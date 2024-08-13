"I should have done it sooner": Cyclist turns heads with "no regrets" handlebar set-up, cutting off drops because "it just feels perfect"; TWO Tour de France Femmes stages in one day + more on the live blog

[Brett Reynolds/Facebook]

It is almost hill climb season, I guess... although we reckon cutting off your drops in the search of a tiny weight saving to smash it up a five-minute climb and do no further riding that day is a very different vibe to ditching the drops on the bike you do all your riding on.

Jo spotted this on Facebook where, unsurprisingly, it's getting quite a lot of attention. No regrets for Brett the bike's owner, in fact he's saying he "should've done it sooner".

"Use 'em or lose 'em... I just cut them off," he told the entertained masses. "I have been considering doing this for years and as I had spare bars lying around... did it. I just don't use the drops at all and ride the hoods for everything and it somehow feels better, I can't explain it, it just feels perfect with no position compromises. If you are like me and you have some spare bars, try it."

Don't encourage the hill climbers, Brett, they need no convincing to mutilate poor bicycles...

My eyes...

Need we ask if any of you are tempted? More importantly has anyone done it before? Any regrets? On the plus side, you're going to get slightly more bang for your buck out of bar tape and eradicate that silly dead leg every cyclist only gives themself once if you carelessly smash your knee/quad into a drop. On the other side, not being able to... well, use the drops is something of a vote-swinger for us... but I guess if, like Brett, you never use them anyway, that's less of an issue.

Oh, and no, you won't be able to call in that warranty cover if something goes wrong... but you probably knew that anyway if you're prepping to take a saw to your handlebars.