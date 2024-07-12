"Who the hell is going up there on a daily basis, unless they happen to be Chris Froome?": Councillor slams hilly cycle path plan and claims those who do use it will be "flying up and down" using it as "racetrack"

In a likely first for cycle lane complaints a Conservative councillor has suggested that only locals with four Tour de France yellow jerseys would be up for regularly tackling the hill it is to be situated on, but also that "all sorts of people" would be "flying up and down that hill using it as a racetrack".

Councillor Paul Hughes expressed his doubts to Gloucestershire Live over the new path that has been approved in the county, and asked: "Who the hell is going to go up there on a daily basis, unless they happen to be Chris Froome?"

Despite his apparent belief that the path will not be attractive to all but the most talented cyclists, Hughes then went on to claim it will be overrun with "people using it as a leisure thing with youths and all sorts of people flying up and down that hill using it as a racetrack".

The local politician's evidence for the claims was to state: "I nearly got run down this morning by a youth, dressed in black with a hoodie on, on an electric scooter."

The comments concern a new path that has been approved by the council (run by a Liberal Democrat-Labour coalition) that will link Thornbury and Alveston, providing a surfaced off-road alternative to the steep and narrow road nearby.

Andy Whitehead, who is part of the council's transport department, told Bristol Live that many people don't see cycling the road route as "a viable option" as "it's too dangerous".

"This proposal seeks to address that, providing a safe, comfortable and attractive alternative to Thornbury Hill. This is a distance that many people can and will travel if the conditions are right," he said.

"Many people can't drive and rely on parents or other people to drive them around, and this particularly impacts young people. [Cycling] is a very cheap and reliable mode of transport which has huge benefits on health and the environment."

However, perhaps unsurprisingly given the outrage from certain sections of the community that inevitably follows the unveiling of such proposals, the local press has also heard from an outspoken local who claimed "security" and "anti-social behaviour" are a "major concern".

"Our major concern is security. There will be many more people walking, cycling and gathering along our boundary, some of whom will no doubt be using e-scooters. Avon and Somerset Police have raised concerns about the risk of anti-social behaviour along the route, and especially around the seating areas," Nancy North said.