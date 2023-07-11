Cyclists call for proper segregation as brazen vandals steal bike lane cones again

Vandalism has once again hit the A56 cycle lane in Manchester, exasperated local cyclists now calling for more effective segregation after the cones separating the major A-road's bike lane from traffic were removed, this time along the entire stretch of infrastructure.

Last week, to a backdrop of Manchester being named the named 'worst city in Europe for green transport' by a report, vandals removed cones, the OneTrafford partnership saying it hoped to replace them soon.

> Cyclists call out latest bike lane vandalism as city named 'worst in Europe for green transport'

However, now a week on, a campaign group dedicated to cycle safety along the route reported that "the whole lot have been removed", prompting thoughts it may this time involve the council and not just vandals.

Those claims were quickly refuted by OneTrafford who instead revealed it was "systematic theft" and the vandalism had been reported to the police.

"This has been reported to the police and we'll be working with the police going forward on this matter," it confirmed.

One local rider said: "The cones completely gone from Talbot Road to motorway junction at Stretford along Chester Road — this is the only safe utility cycle route between town and Stretford/Sale — absolute shambles. We need permanent segregation asap."

Another added: "Just noticed this as well — please can we have an escalated response to this? Slowness in restoring them is making things very dangerous. Do we need [to] bring in some heavy stuff that can't be moved while the plans are finalised?"

Amid speculation, OneTrafford clarified on social media: "Just so you're aware, the A56 cones have not been removed by the council, these were part of a systematic theft of the cones overnight. This has been reported to the police and we'll be working with the police going forward on this matter."

The A56 Safety Campaign page also noted that elsewhere, in Stretford, cones had been removed, apparently for roadworks, with cyclists dismount signs placed on the route.

.@DameSarahStorey ps, this is on top of all the safe cones being removed through Stretford today (no reason given). @OfficialTfGM pic.twitter.com/xP3Q4fF3G9 — A56 Safety Campaign (@A56Safety) July 11, 2023

In response to last week's vandalism, Trafford Council told road.cc: "We understand the importance of safe travel provision, which is why our traffic team regularly check the lanes to replace any missing cones. However continual theft and vandalism of cones means we're unable to replace them as quickly as they are removed.

"We are proposing to replace the cones on this section of the highway with an interim cycling scheme and have invested heavily in active travel schemes across the borough of Trafford."