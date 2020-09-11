Ben Foster "wants to be a cyclist" when he retires from professional football; Primal partner with Sustrans for 'Climate Change Jersey'; Tour de France helmet strap conspiracies + more on the live blog

The Watford 'keeper is already known as a keen cyclist, and now admits that he wants to take things up a notch when he finally hangs up his gloves.
Foster told The Guardian: “I want to be a cyclist after football. I will give the next two seasons my full, undivided attention and then there are so many things I want to do on my bike on the bucket list, all of these lovely climbs.
“The Alps, all of the famous ones – the Vuelta, the Giro – even some of the mad ones. They have a race in America called Dirty Kanza, which is proper grotty – gravel bike, dirty, camping in bushes. It will be absolutely class; I can’t wait.”
He also takes issue with being pigeonhole as a footballer, seeing himself as more of a dad and cycling fan rather than 'just' a professional footballer: “If you ask me who I am, I would say: ‘I’m a father, a husband, I love cycling, I play football for a living, blah, blah, blah’, continued Foster.
"But the problem comes when straightaway people say: ‘I’m a professional footballer.’ Come on, mate. You’re not – you’re a human being first. But that comes with age. And that’s the thing you need to get into people’s heads, that they are people first. People see them as this commodity, this footballer, but they are a person first and foremost.”
That doesn't follow - you're confusing fault with blame. The fault may split between the child and the rider, and it may be absurd to blame the...
Ah go on then, I'll bite! Please explain how the provisions of the Good Friday agreement on the border can be maintained within the context of a...
Yup. I will ignore all cycle lanes from now on because someone in Hull painted a parking bay in one by mistake.
You've used a tweet from Tirreno in the story about the Tour stage. There are clue's - mainly that it's Ackermann in the picture (riding Tirreno)...
When I mention not having the 30, I meant you would be used to it so when you got to 28 on your normal climb you might find it slightly harder and...
Pretty interesting why Vitus used Reynolds wheels instead of their own Prime brand. Was it because they opted for shallower 29 mm rims?
Couldn't read this comment - something to do with the colours of the text.
I always thought that you should not use chainstoppers on a road bike, since when you start to loose the chain, you know it is time to check wear...
My deepest condolences to Samuel Breed's family and friends....
Sorry to hear about your colleague and the victim in this story. Regarding glare from wet roads/low sun. I don't actually own a pair of these as...