New version of Countryside Code urges people to be nice to each other when enjoying the outdoors

Cycling UK has welcomed the publication of a new version of the Countryside Code in England and Wales, which includes advice similar to that in the ‘Be Nice, Say Hi campaign that the charity and the British Horse Society launched in 2018.
Started by Cycle Sheffield, the two organisations partnered to take the campaign which aims to reduce conflict between cyclists, horse riders and walkers national.
The central message of the campaign now forms part of the Countryside Code drawn up by Natural England and Natural Resources Wales, which urges people to “Be nice, say hello, share the space.”
Publication of the revised Countryside Code comes as lockdown restrictions continue to be eased and spring sunshine encourages people to head outdoors.
easing and more people heading outdoors. Cycling UK has recently updated its coronavirus guidance, which sets out the rules for outdoor exercise in groups, both informal and organised, across the four nations of the UK, which can be found at
Sarah Mitchell, Cycling UK’s chief executive, said: “Cycling UK and partners have worked closely with Natural England on the new Countryside Code, and we’re pleased to see the focus of the revision looking at encouraging people to share and enjoy the countryside responsibly.”
The charity also issued the following joint statement with British Cycling: “With more people heading out and enjoying the countryside, especially by bike, British Cycling and Cycling UK welcome this latest update to the Countryside Code.
“The outdoors is for everyone, and we would urge everyone to follow the newly revised code.”
You can find Cycling UK’s advice to cyclists based on the latest Countryside Code here, while its current coronavirus guidance can be found here.
"and this was our sole consideration when making the decision."...
Ladies and gentlemen, I give you Socrati2, or Son of Socrati, or maybe Socraticlone; whatever, from the same mould of fact dodging, logic free,...
Nonsense. I work for a large company, and my contract clearly states that my behaviour at all times must adhere to their principles and legal...
These look good....
She's just a cymbal of her time. I watched the video, I was waiting for the Clash, kudos to Vine for keeping his cool.
Most bullies in cars and vans expect cyclists and peds to get out of the way and are liable to have a hissy fit (or even a spot of road rage) if...
Hello !...
The "approved amount" allowed to be paid by an employer before a benefit is deemed to be arrived at by HMRC is 45p for cars 20p for bikes. It looks...
Hmmm, slight exaggeration perhaps? Yes to Sustrans not always thinking things through, but can't say I'd agree no other organisation has been worse...
So who wins the infamous sprint down Crash Alley?