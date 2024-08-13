Support road.cc

Live blog

"I should have done it sooner": Cyclist turns heads with "no regrets" handlebar set-up, cutting off drops because "it just feels perfect"; TWO Tour de France Femmes stages in one day + more on the live blog

It's another sunny day with the Tour de France on the telly... what more could you want? Oh, right, you're all at work... anyway, Dan Alexander is on live blog duty keeping you on top of all the cycling-related news, reaction and more this Tuesday...
Tue, Aug 13, 2024 09:11
10
"I should have done it sooner": Cyclist turns heads with "no regrets" handlebar set-up, cutting off drops because "it just feels perfect"; TWO Tour de France Femmes stages in one day + more on the live blog
07:50
"I should have done it sooner": Cyclist turns heads with "no regrets" handlebar set-up, cutting off drops because "it just feels perfect"
The "no-regrets" handlebar set-up (Brett Reynolds on Facebook)

[Brett Reynolds/Facebook]

It is almost hill climb season, I guess... although we reckon cutting off your drops in the search of a tiny weight saving to smash it up a five-minute climb and do no further riding that day is a very different vibe to ditching the drops on the bike you do all your riding on.

Jo spotted this on Facebook where, unsurprisingly, it's getting quite a lot of attention. No regrets for Brett the bike's owner, in fact he's saying he "should've done it sooner".

The "no-regrets" handlebar set-up (Brett Reynolds on Facebook)

"Use 'em or lose 'em... I just cut them off," he told the entertained masses. "I have been considering doing this for years and as I had spare bars lying around... did it. I just don't use the drops at all and ride the hoods for everything and it somehow feels better, I can't explain it, it just feels perfect with no position compromises. If you are like me and you have some spare bars, try it."

Don't encourage the hill climbers, Brett, they need no convincing to mutilate poor bicycles...

2022 National Hill Climb Trigon - 1 (1)

> Weird and wonderful bikes from the National Hill Climb Championships 

2022 National Hill Climb Trek Emonda SL - 1

My eyes...

Need we ask if any of you are tempted? More importantly has anyone done it before? Any regrets? On the plus side, you're going to get slightly more bang for your buck out of bar tape and eradicate that silly dead leg every cyclist only gives themself once if you carelessly smash your knee/quad into a drop. On the other side, not being able to... well, use the drops is something of a vote-swinger for us... but I guess if, like Brett, you never use them anyway, that's less of an issue.

Oh, and no, you won't be able to call in that warranty cover if something goes wrong... but you probably knew that anyway if you're prepping to take a saw to your handlebars.

10:33
Horror crash that left track cycling spectator with "machete-like" injury prompts London velodrome to install Perspex barrier, two years after rider catapulted into crowd, "almost killing" children
Scratch race crash, 2022 Commonwealth Games (Will Palmer, SWpix.com)

> Horror crash that left track cycling spectator with "machete-like" injury prompts London velodrome to install Perspex barrier, two years after rider catapulted into crowd, "almost killing" children

09:43
Charlotte Kool wins again, sprints to second stage victory of Tour de France Femmes

It doesn't get much better for Charlotte Kool and dsm-firmenich PostNL than this. Dutch rider in the Netherlands, in yellow, winning the first two stages of the Tour de France Femmes. SD Worx looked in control, launching Lorena Wiebes at what seemed to be the perfect moment. But, as her sprint went on, Kool closed, picking a gap between Marianne Vos and Wiebes perfectly, punching through and winning it on the line. 

Wiebes and Vos took second and third, this afternoon's TT is going to be very interesting to see if Kool can hold onto yellow for another day, the short six-kilometre course perhaps just about in the wheelhouse of the peloton's fastest sprinters. The yellow jersey has a 14-second advantage over Anniina Ahtosalo and Wiebes, 16 seconds on Vos and Elisa Balsamo, and 20 seconds on the rest of the contenders. This is going to be fun.

09:27
6% of Brits believe they could qualify for the 2028 Olympic Games cycling road race if they started training now
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by YouGov UK (@yougovuk)

You might have seen this YouGov research doing the rounds since the weekend, but wow, give me the confidence of the six per cent of Brits who believe they could qualify for the 2028 Olympic Games road race if they started training now. A marginally more modest five per cent said the track sprint would be one they could qualify for... 

08:38
Today at the Tour — Dutch double-header will see two stages decided in one day

Local road race crammed into a weekend vibes at the Tour de France Femmes today, a morning road race followed by an afternoon TT. The AM action is well underway, 40km to go there, then the riders will take to the streets of Rotterdam again this afternoon for a six-kilometre-long individual time trial, two stages that I reckon even I could get through. Don't get me wrong, I wouldn't be in the time limit, but still a flat 70km in the sun sounds quite pleasant.

Stage two:

2024 Tour de France Femmes stage 2 (ASO)

Stage three: 

2024 Tour de France Femmes stage 3 (ASO)

Some more reaction to yesterday before today explodes into life, yellow jersey Charlotte Kool unsurprisingly called it the "best day of my life" after winning the opening sprint. For compatriot Lorena Wiebes it certainly was not, the pre-stage favourite explaining later that the mechanical, which was in fact not a dropped chain but her derailleur "breaking off in a race incident", gave her no chance.

"This is a disappointment. I am not looking for excuses. I had been looking forward to this for a long time, but knew bad luck," she said. "You work very hard for months and then you miss out."

The Tashkent team was also a popular interview last night, four of their seven riders abandoning on stage one, the team getting a place at the race by virtue of a top-18 ranking earned through points gained in races in its home Central Asia region, rather than at more competitive European events. When the team's riders were chucked in at the calendar's biggest event, several of those riders being young, inexperienced and clearly not yet at the level for such an intense WorldTour race, more than half couldn't make it to the finish on day one.

However, the team's sports director Volodymyr Starchyk hit back at criticism of the team's performance, telling Cyclingnews their presence at the race is a "victory" for the sport. 

"People can think everything they want. Everybody is able to think about what they want but we are here, it's something big for the nation," he said. "The first time in history an Uzbek team with all Uzbek riders so I think also for cycling it's a victory because a country completely outside of races in Europe, an Asian team coming here to Tour de France, it's never happened in history. So it's sad for results because we lose some riders today but at the same time, Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift shows people that cycling is open for the whole world."

08:33
Raleigh relocates to historic Nottinghamshire site as iconic British brand promises "ambitious plans" for future growth, months after job cuts and move away from previous headquarters
New Raleigh headquarters at Durban House, Eastwood (Raleigh)

> Raleigh relocates to historic Nottinghamshire site as iconic British brand promises "ambitious plans" for future growth, months after job cuts and move away from previous headquarters

Dan Alexander

Dan is the road.cc news editor and has spent the past four years writing stories and features, as well as (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. Having previously written about nearly every other sport under the sun for the Express, and the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for the Non-League Paper, Dan joined road.cc in 2020. Come the weekend you'll find him labouring up a hill, probably with a mouth full of jelly babies, or making a bonk-induced trip to a south of England petrol station... in search of more jelly babies.

Avatar
mctrials23 | 53 min ago
3 likes

I wonder how many people would change their answer to the poll when they hear they don't qualify for australian citizenship and that breakdancing won't be in the next olmpics...

Avatar
brooksby | 54 min ago
3 likes

6% of Brits surveyed are idiots.

Avatar
OldRidgeback | 1 hour ago
0 likes

I cut off a set of drops years ago. It was a great set up for commuting.

Avatar
brooksby replied to OldRidgeback | 55 min ago
1 like

Isn't that just a set of bullhorn bars?

Avatar
billymansell | 2 hours ago
5 likes

Cutting off the drops will have been a great idea right up until the point when you're going down a really fast descent and you reach for the drops...

Avatar
ROOTminus1 | 2 hours ago
2 likes

Seems to me that if the owner is constantly on the hoods and never touches the drops then their setup isn't right. Either raise the bars slightly to make both positions more comfortable, or work on some back flexibility stretches to aero tuck on the drops

Avatar
Secret_squirrel replied to ROOTminus1 | 2 hours ago
2 likes

These are Hill Climbers.  By definition they are nutters and only on the bike for 15 mins at a time.

Avatar
OnYerBike replied to Secret_squirrel | 1 hour ago
3 likes

I don't think the main bike mentioned was intended to be a hill-climbing weight weenie - the owner just said they never used the drops.

The other bikes are mentioned have been modified specifically for hill climbing and featured previously on road.cc - so in classic road.cc tradition they have been regurgitated from the archives to pad out the main story and provide a bonus link for people to click.

Avatar
Matthew Acton-Varian replied to Secret_squirrel | 1 hour ago
1 like

The original poster was not a hillclimber. They might not have known about the niche discipline.

Avatar
webbierwrex replied to ROOTminus1 | 1 hour ago
3 likes

I agree, for an every day use bike never using the drops is a massive red flag that the drop is too much or the reach is too much, or both. 

