news
Live blog

Susannah Constantine considers cycling six months after apologising for "joke" about killing cyclists; Sidis on the catwalk + more on the live blog

It's the start of a new week and Dan Alexander is here with your cycling fix on the live blog...
Mon, Feb 01, 2021 09:05
Susannah Constantine Jeremy Vine
10:24
Watford Junction Station's bicycle rack removed due to thefts
Watford Junction Station (wikimedia commons)

Watford Borough Council has removed a bicycle rack at Watford Junction Station following a series of thefts. The council says the decision was made to reduce the number of bikes being stolen. The Watford Observer reports that cyclists have instead been asked to use a secure custom-built facility near one of the platforms that is monitored by CCTV.

On their Facebook page, the council explained the decision: "Due to a number of bike thefts, the bike rack to the left of Watford Junction station entrance is being taken out of action. Cyclists are being asked to use the secure custom-built bike facility at the side of platform 6. This undercover facility has 300 spaces and is monitored by CCTV which feeds into the station's control room."

10:16
Sidis on the catwalk

Well, this is...interesting. It appears to be a triathlon-ready outfit including, I've been reliably informed, a pair of goggles from the Aqua Sphere x Michael Phelps Xceed range. The running shorts over the suit jacket and what looks like a clown shirt underneath are nice touches. However, the star of the show is undoubtedly the Sidis...Unfortunately it doesn't look like they went all the way and added cleats too. Then again negotiating the catwalk in cleats is probably too much to ask. One member of the road.cc news team speculated it could be part of the Robin Lynch x Rapha collection...

09:58
Best of the action from a day at the Belgian seaside

It lived up to the hype, if slightly dampened by an inopportune puncture for Wout van Aert. The course in Oostede certainly gave the TV cameras some great shots...It was Mathieu van der Poel's day with the 26-year-old winning his fourth cyclo-cross rainbow jersey and third in a row.

08:51
Susannah Constantine considers cycling six months after apologising for "joke" about killing cyclists...but only because she's about to lose her licence for repeat speeding offences

Susannah Constantine is close to coming full circle six months on from apologising for a "joke" about killing cyclists. The former TV stylist told Jeremy Vine that she's about to lose her driving licence after getting two speeding fines in one journey..."'I’m about to lose my licence I think so I might have to take up a bicycle," she explained on Jeremy Vine on 5. "I have too many speeding fines and what's known as a totter – I keep getting points on my licence. I got two in one journey when I was going down to Cornwall on the A3O3 and I was only 2mph over on one stretch and 4mph over on another."

In July, Susannah found herself in hot water over comments she made about cyclists during an episode of her My Wardrobe Malfunction podcast. She said: "Oh I hate cycling.  I won’t cycle. No, I fucking hate cyclists. My husband is a cyclist and if I see him on the road on his bicycle, I’m going to run him over. And the day when I know I’m about to die, I’m going to get in my car, aged 90, and I’m going to drive into cyclists wearing Lycra, kill the lot of them and go and die in jail."

There was little sympathy on social media for Susannah likely losing her licence...

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been a keen cyclist ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England on two wheels. 

