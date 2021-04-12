Near Miss of the Day 569: Punishment pass 4x4 driver decides to ‘teach me a lesson’ says cyclist

A punishment pass from a 4x4 driver features in today's Near Miss of the Day series, contrasting with the behaviour of the driver of a Peugeot who had overtaken the same cyclist immediately beforehand, who stayed back until it was safe to overtake then gave the rider plenty of room.
It was filmed by road.cc reader Alun, who told us: "So after several weeks of pretty much no incidents of note and in fact some incredibly courteous driving I got this.
"On my way home and having cleared the roundabout was starting to pick up speed when this motorist for some reason has opted to 'teach me a lesson'.
"As you can see the first four vehicles fully use lane two then the Ford driver just doesn’t bother.
"In fact it looks like they adjusted their line to fully intimidate me. They were also hammering it in a 30 as well," he added.
Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.
If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.
If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).
Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.
Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.
