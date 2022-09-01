Liz Truss "prepared to look at" abolishing speed limit (+ promises to "make London Conservative again" from "anti-car" mayor); Sheepish road users don't pay 'road tax' + more on the live blog

It was the Tory leadership race's Wembley hustings last night and heavy favourite to succeed Boris Johnson as PM, Liz Truss, responded to a question from an audience member about axing speed limits with the line she'd be "prepared to look at that"...

Audience member at Tory hustings calls for the abolition of the speed limit. Liz Truss says she’d be “prepared to look at that.” — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) August 31, 2022

The question was specifically about smart motorways which is the sort of speed limit, it seems, Truss says she would consider abolishing...in full, she said:

"I agree with you. I absolutely think that we need to review them and stop them if they’re not working as soon as possible. All the evidence I have agrees with the point you're making on smart motorways.

"On speed limits, I'd be prepared to look at that. I can't give you a precise answer on that point. But I do believe that the smart motorways experiment hasn't worked."

Speed limits save life. Why? Well… In the UK, 4-5 people die on average every day in road crashes. The most frequent contributory factor is ‘speeding’. Therefore speed reducing measures, such as speed limits and speed enforcement, are essential to support road danger reduction. — Andy Cox (@AndyCoxDCS) August 31, 2022

Elsewhere at the event she went in on "anti-car" mayor of London Sadiq Khan and said she would "make London Conservative again".

Truss enters. “London is the greatest city on Earth. But it’s being let down by @SadiqKhan. He’s anti car. He’s anti business. And he’s holding London back. I don’t believe those people who believe London is a Labour city. No it is not…we can make London Conservative again.” pic.twitter.com/CbYk1K81B6 — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) August 31, 2022

What do you reckon? More campaign talk or are there genuine concerns about the potential implications for road safety under a Truss government?