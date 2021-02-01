Shimano gains wireless application approval, maybe for new Dura-Ace

- News
- Reviews
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Accessories - misc
- Computer mounts
- Bags
- Bar ends
- Bike bags & cases
- Bottle cages
- Bottles
- Cameras
- Car racks
- Child seats
- Computers
- Glasses
- GPS units
- Helmets
- Lights - front
- Lights - rear
- Lights - sets
- Locks
- Mirrors
- Mudguards
- Racks
- Pumps & CO2 inflators
- Puncture kits
- Reflectives
- Smart watches
- Stands and racks
- Trailers
- Clothing
- Components
- Bar tape & grips
- Bottom brackets
- Brake & gear cables
- Brake & STI levers
- Brake pads & spares
- Brakes
- Cassettes & freewheels
- Chains
- Chainsets & chainrings
- Derailleurs - front
- Derailleurs - rear
- Forks
- Gear levers & shifters
- Groupsets
- Handlebars & extensions
- Headsets
- Hubs
- Inner tubes
- Pedals
- Quick releases & skewers
- Saddles
- Seatposts
- Stems
- Wheels
- Tyres
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Buyers Guides
- Bikes
- Accessories
- Clothing
- Components
- Health, fitness and nutrition
- Tools and workshop
- Miscellaneous
- Features
- Forum
- Bike of the Year
At least if you do manage to get up to 186,000 miles per second, it won't feel like you're spending any time travelling at all due to the time...
Reminded me when Mum found me in tears one day and asked me why. I said that I'd been praying, praying hard, and I still hadn't got a bike, so...
So much for ... "Justice must not only be done, but must be seen to be done"
Absolutely. It's role needs immediate redefining so take the emphasis from providing for drivers to providing for pedestrians, cyclists, public...
Apart from having to ensure you have a 2x compatible rear mech I dont see why not... all you'd lose over DI2 is the front mech autotrimming, and...
I dont believe this Elf and Safety at all. AFAIK nearly everything on their approved list requires insurance. I reckon this is arse covering over...
Modern car headlights can be probably go as high as 4000 lumens, but total light output probably isn't the figure that we're interested in. Instead...
Decathlon are very good for a lot of a lot of the cycling basics - leg warmers, arm warmers, gloves, lights etc. The prices are very reasonable and...
I think it would be fair to say that the pandemic and the concerns about safety on public transport back at the beginning (anyone remember when...
I wasn't happy with the quality of non-led version AT ALL....