Triathlon star who wants to win Tour de France by 2028 slams "amateurish" Olympic organisation after missing out on medal; Cycling silly season underway; Hope for active travel and proper cycle infrastructure?; Supermarket wars + more on the live blog

Norwegian triathlon heavyweight Kristian Blummenfelt made headlines this week when the former Ironman champ and 2020 Olympic gold medal winner revealed his ambitious plan to win the Tour de France by 2028. Blummenfelt reportedly tested for the highest absolute VO2 max (as opposed to relative VO2 max, which factors in weight), ever recorded in history and is said to be joining UCI WorldTeam Jayco-AlUla to get his two-wheeled career underway.
> "Kristian Blummenfelt is not to be messed with": Tour de France stage winner backs 2020 Olympic triathlon champion's plan to win Tour by 2028 and says he'll "immediately claim his place" in peloton
He had the small matter of defending his Olympic crown yesterday, a task that did not go to plan, Great Britain's Alex Yee pulling off a stunning comeback victory as Blummenfelt finished a disappointing 12th. Afterwards, the soon-to-be pro cyclist was not happy and had a pop at the "amateurish" organisation of the event which was delayed by a day due to concerns about pollution levels in the River Seine.
He told the Discovery TV cameras: "That is not what we have worked for, I'm of course disappointed. I felt I got into a position where I could fight for a medal and victory, but I just didn't quite have the running legs I needed to keep up. I felt I had good control on the bike, and was excited about how my legs would be when I started running, but it was heavy.
"It is the same for everyone, but it is of course amateurish on the part of the organiser..."
We should point out he didn't claim the "amateurish" organising stopped him winning a medal and he was quick to praise GB's Yee and silver medal winner Hayden Wilde for their "aggressive" run.
"I felt ready this morning, that was probably not why," he said. "They go hard from the start. It was certainly expected that they go out quite aggressively in the first two or three kilometres to stretch out the field. It is probably what Alex and Hayden regretted after Tokyo, that they did not run more aggressively."
The "amateurish" aspect of the organisation was how the decision to postpone the races, initially scheduled for Tuesday but delayed until Wednesday due to the level of E. coli bacteria in the Seine where the swimming leg took place, was made and communicated to athletes (who have presumably spent months preparing to peak perfectly for one day). Early yesterday morning the organisers said they'd been given the green light and the races went ahead a day late, no doubt a frustrating exercise for many involved.
Norwegian teammate Vetle Bergsvik Thorn admitted it had "not been optimal", the athletes having to wake up early on both days to check if there was a competition to race. Sports director Arlid Tveiten said it was "unprofessional" to not have a back-up plan for if the Seine was not able to be used, but said with time they'd only remember how cool it was to race through central Paris.
"We think it is a bit unprofessional not to have a reserve arena, but at the same time we have to, so there is nowhere in the world where it is cooler to organise a triathlon. I think that's what we're going to remember when we get a little distance," he said.
Making (admittedly quite valid) complaints about dodgy race organisation after a disappointing result? You'll fit in just fine in pro cycling, Kristian...
KSIs have fallen significantly following the introduction of 20mph limit in Wales. 140 lives saved according to an article just published in the Guardian:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/article/2024/aug/01/casualties-on-wels...
These figures are hopefully going to make it harder to defend raising the speed limit since those in favour are saying that those 140 lives don't matter.
No no no haven't you got the message?
Lowering speed limits (in a "blanket" fashion) makes things more dangerous! Just changing numbers on signs doesn't change anything except it "brings speed limits into disrepute". And apparently the police won't be able to identify criminals any more (is this right?) because the purpose of speed limits is to highlight bad drivers (but ... not just those who are going faster than an "unnatural" speed limit of course ... er... I'm even more confused)?
Unfortunately I can easily imagine Labour gradually undoing this, and as for the alternative colour party of government they've repeatedly said and shown what they're about (and not just in their more recent "on the side of the motorist" vote grab attempt either)...
The best way of course is the best way. Start altering roads to guide people towards appropriate behaviour for given environments. (I *do* think that means "20mph or lower in built-up areas"). Or we might even consider that road safety is about far more than just the speed of drivers...
Some caution advised on comparing a single quarter's figures against the previous year. The overall long-term trend is downwards anyway, and the previous year's figures were a little higher than the trend might have predicted (probably nothing more than a bit of statistical variation), whereas the latest quarter just looks like more or less a return to trend.
Excellent point of course - longer view always needed!
133 fewer casualties on 20 and 30mph roads - which is good news - but that's all deaths and injuries, deaths on those roads for the first quarter of 2024 have fallen from eleven to five. Wales had 98 road deaths in total in 2023 so 140 lives saved wouldn't be possible even if the new limits had eliminated all deaths.
Sorry that will teach me to not look deeply enough at the numbers.
Close Pass App out this weekend
https://closepass.app/
"
The app is ready but requires some video tutorials. You may find it if you look for it. Public release will happen over the weekend. "
https://x.com/phonekills/status/1818800893673832549
Essex Police going back to don't give shit.
In July 2023 60% of reports by cyclists resulted in a notice of intended prosecution
Hope for active travel and proper cycle infrastructure?
There was always hope, but far too often, those hopes were dashed. Maybe Cycling England will finally be able to effect change. Maybe the new government will restore the cuts to their funding?
What I thought was amateurish about it was the 1.4bn Euros spent on trying to clean it up in the first place! And failing.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/olympics/articles/cjerxp572n8o#:~:text=Organisers%20said%20about%201.4bn,was%20clean%20enough%20for%20swimming.
WTAF!
Anybody else reading 'Polegate' in association with cycle tracks, and immediately imagining this kind of thing?
Edinburgh Tram have got you covered. Proudly leaving major obstacles in the Leith Walk "crazy slalom" cycle path since 2016! (They have finally sorted this out now...)
https://www.edinburghnews.scotsman.com/news/lamppost-in-the-middle-of-ne...
https://www.edinburghlive.co.uk/news/edinburgh-news/edinburgh-locals-hit...
I've just realised that is a real photo of a cycle path I skimmed over it earlier and presumed it was a photoshopped 'this is what it could look like' picture…
Website blocked due to malware
Did anyone see this, yesterday?
An Olympian effort: my struggle to cycle from London to Paris (Laura Laker, writing in the Grauniad)
https://www.theguardian.com/travel/article/2024/jul/31/cycle-from-london...
With regard to the Polegate / Lewes path, the Cuckoo trail (a converted rail track) runs from Heathfield to Polegate. If there's an easy connection between the 2 paths that will make a pleasant run through the Sussex countryside with minimal traffic.
I was looking at that the other day, as far as I can see the end of the CT is about a kilometre from the new path through quiet residential streets so should be excellent. I love the Cuckoo Trail for a quiet potter on the gravel bike, looking forward to trying the new path soon.
Worth RCC contacting this company about their response to me pointing out the waste of petrol, tailgating and lack of apparent seat belt wearing?
---
From: John & Jessica Bangs <admin [at] bmbsltd.co.uk>
Sent: Wednesday, July 31, 2024 4:30:43 pm
Hello
Firstly thank you so much for your pointless quote weird video! Showing absolutely no criminality made by my driver or staff.
Clearly you’re a total bum who scrounges off the hard working taxes of people like my staff! Perhaps get a job instead of wasting your sad bored little life making videos showing normal driving!
Perhaps get laid! But then again what woman in their right mind would find such a clearly small penis little man like you attractive!
Thank you so much for todays entertainment, I’ll be sure to tell my guys they are now YouTube stars 🤩
Have a wonderful day!
Admin Team - BMBS LTD
---
(not my clip)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zkvDud_ygeA
Some people really don't seem to understand that if they put anything in writing, it could end up being distributed more widely (and make them look really stupid).
(yes, I'm aware of the irony here).
Irony?
Rider putting themselves at risk with that filtering.
They filter totally safely and legally for about 50 yards through completely stationary traffic, what precisely do you find risky about that?
Given that le déluge seemed to be affecting pretty much all of France, it's hard to see how they could have guaranteed the water quality of any backup venue (never mind the associated complexities of planning additional ride/run routes to coincide with it). At least not without very long travel being involved, which I suspect would have been at least as bad for their preparation as an extra early morning was.
Cofidis should hire him if they are still riding Look
Would he rather be in hospital with E.coli? There is no explanation in the article for what exactly (or even vaguely) was amateurish about the organisation. Also interesting that he had the legs on Tuesday but not on Wednesday? In any case I'm looking forward to seeing him in the pro-peloton very soon. Is he riding the WC, or the Vuelta?
Bit more info added now, the Norwegians said they had to wake up early on both days to see if the event was going ahead. Combined with the lack of back-up course if the Seine wasn't possible + generally that they'd all been aiming to peak for the biggest date of their year only to be pushed back 24 hours all contributes, I think, to the frustration. But yes, think I'd rather wait a day too!
At least there weren't any giant sharks in the Seine!
(guess what film I watched on Netflix at the weekend…).
A mako shark going from sea water to fresh water? How does it get through all the locks?
Was the film "Emily the Criminal"?
Was it "Marcel the Shell With Shoes On"?
I saw someone wearing an E.Coli jersey on my ride this morning so maybe some people prefer it to clean water? Only as I passed him I realised I was mistaken - the rider's arm was obscuring the first letter and and it actually said "LE COL".
