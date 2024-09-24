Fears cyclists could be "gravely injured" by "speeding" e-scooter gang intimidating users on popular Bristol & Bath Railway Path

Police have undertaken patrols and hope CCTV will soon be in place on the popular Bristol & Bath Railway Path following reports from users of "speeding" youths on "illegal e-scooters" intimidating cyclists and pedestrians, with one local suggesting someone may soon be "gravely injured" unless action is taken against the "group of two or three young guys" travelling "as fast as 50mph".

It is far from the first time Avon & Somerset Police have been informed of safety issues on the 13-mile National Cycle Network route that connects the two cities and is popular with commuters, families and recreational riders. There have been numerous reports of assaults and muggings on the path over the years, although this newest concern appears to involve a new safety worry and regards youths on illegal e-scooters travelling at high speeds and intimidating path users.

BristolLive first reported the story and heard from a cyclist who uses the path and fears someone will be "gravely injured" unless action is taken. They said they have been forced to swerve out of the way of the gang who have been spotted "travelling as fast as 50 miles per hour" for around the past year.

"There is a particular group that are quite clearly identifiable, often in a group of two or three young guys on illegal e-scooters. People have seen them travelling as fast as 50 miles per hour between Easton and Mangotsfield, as well as in Snuff Mills, Staple Hill and Fishponds," they said.

> Sustrans unveils major changes to section of Bristol & Bath Railway Path

"It's scary and I'm more hesitant to go round there. They shouldn't have the derestricted EVs, they should be taken off them. I first saw them about a year ago and it's getting worse."

In response, last month Avon & Somerset Police began patrols on the route, with a statement earlier this month suggesting they had taken place "with the intention to disrupt crime and antisocial behaviour and develop intelligence".

"We are working closely with our partners to respond to reports of crime on the Bristol to Bath Railway Path. Neighbourhood officers have identified the route as a priority area and we continue to make targeted high-visibility patrols in response to public concerns," a spokesperson said.

"Plans to install CCTV along sections of the route are also being progressed by South Gloucestershire Council and partners. All reports are investigated and we would encourage people to continue to report incidents to us. If a crime is in progress, call 999 or call 101 with any other information."

The council followed up the police statement by telling the local press that they will be consulting on proposals to install CCTV next month.

A council spokesperson added: "We want to make walking, cycling and active travel easier for people and recognise the importance of the Bristol and Bath Railway Path being safe and accessible. We have been working with the police and partners to help address some of the anti-social behaviour issues seen recently. As part of this work, in October we will be consulting on proposals which include installing CCTV on the path between Staple Hill and Bitton."

In November 2020, one path user was robbed at knifepoint around the same time as reports of large sticks being left or deliberately thrown onto the route. A Freedom of Information request revealed that 29 offences were reported on the route between March 2019 and March 2020.

A year earlier, a mugger who robbed and assaulted cyclists on the Bristol to Bath cycle path was given a 12-month referral order and ordered to pay his victims compensation after stealing three bikes.

In 2018, a cyclist was threatened with a knife by a gang, while another rider was also hit with a D-lock during an incident that saw one cyclist suffer a shoulder injury. A cyclist who arrived on the scene as the incident was unfolding said they saw a "big commotion happening".

"I kept cycling towards where I was headed and then saw bikes being thrown around and a bunch of teenage kids in the middle of it," they said. "About a dozen or so other cyclists stopped seeing that the path ahead was blocked, I continued on and saw the tail end of the incident.

"The [youths] headed quite calmly away from the scene towards the Greenbank/Whitehall turn-off, I'm not sure which exit they took. One of them confronted me saying 'what the fuck are you looking at?' and being generally threatening. Another of them said to him 'come on! The cops are coming'. Away they went."

In perhaps the most serious incident a cyclist was left unconscious and had their bike stolen after a wire was strung across the path in 2011.