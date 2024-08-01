Almost half of British people can’t afford to buy a bike – and a quarter say it would take at least six months to save for one, new research for Cycle to Work Day finds

A new study, conducted to mark Cycle to Work Day on 1 August, has found that almost half of UK-based consumers believe that they cannot afford to buy a bike, with a quarter noting that it would take at least six months for them to save for one.

The survey, carried out by Cycle to Work provider Cyclescheme’s parent company BHN Extras, as part of its annual research into the attitudes and perceptions of, and barriers to, cycling in the UK, also suggests that the costs of accessories, along with concerns about a lack of fitness and “fitting in” with other cyclists, acts as a deterrent to encouraging more people to ride their bikes to work.

However, despite these concerns, the study also found that the number of people cycling to work is rapidly growing, with almost a third of those consumers surveyed commuting by bike, up from 19 per cent last year.

Carried out by BHN Extras and Cyclescheme, the UK’s largest provider of access to the Cycle to Work scheme, the government’s tax-friendly initiative which has for the last 25 years enabled people to buy a bike and accessories through salary sacrifice, the survey aimed to highlight how the UK feels about cycling and active commuting ahead of the 11th edition of Cycle to Work day on 1 August.

Gathering responses from 2,000 people employed across a range of sectors in the UK, almost two-thirds of whom were aged between 25 and 54, the study found that 49 per cent of those surveyed are not currently in a position to buy a bike outright.

A quarter of those consumers, meanwhile, also stated that it would take at least six months to save to purchase a bike, with 50 per cent noting that they would be most likely to buy a bike by splitting the cost.

Recent research from the Bicycle Association has found that the average price of bikes being sold has risen a staggering 26 per cent since 2019, with – as we reported last year – entry level road bikes such as the Specialized Allez jumping from £600 to £1,100 in the past decade, perhaps owing to some people’s reticence to spend their earnings on a new mode of transport.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, not owning a bike was the biggest barrier to cycling to work for 22 per cent of respondents, while the same percentage claimed that the cost of bikes and accessories acted as a deterrent for potential cycling commuters.

For those who don’t currently cycle, long commutes, a lack of fitness, and concerns about accessibility represent the main barriers to riding to work, with almost half (46 per cent) stating that they are worried they aren’t fit enough to ditch the car and commute by bike.

And with concerns increasingly being raised about sexist abuse and misogyny directed at female cyclists, the perception of cycle commuting being tailored towards young males who live in big cities also stands out as a persistent barrier to cycling, with 58 per cent of respondents believing that they “don’t fit the bill” of what a cyclist represents.

Nevertheless, the survey also found that the popularity of cycling to work continues to grow. 32 per cent of consumers surveyed currently cycle to work – up from 19 per cent the previous year. This percentage could grow further yet next year, with 34 per cent of consumers considering introducing cycling to their commute.

42 per cent also noted that cycling could cover at least part of their commute to work, and – in the kind of numbers likely to be welcomed by Cyclescheme – 67 per cent said they’d be more likely to start cycling if their employer provided support.

Finally, the research found that three quarters of those who cycle agree that they discovered several more benefits since they started than before, and that 47 per cent of people believe that cycling will have the biggest impact on their mental health.

“It is clear that people want to cycle to work and with it being the 25th anniversary of the Cycle to Work Scheme and an Olympic year – the timing could not be better,” Adrian Warren, a senior director at BHN, said in a statement announcing the survey.

“But there are also barriers that need to be addressed. Whether it’s the upfront cost of bikes, levels of fitness, or feeling like you’re not the ‘typical’ demographic, cycling has significant benefits from better mental health and less impact on the environment.

“It’s interesting that so many people said they would be more likely to cycle if they had support from their employers. There is cost effective support out there that can help overcome many of the barriers. Cycle to Work Schemes for example, are offered through employment and help to spread the cost of bikes and accessories through salary sacrifices.”

Meanwhile ex-England rugby captain, World Cup winner, and keen cyclist Jason Robinson added: “Physical health has always been a huge part of my life, but it can be hard to fit it into a busy schedule.

“For many, cycling to work can be a convenient way to build exercise into their daily routines. Not fitting the typical demographic might be off putting for some but cycling is an activity for all, no matter where you live, your age or fitness ability – everyone can make the most of the many benefits associated with cycling.”

The 2024 Cycle to Work day, its 11th edition, comes after a turbulent year for both Cyclescheme and the Cycle to Work initiative in general.

In January, the Association of Cycle Traders (ACT) and senior figures from cycling retailers met with MPs from the All Party Parliamentary Group for Cycling & Walking (APPGCW) to make their case about the “need for urgent systematic change” to Cycle to Work scheme, arguing that the scheme as it currently stands is “too complicated”, damaging to retailers, and no longer fit for purpose to get people cycling to work.

The meeting came two months after the ACT and bike shops hit back at Cyclescheme, the initiative’s largest provider, for deciding to prevent retailers from charging additional fees on bikes purchased under the scheme, a move described by the representative of independent cycle retailers at the time as “infuriating”, “incredibly short-sighted”, and the “straw that broke the camel’s back”.