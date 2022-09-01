Female cyclist dies following collision with Mercedes driver

Greater Manchester Police have appealed for witnesses after a female cyclist was killed in a collision with a motorist on a major road in Ashton-under-Lyne on Tuesday.

This latest tragedy involving a cyclist in Greater Manchester comes just two days after a cyclist was left fighting for their life following a “serious collision” in the south of the city which saw an Audi driver arrested and kept in custody for questioning.

Tuesday’s collision occurred as the cyclist was riding on the westbound carriageway of the Wellington Road in Ashton-under-Lyne at around 9.30pm. According to a tweet from Greater Manchester Police’s Tameside North and East account, the woman collided with the driver of a black Mercedes C220.

The Manchester Evening News reports that the road was closed as paramedics attended the scene. The cyclist was then taken to Manchester Royal Infirmary, where it was later confirmed that she died from her injuries.

Greater Manchester Police, who have launched an investigation into the incident, have asked anyone with more information to call 0161 856 4741.

> Cyclist fighting for life, second injured as driver arrested following "serious collision"

On Sunday afternoon, emergency services were called to the Wilbraham Road in the Whalley Range area, heading towards Chorlton-cum-Hardy, following reports of a collision involving the driver of an Audi A3 and two cyclists.

Both bike riders were taken to hospital for treatment, where one remains in a critical condition, while the 37-year-old driver of the vehicle — which witnesses reported being badly damaged — assisted officers with their enquiries before being arrested.

A passer-by remarked that the road on which the collision took place is “always really busy and cars often speed down here or overtake. It’s a really popular route for cyclists and people who live in Chorlton and Didsbury.”