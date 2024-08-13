"I should have done it sooner": Cyclist turns heads with "no regrets" handlebar set-up, cutting off drops because "it just feels perfect"; TWO Tour de France Femmes stages in one day + more on the live blog

Local road race crammed into a weekend vibes at the Tour de France Femmes today, a morning road race followed by an afternoon TT. The AM action is well underway, 40km to go there, then the riders will take to the streets of Rotterdam again this afternoon for a six-kilometre-long individual time trial, two stages that I reckon even I could get through. Don't get me wrong, I wouldn't be in the time limit, but still a flat 70km in the sun sounds quite pleasant.
Stage two:
Stage three:
Some more reaction to yesterday before today explodes into life, yellow jersey Charlotte Kool unsurprisingly called it the "best day of my life" after winning the opening sprint. For compatriot Lorena Wiebes it certainly was not, the pre-stage favourite explaining later that the mechanical, which was in fact not a dropped chain but her derailleur "breaking off in a race incident", gave her no chance.
"This is a disappointment. I am not looking for excuses. I had been looking forward to this for a long time, but knew bad luck," she said. "You work very hard for months and then you miss out."
The Tashkent team was also a popular interview last night, four of their seven riders abandoning on stage one, the team getting a place at the race by virtue of a top-18 ranking earned through points gained in races in its home Central Asia region, rather than at more competitive European events. When the team's riders were chucked in at the calendar's biggest event, several of those riders being young, inexperienced and clearly not yet at the level for such an intense WorldTour race, more than half couldn't make it to the finish on day one.
However, the team's sports director Volodymyr Starchyk hit back at criticism of the team's performance, telling Cyclingnews their presence at the race is a "victory" for the sport.
"People can think everything they want. Everybody is able to think about what they want but we are here, it's something big for the nation," he said. "The first time in history an Uzbek team with all Uzbek riders so I think also for cycling it's a victory because a country completely outside of races in Europe, an Asian team coming here to Tour de France, it's never happened in history. So it's sad for results because we lose some riders today but at the same time, Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift shows people that cycling is open for the whole world."
I wonder how many people would change their answer to the poll when they hear they don't qualify for australian citizenship and that breakdancing won't be in the next olmpics...
6% of Brits surveyed are idiots.
I cut off a set of drops years ago. It was a great set up for commuting.
Isn't that just a set of bullhorn bars?
Cutting off the drops will have been a great idea right up until the point when you're going down a really fast descent and you reach for the drops...
Seems to me that if the owner is constantly on the hoods and never touches the drops then their setup isn't right. Either raise the bars slightly to make both positions more comfortable, or work on some back flexibility stretches to aero tuck on the drops
These are Hill Climbers. By definition they are nutters and only on the bike for 15 mins at a time.
I don't think the main bike mentioned was intended to be a hill-climbing weight weenie - the owner just said they never used the drops.
The other bikes are mentioned have been modified specifically for hill climbing and featured previously on road.cc - so in classic road.cc tradition they have been regurgitated from the archives to pad out the main story and provide a bonus link for people to click.
The original poster was not a hillclimber. They might not have known about the niche discipline.
I agree, for an every day use bike never using the drops is a massive red flag that the drop is too much or the reach is too much, or both.