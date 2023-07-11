Best Amazon Prime Day cycling deals live blog: 51% off Kryptonite Evolution locks; Wahoo TICKR Heart Rate Monitor down to £34; Huge Garmin deals; £9.99 for set of 10 Draper allen keys; Coffee machine deals; 29% off Bose earbuds + more

Just like that annual materialistic mayhem that is Black Friday, Amazon Prime Day has barged itself onto a spot on the calendar, as if the online retail goliath needed any more promotion.

We're always a bit conflicted about doing these live blogs — and while we've certainly got reservations about the delivery miles, mindless materialism and impact on small businesses — as a cycling website we wouldn't be doing our job if we weren't telling you when there are great deals and discount prices available on kit worth having.

So, if you want to, make the most of the two days of sales to bag something you were after, or in need of anyway. We certainly won't be walking away with a van's worth of stuff we didn't need, but this might just be the cheapest time of the year to get that bit of kit you've been after for a while. Or as another alternative, you could just pay the difference and support your local bike shop...

Anyway, if you didn't know you have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of these sweet sweet bargains (or sign up for a free trial and set a reminder in your phone to cancel it before the 30 days are up, we won't tell Mr Bezos if you don't). We're also quite confident the deals we've selected are genuinely better prices than you'll find through the rest of the year, but if you've spotted any of them cheaper elsewherre let us know in the comments.

* You probably guessed it but we have to tell you: we may earn affiliate commission from some of the links you click on this page. Enjoy!