Five cool things for the commute that we're reviewing from Muc-Off, Zefal, Moon, Tooo Cycling and H2O Audio

It’s Commuting Week on road.cc, so here are five items to make your trip to work by bike safer, drier, and more enjoyable. Our lineup includes a front camera light combo, carbon fibre mini pump, 450 lumen rear light, a full set of mudguards and bone conduction headphones.

Fortunately, you don't have to wait long to find out if these products are good or not quite up to scratch, because our team of reviewers are putting them through some rain-soaked testing at the moment with full reviews coming soon.

Tooo Cycling Front Camera Light Combo - DVF100 (£299.99)

You may be considering buying a bike camera to record your rides to use as potential evidence like a car dashcam, and a front light with an integrated cycling camera is a great option for recording this potentially crucial evidence if you're unlucky enough to encounter an incompetent or dangerous driver while cycling.

The Tooo Cycling Front Camera Light Combo - DVF100 is a handlebar mounted device that combines a 4K camera and 100 lumen light, claiming up to seven hours of battery life. In comparison, the Cycliq Fly12 Sport, which received an 8/10 by our reviewers, also records in 4K and offers a seven hour battery life, but features a maximum light output of 400 lumens.

We are also reviewing the Tooo Cycling Rear Camera Light Combo - DVR80, so check back in a couple of weeks to see how these perform.

Muc-Off AirMach Carbon Pump (£50)

A good mini pump is vital insurance against a flat tyre, and while you don't need to invest in a high-end model like this Muc-Off AirMach Carbon Pump, this particular one does feature a carbon fibre barrel, making it lightweight, compact and super strong according to Muc-Off.

The AirMach is larger than most typical mini pumps, measuring 295mm in length and 48mm in width. Weighing 135g on the road.cc Scales of Truth, it is one of the heavier mini pumps we've reviewed, but it does have additional features such as an aluminium T-handle and a stainless steel foot stand.

Muc-Off also claims it can pump up to 130 psi, which is impressive for a mini pump.

Moon Helix Sense (£59.99)

Even if you rarely ride in the dark, having a good set of bike lights is always a smart idea if you're cycling on the road.

The Helix Sense 450 rear light is "the brightest and most feature packed rear light ever made", according to the brand, including a braking light, brightness sensing, parking mode and a group ride function.

As the name suggests, the Sense 450 offers up to 450 lumens of illumination in its brightest mode - yep, that's rather bright for a rear light - and has a claimed run time of up to 100 hours.

Matt Swaine has been out using this one, and he'll be delivering all the detailed info you need including run times, modes and build quality in his upcoming review.

Zefal Shield R35 Road Mudguard Set (£41.99)

Fitting some mudguards can make your commute to work a much more pleasant experience in wet and changeable weather, which is most of the time in the UK...

The Zefal Shield R35 Road Mudguard Set, designed for road bikes with tyres up to 32mm, offers both front and rear protection, and the mounting is said to be easy and universal.

This mudguard set includes three different flap sizes - 20mm, 60mm, and 120mm -allowing you to choose which best suits your bike's geometry and the coverage you want.

H2O Audio TRI 2 Multi-Sport Waterproof Bone Conduction Headphones (£168)

The best headphones for cycling allow you to listen to music or podcasts safely without blocking out sounds from the outside world. Bone conduction headphones, like these H2O Audio TRI 2 Multi-Sport Waterproof Bone Conduction Headphones, leave your ear canal open, ensuring you remain aware of your surroundings.

They are waterproof with an IPX8 rating and have a built-in MP3 player with 8 GB of memory, as well as Bluetooth connectivity. The battery life is claimed to last up to nine hours with Bluetooth play and up to six hours when using the MP3 player.

Now with a "secure fit, and superior sound clarity", Sam Smith has been finding out if the TRI 2 headphones have stepped things up in the bone conduction category, with his full report coming soon.

