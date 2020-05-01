Backlash as North Yorks Police urge cyclists to wear high-vis in response to rising crashes; Road Worlds organisers pay £35k towards Stray repair bill; Event companies refusing refunds could face court; Cav's homemade mini turbo + more on the live blog

The state of this from North Yorkshire. Excessive, illegal driving speeds and the ask from the Police and Councils is for vulnerable road users to "share the road" and for cyclists to wear "protective visible clothing". @AndyDAgorne @Mac1Donhttps://t.co/YjrMlGSnsk pic.twitter.com/1KRhy9fQi2 — Adam Tranter (@adamtranter) May 1, 2020

An article on Minster FM's website is facing a social media backlash over advice issued by North Yorkshire Police following a rise in collisions involving cyclists since the lockdown.

The article states that incidents involving cyclists in the county have risen from 20% to 27% compared to 2019 figures for the same period; road.cc also recently reported that countrywide, cyclist fatalities have doubled since lockdown began on 23rd March.

While noting that the rise has coincided with an increase in excessive traffic speeds recorded by North Yorkshire Police, they have decided to urge 'drivers and cyclists to share the road'.

The advice for cyclists includes minimising the time spent away from home and exercising once per day, and they suggest using cycle paths instead of roads of cycling with children. They also advise: "Make it easier for vehicles to pass you safely by filtering down to single file".

Although it's not a legal requirement, they also recommend wearing "protective clothing that makes you visible", adding: "focus on your surroundings at all times and communicate with other road users with hand signals when turning."

North Yorkshire Police Sergeant Kirsten Aldridge added: “We’ve seen a lot more cyclists using our roads recently, from young families and novices to experienced riders.

"The number of collisions involving cyclists has also sadly risen during this time.

"But if drivers and cyclists remember to share the road and stick to the rules this weekend, their risk of being involved in a serious crash can be significantly reduced.”

The comments haven't been received too well by some on social media...

