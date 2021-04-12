Ribble Cycles opens new flagship showroom for a 'sensory' bike-buying experience

Ribble is blending digital with the physical to “create a unique, totally immersive and all-sensory consumer experience” with its new flagship showroom.

The new 2000sq ft showroom is in the heart of the Ribble Valley... in Clitheroe, more precisely.

The British 'digital-first' business says that the spacious showroom has been designed to individually showcase every bike in the range, along with providing a generous amount of space to allow the customer to interact with the bikes.

“Sense of space also expands to consumers being given control over their own environment with information immediately at their fingertips: dedicated product information is contained on digital display screens beside every bike on display, allowing the customer to truly experience the bike in action alongside key information including spec, geometry, pricing, FAQ’s and reviews,” Ribble says.

Team members are also on-hand to answer any questions and provide further assistance.

The showroom features a 4k video wall, which is claimed to be the largest indoor version in Europe.

Ribble’s BikeBuilder tool for customising componentry is on display in-store, as well as a Custom Colour display featuring all the colours and finishes available.

Believe it or not, a signature scent has also been created to use in-store that is said to further enhance this sensory experience.

The new flagship store also houses the Ribble Live virtual showroom team allowing customers from all around the world to speak with one of the experts via a live one-way video chat and to experience the store from the comfort of their own home.

From the summer onwards, Ribble also plans to host events and activities at the store, including regular ride-outs, evening talks, technical ‘how to’ classes, screenings and Zwift events.

Open seven days a week, the full address of flagship showroom is:

Ribble Cycles, Unit 1, Barrow Brook Trade Park, Barrow Brook, Clitheroe BB7 9BQ

www.ribblecycles.co.uk