"I don't care that I'm in the bike lane, just go around me!": Note on car parked in a cycle lane leaves cyclists dumbfounded and angry

A picture of a handwritten note stuck on the windscreen of a car parked in the middle of a bike lane telling cyclists to go around and that the driver doesn't care about where they're parking has captured the attention of Boston residents.
The photo, shared on the r/boston subreddit, is a screenshot of a submission to the BOS:311 app, used to report non-emergency municipal issues, such as illegal parking. From the photo, it can be seen that the car was parked in Roxbury, a neighbourhood in Boston with the words: "I don’t care that I’m in the bike lane. Just go around me!!"
While road.cc has covered countless parking incidents in the bike lane, this one probably stands out because of the unique nature of both the intentional placing of the vehicle as well as the response led by citizen reporting, plus the fact it has gone viral since.
The BOS:311 app is flooded with people reporting illegally parked cars, often many in bus and bike lanes.
User Jack_Jacques wrote: "Hop off your bike, grease up the wheels and roll it up the back, over the roof and right down the windshield and hood. Leave a note saying you went over instead of around."
One person said: "Steal the wheels from the passenger side and add a note that says 'No worries, you're a bike now, welcome to the lane'," reminding everyone of the sketch by Tim Robinson's 'Biker from Another Planet' (two motorbikes with a little house in the middle?!). Another person noted: "Bet they’d care if a bike just so happened to break off their mirror while trying to go around them."
In fact, the official reddit account of the Boston citizen reporting website/app was forced to give a much-need reminder to everyone: "Please don't park in the bike lane everyone".
While almost everyone was in unanimous agreement of the driver being a myriad of offensive words, one person remarked: "As much as I hate c***y drivers, I hate a society in which we rat each other out even more."
However, there was a thoughtful reply right below it: "I mean, just a temporary bit of the latter can help a lot with the former. We certainly don't rely so much on 'rats' to address most crimes, because by now, those crimes are taken seriously and actually enforced against -- unlike this one. Solution? That we take this crime seriously and actually enforce against it."
Despite the alleged poor state of cycling infrastructure in the United States, Boston is one of the cities in the country which has recently taken to implementing active travel policies and installing segregated bike lanes.
The usage of cycles has also seen a bump in the city since the Covid lockdown. According to data from Axios, the number of average daily bike trips per 1,000 in the Boston area rose from 26 to 35 between 2019 and 2022.
However, as is the case here in the UK, the access to bike lanes didn't come without friction. road.cc reported back in 2010 that cycle paths in the city were removed by city authorites just weeks after they had been put in place, raising questions about the entrenched car use and people's acceptance to understanding that increased bike usage helps the community as a whole.
By the looks of it, things seemed to have improved in Boston since then. However, as cycling campaigners would tell you, it's a long road.
In 2017, Boston residents in the city turned a new leaf in creative campaigning, putting up eight huge cartoon cut-outs to send a message to the then-mayor to improve infrastructure and to highlight to drivers the role they can play in keeping cyclists safe.
A little over two years ago, in a press conference in Roxbury no less, Mayor Michelle Wu announced that the city would undertake a major expansion in the city's network of separated bike lanes, with a goal to put 50 per cent of the city's population within a three-minute walk of a protected bike lane within the next three years.
"We are adding 9.4 miles of new bike lanes by the end of next year, to mend key gaps and expand our network," she said Mayor Wu, adding that the plan also promised to add 100 new stations to the Bluebikes network — a city-wide bike sharing system, similar to the Manchester's Bee Network, and also new speed humps and raised crosswalks to calm traffic around the city.
Dear Road.cc,
What steps did you take to verify that the note was left by the driver and not an irate cyclist after the fact?
I can't stand the way everything is sensationalised and designed to create animosity between drivers and cyclists. Please grow up and be better journalists.
Regards,
DMc
Why would a cyclist waste their time doing that? We have better things to do and places to be than wasting our lives on irresponsible and inconsiderate drivers.
Yet here we are...
Nothing a scratch to the door won't rectify. Or a lock through the windwscreen.
Surely no damage could possibly happen to his mirror... Unless cyclists close pass!
When cyclists ride with such disregard for the safety of others on the road they will ailenate all other road users and then they cease to care about bikes , I've just watched a video made by a biker there's a bike lane but does he use it, no just barges through eventually causing an accident then blames the car . So many times I have witnessed cyclists riding in a suicidal manner even putting their own children in danger
Whataboutery. Go away.
Collective punushment then.
Does it work the other way where drivers disregard the safety of others?
Many times I have witnessed drivers driving in a suicidal manner even putting their own children in danger.
Do you anything useful at all to contribute?
What have Hells Angels got to do with it?
Reply:
im very sorry , i kicked off your wing mirror, you seemed to think its ok to park in a cycle lane so i feel its ok to remove your mirror with my foot. Have a nice day
A better reply would be.
"Sorry. Tried going round but there wasn't as much room between your car and the one which was passing at the time as I had thought."
because criminal damage is exactly the same...of course.
I agree, property damage is of a different order to endangering people's lives by deliberately blocking safety infrastructure.
My immediate thought was this is some wag mocking the driver with the note to make a point. A good level of sarcasm.
If I was going to park illegally why would I bother with a note on the outside. Tape it in the back window where it couldn't be removed. Job done.
Where's Andy MacAskill when you need him?...Edit...(sorry Andy, my mistake, but almost an anagram of Danny.)
Attacking midfield, apparently.
He'll do for some of the suggestions above...is he right or left footed?
I think we need some kind of protocol for dealing with cars abandoned in bike lanes. Maybe they should not be treated as private property when left like that and so any damage caused to them when "parked" like that would be legal, as long as it's obvious and does not cause a safety hazard. Letting down tyres should be allowable, but cutting of brake hoses wouldn't.
Just lock a wrecked old bike to them - for the car's security. Ideally ones front and rear also - if cyclists are like drivers they'll only be looking out for the vehicles they expect to see in "their" lane so that will help the car to be seen.
In the US, at least in some cities, the private property of the homeless is seized and destroyed for being on public land.
Happened in London last month. Homeless tent city on UCH (yes the hospital) land had all the their tents thrown into a rubbish truck & crushed - possessions still inside the tent.
Which ever scumbag ordered that should have their property seized and be forced to live on the streets for a year with little or no support from official sources. Then, they might learn some decency.
A scummy thing to do.
https://www.crisis.org.uk/get-involved/donate/
Something actually good to do at Christmas rather than buying tat for people who have an easy life.
I mean, apparently it's a lifestyle choice - that is from the perspective of someone who's never going to be out there themselves and is trolling to get attention and promote themselves.
Full quote in the article. I'll give the whole first paragraph as I wouldn't want to take things like this out of context e.g. miss that xenophobic hook:
Of course, she did then go on to complete the "nice" part of the shit sandwich but that was at the top of it. Of course this is a standard ploy now - say something right out there, then qualify and apparently retreat from it - but you've got everyone's attention and your cheerleaders will only remember the explosive part.
I hope never to be homeless but in reality many of us could find we're just a couple of nights away from it. Loss of job / fall out with family and you can quickly be thinking "I can't keep sleeping on my mate's couch..."
Bit off-topic for bikes - but I could see folks with this kind of mindset declaring a clean-up and catching one of my bikes! Perhaps if I'd parked it at the station while away for a couple of weeks...
That's like the pinnacle of cruelty and stupidity.
Torch them. Seriously. Then the wreckage will get towed away.
Go full Lithuanian
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-14380367
Vilnius mayor crushes car parked in cycle lane
Assuming that it was actually the driver/owner of the vehicle that put the note there and not someone else looking to stir up more trouble...
How about calling the Tyre Extinguishers?
The time needed to re-inflate one or more tyres would probably be more than the time saved by the driver in being too lazy to park legally...
Be the change you want to see in the world.