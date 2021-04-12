Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to Tech news
TECH NEWS
Retail
Tech
2021 Ribble flagship showroom 1

Ribble Cycles opens new flagship showroom for a 'sensory' bike-buying experience

A 4k video wall as well as a signature scent has been added to the new spacious showroom
by Anna Marie Hughes
Mon, Apr 12, 2021 15:00
3

Ribble is blending digital with the physical to “create a unique, totally immersive and all-sensory consumer experience” with its new flagship showroom.

2021 Ribble flagship showroom 2

The new 2000sq ft showroom is in the heart of the Ribble Valley... in Clitheroe, more precisely. 

> Review: Ribble CGR Ti Sport

The British 'digital-first' business says that the spacious showroom has been designed to individually showcase every bike in the range, along with providing a generous amount of space to allow the customer to interact with the bikes.

2021 Ribble flagship showroom 6

“Sense of space also expands to consumers being given control over their own environment with information immediately at their fingertips: dedicated product information is contained on digital display screens beside every bike on display, allowing the customer to truly experience the bike in action alongside key information including spec, geometry, pricing, FAQ’s and reviews,” Ribble says.

2021 Ribble flagship showroom 4

Team members are also on-hand to answer any questions and provide further assistance.

Review: Ribble Endurance SL Disc

The showroom features a 4k video wall, which is claimed to be the largest indoor version in Europe.

Ribble’s BikeBuilder tool for customising componentry is on display in-store, as well as a Custom Colour display featuring all the colours and finishes available.

2021 Ribble flagship showroom 3

Believe it or not, a signature scent has also been created to use in-store that is said to further enhance this sensory experience.

The new flagship store also houses the Ribble Live virtual showroom team allowing customers from all around the world to speak with one of the experts via a live one-way video chat and to experience the store from the comfort of their own home.

From the summer onwards, Ribble also plans to host events and activities at the store, including regular ride-outs, evening talks, technical ‘how to’ classes, screenings and Zwift events.

Open seven days a week, the full address of flagship showroom is:

Ribble Cycles, Unit 1, Barrow Brook Trade Park, Barrow Brook, Clitheroe BB7 9BQ

www.ribblecycles.co.uk

Ribble
Anna Marie Hughes

Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.

Latest Comments