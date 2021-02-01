Support road.cc

Shimano gains wireless application approval, maybe for new Dura-Ace

It’s looking increasingly likely that 2021 Dura-Ace will be wireless – at least in part
by Mat Brett
Mon, Feb 01, 2021 12:20
Applications approved by the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) seem to confirm rumours that the next generation of Shimano’s top level Dura-Ace groupset will be at least partially wireless.

Cycling Tips has unearthed wireless communication applications by Shimano that have been approved in the past few days.

A confidentiality agreement between Shimano and the FCC means that photos and the user manual are confidential but wireless application approvals for a rear derailleur and shifting module are available to the public.

Each component features a transceiver with an operating frequency of 2478 MHz, so it’s virtually certain that they’ll communicate wirelessly with one another.

The rear derailleur also features transceivers for Bluetooth Low Energy and ANT+.

There’s no approval for a front derailleur. It could be that an application is still in the works, or perhaps that the front and rear derailleurs are linked by a wire.

Check our Cycling Tips’ original story here. 

Here’s what we want to see from the new Shimano Dura-Ace groupset. 

Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now pushing 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

