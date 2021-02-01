Susannah Constantine considers cycling six months after apologising for "joke" about killing cyclists; Sidis on the catwalk + more on the live blog

"I'm about to lose my licence I think, so I might have to take up a bicycle." Susannah Constantine reveals she might be banned from driving after totting up too many speeding offences.@snhconstantine | @TheJeremyVine | #JeremyVine pic.twitter.com/sG25LvICv2 — Jeremy Vine On 5 (@JeremyVineOn5) January 29, 2021

Susannah Constantine is close to coming full circle six months on from apologising for a "joke" about killing cyclists. The former TV stylist told Jeremy Vine that she's about to lose her driving licence after getting two speeding fines in one journey..."'I’m about to lose my licence I think so I might have to take up a bicycle," she explained on Jeremy Vine on 5. "I have too many speeding fines and what's known as a totter – I keep getting points on my licence. I got two in one journey when I was going down to Cornwall on the A3O3 and I was only 2mph over on one stretch and 4mph over on another."

In July, Susannah found herself in hot water over comments she made about cyclists during an episode of her My Wardrobe Malfunction podcast. She said: "Oh I hate cycling. I won’t cycle. No, I fucking hate cyclists. My husband is a cyclist and if I see him on the road on his bicycle, I’m going to run him over. And the day when I know I’m about to die, I’m going to get in my car, aged 90, and I’m going to drive into cyclists wearing Lycra, kill the lot of them and go and die in jail."

There was little sympathy on social media for Susannah likely losing her licence...