Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

Ben Foster "wants to be a cyclist" when he retires from professional football; Primal partner with Sustrans for 'Climate Change Jersey'; Tour de France helmet strap conspiracies + more on the live blog

Friday's live blog is brought to you by Jack Sexty, with the odd contribution from the rest of the team...
Fri, Sep 11, 2020 09:51
2
08:47
How to win a Tour de France stage? It's all about the helmet straps

Marc Hirschi realised his 'error', and what do you know... he went and won stage 12! If you weren't aware, one of the golden rules of bike snobbery is that helmet straps have to be underneath the arms of your sunglasses. Of course in reality, it really doesn't matter one jot. 

08:33
England goalkeeper Ben Foster says he wants to be a cyclist when he retires from football
ben foster - via wikimedia commons

The Watford 'keeper is already known as a keen cyclist, and now admits that he wants to take things up a notch when he finally hangs up his gloves. 

Foster told The Guardian: “I want to be a cyclist after football. I will give the next two seasons my full, undivided attention and then there are so many things I want to do on my bike on the bucket list, all of these lovely climbs.

“The Alps, all of the famous ones – the Vuelta, the Giro – even some of the mad ones. They have a race in America called Dirty Kanza, which is proper grotty – gravel bike, dirty, camping in bushes. It will be absolutely class; I can’t wait.”

He also takes issue with being pigeonhole as a footballer, seeing himself as more of a dad and cycling fan rather than 'just' a professional footballer: “If you ask me who I am, I would say: ‘I’m a father, a husband, I love cycling, I play football for a living, blah, blah, blah’, continued Foster. 

"But the problem comes when straightaway people say: ‘I’m a professional footballer.’ Come on, mate. You’re not – you’re a human being first. But that comes with age. And that’s the thing you need to get into people’s heads, that they are people first. People see them as this commodity, this footballer, but they are a person first and foremost.”

08:31
Tour de France stage 13: not one for the sprinters

Things are heading skywards as the riders head towards Puy Mary today... will all the sprinters make the cut-off?

Jack Sexty

After cobbling together a few hundred quid during his student days off the back of a hard winter selling hats (long story), Jack bought his first road bike at the age of 20 and has been hooked ever since. He was Staff Writer at 220 Triathlon magazine for two years before joining road.cc in 2017, and reports on all things tech as well as editing the road.cc live blog. He is also the news editor of our electric-powered sister site eBikeTips. Jack's preferred events are time trials, sportives, triathlons and pogo sticking (the latter being another long story), and on Sunday afternoons he can often be found on an M5 service station indulging in his favourite post-race meal of 20 chicken nuggets, a sausage roll, caramel shortbread and a large strawberry milkshake. 

Latest Comments