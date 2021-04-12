Near Miss of the Day 569: Punishment pass 4x4 driver decides to ‘teach me a lesson’ says cyclist

A punishment pass from a 4x4 driver features in today's Near Miss of the Day series, contrasting with the behaviour of the driver of a Peugeot who had overtaken the same cyclist immediately beforehand, who stayed back until it was safe to overtake then gave the rider plenty of room.

It was filmed by road.cc reader Alun, who told us: "So after several weeks of pretty much no incidents of note and in fact some incredibly courteous driving I got this.

"On my way home and having cleared the roundabout was starting to pick up speed when this motorist for some reason has opted to 'teach me a lesson'.

"As you can see the first four vehicles fully use lane two then the Ford driver just doesn’t bother.

"In fact it looks like they adjusted their line to fully intimidate me. They were also hammering it in a 30 as well," he added.

