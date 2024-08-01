Triathlon star who wants to win Tour de France by 2028 slams "amateurish" Olympic organisation after missing out on medal; Cycling silly season underway; Hope for active travel and proper cycle infrastructure?; Supermarket wars + more on the live blog

Norwegian triathlon heavyweight Kristian Blummenfelt made headlines this week when the former Ironman champ and 2020 Olympic gold medal winner revealed his ambitious plan to win the Tour de France by 2028. Blummenfelt reportedly tested for the highest absolute VO2 max (as opposed to relative VO2 max, which factors in weight), ever recorded in history and is said to be joining UCI WorldTeam Jayco-AlUla to get his two-wheeled career underway.

> "Kristian Blummenfelt is not to be messed with": Tour de France stage winner backs 2020 Olympic triathlon champion's plan to win Tour by 2028 and says he'll "immediately claim his place" in peloton

He had the small matter of defending his Olympic crown yesterday, a task that did not go to plan, Great Britain's Alex Yee pulling off a stunning comeback victory as Blummenfelt finished a disappointing 12th. Afterwards, the soon-to-be pro cyclist was not happy and had a pop at the "amateurish" organisation of the event which was delayed by a day due to concerns about pollution levels in the River Seine.

He told the Discovery TV cameras: "That is not what we have worked for, I'm of course disappointed. I felt I got into a position where I could fight for a medal and victory, but I just didn't quite have the running legs I needed to keep up. I felt I had good control on the bike, and was excited about how my legs would be when I started running, but it was heavy.

"It is the same for everyone, but it is of course amateurish on the part of the organiser..."

We should point out he didn't claim the "amateurish" organising stopped him winning a medal and he was quick to praise GB's Yee and silver medal winner Hayden Wilde for their "aggressive" run.

"I felt ready this morning, that was probably not why," he said. "They go hard from the start. It was certainly expected that they go out quite aggressively in the first two or three kilometres to stretch out the field. It is probably what Alex and Hayden regretted after Tokyo, that they did not run more aggressively."

The "amateurish" aspect of the organisation was how the decision to postpone the races, initially scheduled for Tuesday but delayed until Wednesday due to the level of E. coli bacteria in the Seine where the swimming leg took place, was made and communicated to athletes (who have presumably spent months preparing to peak perfectly for one day). Early yesterday morning the organisers said they'd been given the green light and the races went ahead a day late, no doubt a frustrating exercise for many involved.

Norwegian teammate Vetle Bergsvik Thorn admitted it had "not been optimal", the athletes having to wake up early on both days to check if there was a competition to race. Sports director Arlid Tveiten said it was "unprofessional" to not have a back-up plan for if the Seine was not able to be used, but said with time they'd only remember how cool it was to race through central Paris.

"We think it is a bit unprofessional not to have a reserve arena, but at the same time we have to, so there is nowhere in the world where it is cooler to organise a triathlon. I think that's what we're going to remember when we get a little distance," he said.

Making (admittedly quite valid) complaints about dodgy race organisation after a disappointing result? You'll fit in just fine in pro cycling, Kristian...