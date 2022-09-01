Support road.cc

Liz Truss "prepared to look at" abolishing speed limit (+ promises to "make London Conservative again" from "anti-car" mayor); Sheepish road users don't pay 'road tax' + more on the live blog

It's Thursday 1st September?! Where did that go? Dan Alexander will be taking a long hard look at the calendar trying to work that one out... oh, and doing your live blog updates...
Thu, Sep 01, 2022 09:11
Liz Truss "prepared to look at" abolishing speed limit (+ promises to "make London Conservative again" from "anti-car" mayor); Sheepish road users don't pay 'road tax' + more on the live blogLiz Truss (Flickr: CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 / UK Government)
08:52
Sheepish road users don't pay 'road tax'

Disgraceful... 

Live from TalkTV studios... "Get the petition"... we need these unlicensed menaces registered, insured and wearing hi-vis tabards so we know whose farmer to blame...

08:02
Liz Truss "prepared to look at" abolishing speed limit (+ promises to "make London Conservative again" from "anti-car" mayor)

It was the Tory leadership race's Wembley hustings last night and heavy favourite to succeed Boris Johnson as PM, Liz Truss, responded to a question from an audience member about axing speed limits with the line she'd be "prepared to look at that"...

The question was specifically about smart motorways which is the sort of speed limit, it seems, Truss says she would consider abolishing...in full, she said:

"I agree with you. I absolutely think that we need to review them and stop them if they’re not working as soon as possible. All the evidence I have agrees with the point you're making on smart motorways.

"On speed limits, I'd be prepared to look at that. I can't give you a precise answer on that point. But I do believe that the smart motorways experiment hasn't worked."

Elsewhere at the event she went in on "anti-car" mayor of London Sadiq Khan and said she would "make London Conservative again". 

What do you reckon? More campaign talk or are there genuine concerns about the potential implications for road safety under a Truss government? 

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

