bike tech? Let us know in the comments section below...