Backlash as North Yorks Police urge cyclists to wear high-vis in response to rising crashes; Road Worlds organisers pay £35k towards Stray repair bill; Event companies refusing refunds could face court; Cav's homemade mini turbo + more on the live blog

We had hundreds of you get in touch with us about cycling events not offering refunds for events that have now been cancelled due to coronavirus - and George Lusty - the Director of Consumer Protection from the Competition and Markets Authority - appeared on the Martin Lewis Money Show last night to say that under their regulations, consumers 'should get a refund if no good or service has been provided.'
The Authority say they are prepared to take companies to court if they're not providing refunds, and will be dealing with weddings and events, travel accommodation and nurseries first... with sportives such as the Vélo series - of which most of the emails we received were regarding - would presumably fall under the 'events' category.
Where companies are offering vouchers, Lewis recommended those who can afford to should take the option to protect struggling businesses; but Lusty stated that offer can't be to the exclusion of a cash refund, saying: "If that’s what the customer wants it needs to be an option.
"We're prepared to take businesses to court if we need to, but we’re hoping businesses will do the right thing."
Lusty continued: “If a term of a contract is unfair and included terms such as ‘non-refundable’, then the term that is deemed unfair can’t override a consumer’s rights and it will be struck out, particularly if no services are provided.
"Even though we can’t follow up every case, we’re prepared to act."
The subject of deferrals for entries wasn't quite broached; however the Competition and Markets Authority's stance makes it quite clear that offers of partial refunds and/or vouchers can be challenged in court.
If you’re finding a refund hard to come by going direct, Lewis recommends a ’chargeback’, where your bank asks the company’s bank for the refund instead.