New version of Countryside Code urges people to be nice to each other when enjoying the outdoors

Message from revised document echoes that of Cycling UK and British Horse Society campaign launched in 2018
by Simon_MacMichael
Mon, Apr 05, 2021 19:43
Cycling UK has welcomed the publication of a new version of the Countryside Code in England and Wales, which includes advice similar to that in the ‘Be Nice, Say Hi campaign that the charity and the British Horse Society launched in 2018.

Started by Cycle Sheffield, the two organisations partnered to take the campaign which aims to reduce conflict between cyclists, horse riders and walkers national.

The central message of the campaign now forms part of the Countryside Code drawn up by Natural England and Natural Resources Wales, which urges people to “Be nice, say hello, share the space.”

Publication of the revised Countryside Code comes as lockdown restrictions continue to be eased and spring sunshine encourages people to head outdoors.

easing and more people heading outdoors. Cycling UK has recently updated its coronavirus guidance, which sets out the rules for outdoor exercise in groups, both informal and organised, across the four nations of the UK, which can be found at

Sarah Mitchell, Cycling UK’s chief executive, said: “Cycling UK and partners have worked closely with Natural England on the new Countryside Code, and we’re pleased to see the focus of the revision looking at encouraging people to share and enjoy the countryside responsibly.”

The charity also issued the following joint statement with British Cycling: “With more people heading out and enjoying the countryside, especially by bike, British Cycling and Cycling UK welcome this latest update to the Countryside Code.

“The outdoors is for everyone, and we would urge everyone to follow the newly revised code.”

You can find Cycling UK’s advice to cyclists based on the latest Countryside Code here, while its current coronavirus guidance can be found here.

 

Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

