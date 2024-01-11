Support road.cc

Live blog

“If there was ever a clear indication to turn around, go home & climb back into bed”: Barmy bike lane markings leave cyclists scratching their heads; Roglič sets sights to beat Vingegaard and Pogačar at Tour de France + more on the live blog

It’s been a while, but Adwitiya has finally put on his best (and warmest) live blog outfit this Thursday to bring you all the latest and greatest from the cycling world
Thu, Jan 11, 2024 10:03
Bristol Road bike lane, Birmingham (credit: @Owen_de_Visser via Twitter)
09:34
“If there was ever a clear indication to turn around, go home and climb back into bed”: Barmy bike lane markings leave cyclists scratching their heads
Bike lane on Bristol Road, Birmingham

Sorry what? I heard the phrase "climb back into bed"...

The miseries of getting out of bed on chilly mornings like these and the never-ending allure of the warm, cosy blanket aside, this bike lane which I can only describe as truly bizarre gets the top billing on today's episode of the UK's most wonderful cycling infrastructure.

Next to the University of Birmingham on Bristol Road, someone had to paint this tapestry of road signage, only after someone devised this mishmash in their heads and sketched it out. So let me see if I can get this right. Double broken white lines mean give way, so I watch out for any oncoming cyclists, then take a mandatory right, but with the shared space pavement gate closed off, I'm supposed to turn back and go the way I came from?

The sad part is that it seems that the authorities are aware about this interesting cycling provision. Esther Barnes, a cyclist from Birmingham said that she has already reported this infrastructure and was told that action would be taken to improve the bike lane signage. However, Owen de Visser, another Brum cyclist and art gallery director who orginally shared the picture, said that the place had been like this since November.

He added: "Of course cyclists are supposed to go through the barrier, then dismount until reaching this 'shared' lane. I'd suggest pedestrians can be forgiven for not noticing the bike signs here."

Cyclists on social media, as you'd expect, are losing their heads over this apparent piece of road. Tom Poole wrote: "Take a right, into Tesco, grab a bottle of wine, pay leave," while @Dutchy280 suggested doing your best Tadej Pogačar impression: "Pull an wheelie followed by a bunny hop, end with a JC on the handbars into Tesco Express of course."

Or how about this suggestion from Tom Lawton: "Track stand at the end to rapturous applause from the onlookers, before celebrating with a bottle of Diamond White from Tesco."

And finally, ding ding, we have the right answer!

13:12
After yesterday's the "great shorts debate", road.cc brings to you the Best Cycle Clothing of the Year: All the best jerseys, jackets, tights, shorts, shoes and more
roadcc recommends awards 2023-24 - Cycle Clothing of the Year

Gather round, the awards season (and no, I'm not talking about the archaic Oscars or the silly Grammys) is in full flow and today, we are announcing the best cycling clothing of the year — all the jerseys, jackets, shoes, tights, and of course, shorts, that impressed us over the year and truly offer something which others don't. So if you're looking to pick something up, be it to hastily get some Merino wool to ward off the chill or prepping early for the summer, you know where to look. 

> road.cc Recommends Cycle Clothing of the Year 2023/24: all the best jerseys, jackets, tights, shorts, shoes and more

12:45
Some lovely longing summer vibes for all you live blog readers

I know it's literally freezing outside, but at least it's not pouring, so there's some relief for all of us? I mean, I'd take terribly cold and dry and sunny over slightly-less-terribly cold and wet and windy any day of the year.

But my rantings about the weather aside, here's a nice joyous ray of sunshine to light up your day, courtesy of road.cc stalwart Simon, who was out in Chiswick House, London and couldn't pass up on this too good of a photograph.

Pictured here is Ellie on her Pashley bike, called Vanessa (or Lady V). Hold strong my friends, we are in the depths of winter, it will get better from here on out.

Cyclist on a Pashley bike in Chiswick House, London (credit: Simon MacMichael)
12:13
Council to replace over a 100 parking spaces to be replaced with e-bike and e-scooter bays
Escooter parking.JPG

Southwark Council is set to replace 105 car parking spaces with 147 new e-bike and e-scooter bays. According to Southwark News, the council said it would “discourage bikes being abandoned on pavements” and contribute to lower carbon emissions. 

There are currently 82 e-bike and e-scooter bays in Southwark. The new bays will cost £200,000 to install, which will be funded using parking fees and fines.

Councillor James McAsh, cabinet member for climate emergency, clean air and streets, said the increase in parking bays for e-bikes and e-scooters is, “good news for local people who are increasingly opting for sustainable transport options.

Read more: Southwark Council replacing over 100 car parking spaces with e-bike and e-scooter bays

11:40
Primož Roglič, 2023 Vuelta a España (Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)
Bora-Hansgrohe sending top guns to Tour de France to support Primož Roglič, but can Vingegaard and Pogačar be stopped? (+ what about Evenepoel?)

Bora-Hansgrohe is a team with big ambitions, and is sending some truly big names to the Tour de France, including the team's new star and former runner-up at Le Tour Primož Roglič. Other names include the 2022 Giro d'Italia winner Jai Hindley, and the effervescent climbers Dani Martínez and Aleksandr Vlasov, making it one heck of a strong team — possibly even the strongest Bora have ever sent to a GT?

Roglič has had the maillot jaune in his sights for so long, coming so close to winning it in 2020 only to falter at the decisive final time trial stage and lose the jersey to his countryman Tadej Pogačar. But since then, while Pogačar has only got better, getting closer to realising his otherworldly natural potential each year, the rise of the no-nonsense Dane Jonas Vingegaard, with a resolute of steel and almost ubermensch-like capabilities has made it feel like Roglič's chance has come and gone.

But obviously being a top rider, this is exactly the mindset he'd be running from, believing in himself and his chances of another successful year in 2024. Especially now, in the new pastures of the German team Bora, where he's all but sure to enjoy being the primary GC contender.

But what about the dark horse making his debut, the maverick rider from Soudal-QuickStep Remco Evenepoel? The Belgian has faced a turbulent last couple of months, with team boss Patrick Lefevre and his own father not helping his cause. His legs giving away out of nowhere at the Vuelta as he tried to defend his winner's jersey from the year before also didn't. But he's still coming off the back of a season in which he won the men's time trial world championship and successfully defended his Liège–Bastogne–Liège title.

Evenepoel at 2023 Tour de France (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Evenepoel at 2023 Tour de France (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

He told Het Nieuwsblad: "The last couple of months have been very difficult. I was dragged into all the transfer stories. I didn't ask for it. I listened too much to all those stories. That way I lost a lot of confidence.

"I took two extra weeks of rest. I needed it to forget everything that happened in 2023. I can go full gas again on the bike. Knowing I'll ride the Tour motivates me to follow my diet and training 100%."

So is it all going to go down the wire? Pogačar vs Evenepoel vs Vingegaard vs Roglič? The Tour de France for ages, with fireworks the likes of which we've never seen before?

> What’s in store for cycling in 2024? road.cc shares some two-wheeled prophecies for the year ahead (which may or may not be completely rubbish)

11:28
Update: Warning letter issued to taxi driver who made a “life-threatening” close pass on cyclist

An update to the weekend's Near Miss of the Day 885, with North Yorkshire Council telling road.cc that a warning letter was issued to the taxi driver “to remind him of his obligations” and that, “in the event of any further concerns, we may consider the driver’s suitability to hold a licence”.

> Near Miss of the Day 885: Cyclist accuses police of lack of transparency after “life-threatening” close pass by taxi driver towards oncoming car

11:00
Speaking of great kits, here's a sci-fi inspired take by ProTeam Lifeplus - Wahoo
10:44
EF Education strongly making a case for becoming my favourite team this year

After launching what I think is most likely to go down as my pick of the new kits bunch, EF's social media account manager is making a meal out of the Golden Globes meme-able gifs.

And in case you missed the most glorious, vibrant and just for some reason very-pleasing-to-look-at cycling kit of 2024, worry not, I've got you covered.

10:36
10:13
Here's the daily C9 cyclists video

There's no shame to admit that I may be wrapped in a jumper AND a hoodie while hogging the heater right now, but these last few days of clear weather have been itching me to get out on the bike. And year after year, there's just heaping piles of evidence that if there's a good network of cycling infrastructure, cyclists will be there, come rain or snow. You know, how the saying goes...

 > "Build it and they'll come": Double the number of cyclists than cars on Cycleway C9 than cars as cyclists celebrate one week of it being made permanent by blowing candles

Adwitiya Pal

Adwitiya joined road.cc in 2023 as a news writer after graduating with a masters in journalism from Cardiff University. His dissertation focused on active travel, which soon threw him into the deep end of covering everything related to the two-wheeled tool, and now cycling is as big a part of his life as guitars and football. He has previously covered local and national politics for Voice Wales, and also likes to writes about science, tech and the environment, if he can find the time. Living right next to the Taff trail in the Welsh capital, you can find him trying to tackle the brutal climbs in the valleys.

Avatar
NotNigel | 1 hour ago
0 likes

Unless there has been some last minute team switching, Tao Geoghegan Hart rides for Trek-Lidl not Bora-Hansgrohe as written in the blog.

Avatar
ROOTminus1 | 1 hour ago
2 likes

I think Southwark council would be best off charging the bike and scooter hire companies to install the spaces for people to dump their short-term rental vehicles. I'm all for boosting active travel but those companies seem a parasitic way to go about things.

Avatar
Rendel Harris replied to ROOTminus1 | 53 min ago
1 like

ROOTminus1 wrote:

I think Southwark council would be best off charging the bike and scooter hire companies to install the spaces for people to dump their short-term rental vehicles. I'm all for boosting active travel but those companies seem a parasitic way to go about things.

Couldn't agree more, they've created a massive problem across the borough (in which I live) by introducing their business to the streets without making the necessary commitment to stop the pavements being littered with their machines and now council funds are being spent clearing up the mess they've made? That money should be going on bike hangars and cycle training, not on helping private companies get out of the hole that they've dug for themselves.

Avatar
Matthew lund | 1 hour ago
0 likes

"Ride on the Pavement now, you're less liable to be hit by someone yapping on their phone in an Audi but give way to oncoming cyclists as you cross". Easy.

Avatar
brooksby | 1 hour ago
1 like

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/jan/11/britains-pavement-hell-how...

Quote:

Britain’s pavement hell: how messy, broken streets ruin people’s lives

Whether it’s cracked paving stones, piles of bin bags or abandoned bikes, the UK’s streets have become increasingly tough to navigate – with some disabled and older people staying indoors as a result

Avatar
mitsky | 2 hours ago
5 likes

That sort of crap and confusing bike lane marking/layout would never be accepted if applied to "normal" road lanes (ie those used by motorists).
So why is it acceptable for cyclists?

Avatar
brooksby replied to mitsky | 2 hours ago
6 likes

Because too many people in local government think that cyclists are just p1$$ing around on toys instead of being "proper" road users.

Avatar
chrisonabike replied to mitsky | 2 hours ago
4 likes

Thinking laterally, perhaps planners and designers were thinking "we're tired of 'driver T-bones bike' stories - let's have some 'cyclists take each other out'...

Avatar
IanMSpencer | 2 hours ago
1 like

Bringing this forward based on a late comment on yesterday's blog.

For the cycling world, what is the definition of Hi-Viz? It gets bandied about as The Final Solution but what is the clothing solution that makes a cyclist most visibile, and how does it change by conditions?

For example, black is pretty much Hi-Viz for snowy conditions. Green-based Hi-Viz fails in the spring countryside. Black is a good contrast against the typical light grey of a road, but poor in the wet. Reflective is good at night but pretty much irrelevant in day time.

I'm a believer in being seen, so I like my club colours (blue white and red) and also quite like my DHB orange as a good contrast for the rides I do (which is orange orange, not some dayglo Hi-Viz orange material).

So, pretty much impossible to legislate for, I would say. How do you resolve it to your own satisfaction?

Avatar
Patrick9-32 replied to IanMSpencer | 2 hours ago
7 likes

Lights at night, whatever in the day. 

If someone can't see you in normal clothes in daytime, they aren't going to see you in high vis clothes because they aren't looking. Lights are orders of magnitude more visible than any clothing choice at night. 

Avatar
tigersnapper replied to Patrick9-32 | 1 hour ago
3 likes

I tend to run with lights during the day also.  I find when I am driving I often see a cyclist's lights (especially flashing types) before picking up the cyclist.

Avatar
Clem Fandango replied to tigersnapper | 1 hour ago
0 likes

Have taken to doing the same myself since getting T-Boned when negotiating a roundabout.  Driver was looking in my direction the whole time but first words afterwards was the classic "didn't see you".  To be fair she seemed pretty genuine & was very shaken.  Totally her fault (I had a nice bright jersey on & conditions were perfect, great visibility etc) but I did end up asking myself if there was anything else I could do to mean next time I don't end up in a heap of broken bones & written off bike.  

So I run a flashing (well, pulsing) front light during the day now.  Still get drivers pulling out in front of me - when they aren't looking you've got no chance whatever you are wearing or whatever lights you run - but at least I've got half a chance when the driver's brain is only actively looking for car shaped objects - they might at least clock that "something" unexpected is there. 

Avatar
brooksby replied to Clem Fandango | 1 hour ago
1 like

This morning, about a quarter past eight so it was dull but light, I was approaching a junction on my left.  I have one of those 'pulsing' front lights.  A car was driven up to the junction where it waited… until I was practically in front of it and the driver decided to pull out, forcing me to slam on my brakes to avoid hitting his car. Lights only work if the driver is paying attention.

Avatar
Clem Fandango replied to brooksby | 53 min ago
0 likes

That's kind of what I said.....

Avatar
Steve K replied to Patrick9-32 | 10 min ago
0 likes

Patrick9-32 wrote:

Lights at night, whatever in the day. 

If someone can't see you in normal clothes in daytime, they aren't going to see you in high vis clothes because they aren't looking. Lights are orders of magnitude more visible than any clothing choice at night. 

Some (doesn't need to be loads) of reflectives at night is a good idea too (either on you or on the bike).

Avatar
Tom_77 replied to IanMSpencer | 48 min ago
0 likes

IanMSpencer wrote:

So, pretty much impossible to legislate for, I would say. How do you resolve it to your own satisfaction?

HSE Factsheet on Hi Vis

Quote:

To be effective HV clothing should be of a colour that will allow the wearer to stand out against the ambient background found in the working environment. In practice the best colours for this purpose are likely to be day-glo, or fluorescent yellow. Where necessary the clothing should also incorporate retroreflective material to make the wearer visible when seen in headlights in poor lighting conditions or during darkness. This may require reflective strips at or below waist level on waistcoats or jackets, or strips on trousers.

You can get Hi Vis clothing in 2 colours, it would be very unlikely for both colours to blend in to the background at the same time.

Avatar
Gimpl replied to IanMSpencer | 21 min ago
0 likes

IanMSpencer wrote:

Bringing this forward based on a late comment on yesterday's blog.

For the cycling world, what is the definition of Hi-Viz? It gets bandied about as The Final Solution but what is the clothing solution that makes a cyclist most visibile, and how does it change by conditions?

For example, black is pretty much Hi-Viz for snowy conditions. Green-based Hi-Viz fails in the spring countryside. Black is a good contrast against the typical light grey of a road, but poor in the wet. Reflective is good at night but pretty much irrelevant in day time.

I'm a believer in being seen, so I like my club colours (blue white and red) and also quite like my DHB orange as a good contrast for the rides I do (which is orange orange, not some dayglo Hi-Viz orange material).

So, pretty much impossible to legislate for, I would say. How do you resolve it to your own satisfaction?

Broughton?

I like to wear anything bright and contrasting so I typically go with bright red or blue too.

Avatar
IanMSpencer replied to Gimpl | 17 min ago
0 likes

Solihull

Avatar
ROOTminus1 | 3 hours ago
2 likes

It's nit-picking at this point given the dire state of everything else, but shouldn't the bollard be on the white line, not 6-8" into the cycle lane wasting even more space?

Avatar
IanMSpencer replied to ROOTminus1 | 2 hours ago
2 likes

I asked a similar question about Orca installation where they were placed inside the white line, obstructing the cycle lane. I think the answer from Highways was that vehicles were allowed to stray onto the white line, the offence is crossing it. (But it's alright obstructing cyclists cycling exactly where they are allowed to be) Ho, hum.

Avatar
ROOTminus1 replied to IanMSpencer | 1 hour ago
2 likes

I've spoken before about the outrageous sensibility of applying the hierarchy of protections, but that would suggest putting the bollards the other side of the paint, and people might scratch their vehicles before running down vulnerable road users

Latest Comments

 