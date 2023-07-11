Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news

Best Amazon Prime Day cycling deals live blog: 51% off Kryptonite Evolution locks; Wahoo TICKR Heart Rate Monitor down to £34; Huge Garmin deals; £9.99 for set of 10 Draper allen keys; Coffee machine deals; 29% off Bose earbuds + more

Roll up, roll up... it's Amazon Prime Day, join us for a deep dive into the capitalism-fest of discounted cycling kit, accessories and more, available for the next two days.....
Tue, Jul 11, 2023 10:42
9
Best Amazon Prime Day cycling deals live blog: 51% off Kryptonite Evolution locks; Wahoo TICKR Heart Rate Monitor down to £34; Huge Garmin deals; £9.99 for set of 10 Draper allen keys; Coffee machine deals; 29% off Bose earbuds + moreprime-day-2023 (1)
09:48
Welcome to the road.cc Amazon Prime Day live blog
bargains gif

Just like that annual materialistic mayhem that is Black Friday, Amazon Prime Day has barged itself onto a spot on the calendar, as if the online retail goliath needed any more promotion.

We're always a bit conflicted about doing these live blogs — and while we've certainly got reservations about the delivery miles, mindless materialism and impact on small businesses — as a cycling website we wouldn't be doing our job if we weren't telling you when there are great deals and discount prices available on kit worth having.

So, if you want to, make the most of the two days of sales to bag something you were after, or in need of anyway. We certainly won't be walking away with a van's worth of stuff we didn't need, but this might just be the cheapest time of the year to get that bit of kit you've been after for a while. Or as another alternative, you could just pay the difference and support your local bike shop... 

Anyway, if you didn't know you have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of these sweet sweet bargains (or sign up for a free trial and set a reminder in your phone to cancel it before the 30 days are up, we won't tell Mr Bezos if you don't). We're also quite confident the deals we've selected are genuinely better prices than you'll find through the rest of the year, but if you've spotted any of them cheaper elsewherre let us know in the comments. 

* You probably guessed it but we have to tell you: we may earn affiliate commission from some of the links you click on this page. Enjoy!

13:20
Save 20% on Science In Sport GO Tropical Flavour Isotonic Energy Gels (15 pack)
sis gels prime day

This 15 pack of tropical flavour SIS gels are perfect for cycling or running. The SIS GO Isotonic Gels are designed to be consumed without water - each isotonic gel is 60ml and contains 22g of carbohydrates per sachet for a quick supply of carbs during exercise. 

Click here to get yours, down from £25 to £20 for Prime Day

13:14
Draper 10 piece Allen key set with rack: just £9.99 with 17% off
Draper allen keys prime day

Ok, so they're not Silca... but this set of 10 Draper allen keys will do for most of us and are a bit of a steal at under a tenner! 

This Draper metric hex key set is made from chrome vanadium steel hardened with a blackened finish which is said to help prevent corrosion. The allen keys come with an enamelled steel stand and the T-handle design claims to maximise torque with a comfortable grip. 

The sizes are 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 5.5, 6, 8, and 10mm. 

Was £12 now down to £9.99 for Prime Day

13:00
More Garmin deals: Garmin HRM chest strap down to £44.99, 33% off Forerunner 55 watch, just £149.99 for the Garmin Edge Explore
2022 Garmin Edge Explore - on bike 3.jpg

If the Edge 130 is a bit light on features for your adventures, how about the Edge Explore? It's now the previous gen but at more than £100 less than the Explore 2 with this Prime Day deal, it does everything you need for some serious mapping on or off-road for quite a bit less. 

Get a Garmin Edge Explore 2 now for £149.99

garmin forerunner 55

If you're after an everyday GPS watch that will record your rides and runs, the Forerunner 55 does a lot for much less than the really high-end Garmin watches. You get plenty of bells and whistles too, like wrist-based heart rate, the Garmin Coach feature, activity tracking like steps, calories and sleep and a whole load more. 

Take 33% off and get your Forerunner 55 for £119.99

Garmin HRM-DUAL Heart Rate Monitor

You can also get 25% off the Garmin HRM chest strap, down to £44.99 with the Prime Day deal. This is Garmin’s premium chest heart rate strap that transmits heart rate data over Bluetooth Low Energy technology as well as ANT+. 

It has a battery life of around 3.5 years (with average use of 1 hour per day) and a removable heart module for washing the strap. A heart rate monitor is a useful training aid for tracking your effort level, and the data can be seen on GPS devices as well as online training platforms such as Zwift.

Buy now for £44.99, down from £59.99 for Prime Day

12:57
24% off! Pick up a Peaty's bike cleaning kit for under 20 quid
peatys prime day

Since summer seems to have disappeared, you can get your bikes race ready with Peaty’s minty fresh bicycle cleaning starter pack containing 1 Litre of Loamfoam, 400ml of PT17 general maintenance spray and 120ml of LinkLube chain lube. 

Loamfoam is a biodegradable cleaner which can be used on all bike surfaces including carbon, brake pads and discs. The general maintenance spray lubricates and protects and the LinkLube chain lube is an all weather lube to finish the job off. 

Get yours here for £19.73, down from £25.99

12:54
29% off Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II
bose prime day

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are wireless, bluetooth, noise cancelling earbuds making them a great choice for getting in the zone for those indoor turbo sessions. 

They have a claimed battery life of up to six hours and have a quick-charge option providing up to two hours of battery life from a 20 minute charge. 

Click here to get yours, down from £279.95 to £199.99 for Prime Day

10:59
Lock in a great deal on the Kryptonite Evolution Mini-7 Bicycle U-Lock, down to just £36.99 with 51% off
kryptonite d-lock amazon prime day

It certainly pays to invest in a decent lock, and while Kryptonite's Evolution mini will eventually succumb to a bandit with a huge angle grinder (like pretty much every other bike lock on the market) it's far, far better than average and will make the common thief armed with less impressive tools look elsewhere. 

You get a 13mm hardened MAX-Performance steel shackle, a patent-pending hardened double deadbolt design, a new sliding dustcover and a double deadbolt design. 

Get yours for better than half price, just £36.99

10:38
£130 off Sage the Bambino coffee machine

Some vital cycling kit next... 

Sage the Bambino coffee machine Prime Day

Because drinking coffee and riding a bicycle go hand in hand (admittedly, not at the same time). This stainless steel Sage the Bambino Espresso Machine with milk frother has £130 off, a saving of 40% and can be bought for £198.99 for the next 24 hours.

Save 40%, just £198.99!

10:06
Save on the Topeak Aero Wedge saddlebag (on Wiggle, Chain Reaction or Amazon)
Topeak Aero Wedge Pack

Need more handy storage for tools and snacks? Fed up with your multi-tool smacking your back every time you get out the saddle? Topeak's Aero Wedge Strap Mount Seat Pack has 19% off currently. Speaking from personal experience there's more than enough room for tubes, tyre levers, multi-tool, keys, an emergency gel, plus more, leaving your jersey gloriously light and spares-free.

Grab one here for £13.99 from Amazon

We've since spotted that this bag is the same price at Wiggle, and the smaller one is also on sale too... naughty Amazon! Get one here from Wiggle for the same price, or the smaller version for £9.99 from Chain Reaction

09:56
29% off Garmin Edge 130 Plus
2020 garmin edge 130 plus GPS cycling computer

Small, lightweight, easy to use and reliable... just some of the positive things Rachael had to say about the Edge 130 Plus when we had it for review. In short, it'll do all the basics of what you want from a cycling computer — tell you where you're going, how fast etc. — now at an even more affordable price. 

Down from £169.99 to £119.99 for Prime Day

09:43
14% off the Wahoo TICKR Heart Rate Monitor Chest Strap, down to £34.39
Wahoo TICKR Heart Rate Monitor

If the thought of all the bargains is just too much, then maybe it's a good idea to monitor your heart rate with this highly-rated chest strap from Wahoo. 

This is the cheapest we can find it online right now, and if you prefer a traditional strap for measuring heart rate (and the accuracy that comes with it) the Tickr comes highly recommended. It connects to all your favourite devices and apps, tracks heart rate and calories and it weighs in at just 48g.

Buy one now for just £34.39

road.cc staff

This content has been added by a member of the road.cc staff

Latest Comments

 