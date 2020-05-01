Police increase patrols on Swansea prom due to rising number of cyclists

South Wales police have increased the number of patrols along Swansea promenade in response to an increase in the number of cyclists. A spokesperson said the force had received complaints of people cycling quickly or in a dangerous manner.
The coronavirus lockdown has seen growing numbers of people cycling for their permitted daily exercise with many drawn to Swansea seafront.
In a statement on its website, Swansea Council announced: "Police are increasing patrols in some of the busiest areas of Swansea prom and the seafront due to a rising number of cyclists and the potential risk of accidents or incidents.
"We're asking cyclists to take care and avoid accidents by observing the Welsh Government's two metre rule and watch out for other cyclists and pedestrians."
A South Wales Police spokesperson explained: "Our Swansea city neighbourhood policing team have received a number of complaints of people cycling fast or in a dangerous manner on the promenade, Marina.
"There is an increase in both cyclists and walkers using these routes during the lockdown and we would ask both of them to be considerate of each other and stick to designated lanes when available and social distancing guidelines."
Nick Guy, from Swansea Bay cycle campaign group Wheelrights, told Wales Online that distancing was more difficult in some areas.
"We have been lobbying the council to make paths wider for pedestrians,” he said. “Between Blackpill and Sketty Lane there is a wider lane for cyclists and it's narrow for pedestrians.
He added that he was pleased to see more people cycling and said the majority did respect others on the promenade.
"We are actually really pleased more people are getting exercise and experiencing the health benefits of cycling," he said.
"Speaking personally, my daughter is cycling several times a week now and has not cycled before. I also have two friends who have got their bikes out of the shed and it has got them out cycling, so it's a good trend.
"We would always advise cyclists to be courteous and obey the Highway Code."
He added: "We are planning to do a leaflet about good behaviour for cyclists, raising for example other issues of using lights at night and obeying traffic signals, and giving priority to pedestrians and children and slowing down.
"We would expect cyclists to slow down when it gets crowded, and obey the two metre rule."
