Trek gives new Domane AL Disc an all-road edge

Trek has launched a range of new Domane AL Disc aluminium endurance bikes with claims of all-road suitability thanks to 35mm tyre clearance. Prices start at £800.

You might know that Trek divides the majority of its road bike range into three platforms: Madone – the aero one; Emonda – the lightweight one; Domane – the comfortable one. There's some crossover – the latest Emondas have aero features, for example, and Madones have IsoSpeed decouplers to improve comfort – but that's essentially how things are organised.

Sticking with that structure, the new model year 2021 Domane AL Disc bikes are made to an endurance geometry from Trek's 200 Series Alpha Aluminium. As well as a generous amount of tyre clearance, they come with mounts for mudguards, front and rear racks, three bottle cages, and a top tube-mounted bento box. This all gives you far more set-up options than most road bikes.

The Domane AL is also equipped with a Blendr stem for attaching lights, a bike computer, and more.

Here's everything you need to know about the higher end Domanes

"Smooth welds and internal cable routing give Domane AL the sleek looks of far more expensive carbon bikes," says Trek. "It's equipped with front and rear thru-axles for cornering stiffness, a carbon IsoSpeed fork that reduces front-end vibration, and disc brakes... for all-weather stopping power.

"The new Domane AL is quick and responsive on roads, but versatile enough for riders who venture away from the smooth pavement. Every model comes equipped with wide 32mm tyres and tubeless-ready wheels for stability in the rough, along with a host of frame mounts that make it easy to customise for any adventure."

You have to pay more o a carbon-fibre model if you want an IsoSpeed decoupler to smooth the ride.

It's clear that Trek wants to emphasise versatility and market the Domane AL as an all-round all-roader that's capable of tackling a variety of road surfaces; a do-it-all mile muncher.

The geometry is exactly the same as that of higher end Domanes. The 56cm model, for example, comes with a 52.5cm seat tube, a 55.4cm effective top tube, and a 17.5cm head tube. The seat tube angle is 73.3° while the head tube angle is slacker at 71.9°. The stack is 59.1cm, and the reach is 37.7cm, giving a stack/reach of 1.57. This all results in a ride position that's quite a lot more upright and relaxed than that of most road bikes.

The Domane AL Disc bikes all come with threaded external bottom brackets. Trek has indicated a preference for threaded BBs across its range recently.

There are four disc brake models in the range, all equipped with Bontrager Affinity TLR wheels:

Domane AL 2 Disc £800

Mechanical disc brakes

Shimano Claris 8-speed groupset

Domane AL 3 Disc £900

Mechanical disc brakes

Shimano Sora 9-speed groupset

Domane AL 4 Disc £1,350

Shimano Tiagra 10-speed groupset

Hydraulic disc brakes

Domane AL 5 Disc £1,600

Shimano 105 11-speed groupset

Hydraulic disc brakes

A single rim brake model remains in the range, the Shimano Claris-equipped Domane Al 2 (£625). This isn't a new design, though; it still has external cable routing, for example, and there are no bento box mounts. Also, being a rim brake bike, there's far less tyre clearance.

Trek says that the new Domane AL Disc models are available now, although a quick look around the internet suggests that they're not yet in stock with UK retailers.

Get more info from www.trekbikes.com